Ryanair passengers arriving at the airport with a checked suitcase 50 minutes before departure will now find that the airline’s bag-drop deadline has already passed. Since Tuesday, November 10, 2026, Ryanair has required travelers to check in luggage at least 60 minutes before their flight’s scheduled departure, up from 40 minutes. The change, reported by The Independent, follows an October 27 announcement from the airline, which first unveiled the plan in April.

The requirement applies throughout Ryanair’s airport network, whether a passenger is departing from a major hub or a smaller regional airport. Completing online check-in before leaving home does not extend the deadline for dropping off a suitcase. Travelers who reach the counter inside the final hour cannot count on having their bags accepted, even if the flight has not started boarding. The cutoff is based on scheduled departure. The airline has also moved its airport check-in deadline forward, affecting customers who rely on counter services.

Why Ryanair Changed Its Checked Baggage Deadline

Ryanair says approximately 20% of its passengers check bags. The carrier introduced the earlier cutoff to give travelers more time to clear security and passport control before boarding begins. It also hopes to reduce missed flights caused by lengthy airport lines.

Ryanair Chief Marketing Officer Dara Brady said the change should help passengers reach their departure gate before boarding begins, “particularly during busy travel periods when airport queues can be longer.” In the airline’s October statement, he also urged travelers to complete bag drop before counters close.

The airline initially announced the change on April 22 alongside plans to expand self-service bag drop kiosks. At the time, Ryanair said it aimed to install the machines at more than 95% of the airports it serves by October. Integrated with its app, the kiosks let customers print baggage tags and drop off luggage without waiting for a staffed check-in counter. Ryanair said the expansion was designed to shorten lines.

How Early Ryanair Passengers Should Arrive At The Airport

Ryanair recommends reaching the check-in or bag drop area at least two hours before departure. Its updated check-in guidance confirms that counters open no later than two hours before departure and close strictly 60 minutes before the scheduled flight time, unless the airline provides different instructions. Passengers who miss the check-in cutoff may be denied boarding without a refund.

The change leaves online check-in untouched. Travelers can complete it through the Ryanair website or app until two hours before departure. Those who miss the online deadline can still check in at the airport before the one-hour cutoff, but the airline charges a fee.

Passengers bringing only carry-on bags are unaffected by the new bag drop cutoff. Ryanair says they account for about 80% of its customers. Once they complete online check-in and any required travel document verification, they can head directly to security. The airline still requires every traveler to reach the boarding gate at least 30 minutes before departure.

Ryanair also requires passengers from outside the European Union and European Economic Area to verify their travel documents through the myRyanair app. Depending on their nationality and destination, travelers may need to verify their passport, visa, or residence permit. Some passengers must complete both checks. Those unable to complete online verification must visit an airport check-in desk before proceeding through security. These desks close 60 minutes before scheduled departure. Failure to complete a required document check can result in denied boarding without a refund.

The airline advises passengers to consult their departure airport’s website for security wait times, which can vary by airport, season, and time of day.

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