Want To Visit The Arctic? Greenland’s Latest Airport Opening Is Your Newest Gateway

Greenland’s Ilulissat International Airport (JAV) opened October 29, ready to welcome explorers, adventurers, and nature lovers to the Danish territory’s picturesque western Arctic region.

Ilulissat International Airport is currently operating domestic Air Greenland flights between Aasiaat, Uummannaq, Nuuk (Greenland’s capital city), and, of course, Ilulissat. Greenland Airports’ website says, “Welcome to Ilulissat – where Arctic adventures begin.” The site also notes that Ilulissat International Airport offers Wi-Fi, accessibility for passengers with disabilities, and a cafe with sandwiches, snacks, and beverages.

On the airport’s opening day, Air Greenland operated an inaugural flight from Ilulissat to Copenhagen, according to AFAR. The carrier is reportedly providing one round-trip flight between the two cities for now, with plans to increase flights on that route to up to six per week by fall 2027. Additionally, Icelandair will operate flights between Keflavík International Airport and Ilulissat between June 3 and October 16, 2027.

The plan to open Ilulissat International Airport, along with two other global flight hubs in Greenland, has been in motion for several years. The newest opening marks the third and final airport opening in the grand project as Greenland embraces more foreign visitors. Nuuk International Airport opened in late November 2024, and Qaqortoq Airport opened in April 2026. The latter replaced Narsarsuaq International Airport in South Greenland. Notably, Nuuk is located on the southwestern coast of the Danish territory.

What Is There To Do In And Around Ilulissat, Greenland?

The Arctic is the polar area that is Earth’s northernmost region. The areas within it are north of the Arctic Circle, a latitude line around the Earth at 66.5° N. Places in the Arctic experience periods of midnight sun and polar night each year, lasting from a day to months at a time.

Ilulissat is located around 155 to 186 miles north of the Arctic Circle on Greenland’s west coast. The town is home to the Ilulissat Icefjord, which has been a natural UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2004 thanks to its “outstanding universal value.” Ice from the Sermeq Kujalleq glacier calves off into Ilulissat Icefjord and later into the scenic Disko Bay. In and around the latter, visitors can watch massive floating icebergs, experience breathtaking whale watching, and explore the black sand beaches, hot springs, and hiking trails at Qeqertarsuaq on Disko Island.

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