The Atlantic shoreline of Coney Island empties out during the winter months, forcing local operators to come up with creative reasons for tourists to brave the freezing temperatures.

To capture the post-Christmas family demographic, one Brooklyn institution is turning winter ice into an interactive tool for its marine exhibits.

The New York Aquarium will introduce Holiday Tides on December 26, a six-day event centered on seasonal animal enrichment and live entertainment.

The program integrates live ice-carving demonstrations on the boardwalk, allowing staff to build frozen sculptures for the resident penguins and sea lions to investigate.

Dec. 26-31 Holiday Tides Launch Anchors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Window

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) will introduce Holiday Tides, a new winter celebration at the New York Aquarium, from December 26 through December 31, 2026.

Activities will take place daily between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with the program included in regular aquarium admission.

The event will feature seasonal animal enrichment, ice-carving demonstrations, sea lion activities at the Aquatheater, storytelling, crafts and holiday-themed food and beverages. The official Holiday Tides page also confirms that the aquarium will present a special screening of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D.

One of the event’s central activities involves aquarium animals interacting with specially prepared seasonal enrichment items. Penguins and sea lions will explore ice sculptures, while fish, otters, and other animals will receive special food treats and objects to investigate.

The ice-carving demonstrations will have a practical purpose beyond entertainment. Some of the finished sculptures will be used as enrichment items, allowing visitors to watch how the aquarium incorporates new objects into activities that encourage natural animal behaviors.

Rudolph 4D and Ice Carving Anchor 4,500-Animal Coney Island Hub

Families will also have several activities away from the animal exhibits.

Wildlife Theater will present winter-themed storytelling, songs, and puppetry, while children can decorate ornaments to take home and contribute links to a paper chain intended for penguin enrichment.

The seasonal food selection will include flatbreads, cinnamon buns, caramel apples, churros, zeppoles, and caramel corn. Holiday decorations and dedicated photography areas will provide additional opportunities for family pictures.

The Aquatheater program will focus on the relationships between sea lions and their trainers, while the 4D theater will show the seasonal Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer production.

The aquarium houses more than 4,500 aquatic animals across its 14-acre Coney Island property.

Its regular exhibits include Ocean Wonders: Sharks!, Conservation Hall, Spineless and Sea Cliffs, giving visitors additional attractions beyond the winter celebration.

$32.95 Peak Tickets and $18 Parking Anchor 602 Surf Ave. Visits

Holiday Tides is included with standard New York Aquarium admission. WCS members receive access at no additional charge, and the organization says members do not need to make reservations for regular daytime visits.

Nonmembers must reserve date-specific admission tickets in advance through the aquarium’s official booking page.

Current general admission prices vary by peak and off-peak dates:

Adults ages 13 and older: $29.95 off-peak or $32.95 peak

Seniors ages 65 and older: $27.95 off-peak or $29.95 peak

Children ages 3-12: $25.95 off-peak or $27.95 peak

Children ages 2 and younger: Free

The aquarium’s winter operating schedule runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with last entry at 3:30 p.m. The Holiday Tides activities are held during a shorter window, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., leaving visitors additional time to explore the regular exhibits.

The aquarium is located at 602 Surf Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Parking is limited, with nonmember rates starting at $18 for up to three hours. The aquarium’s visitor information page recommends public transportation when possible.

Holiday Tides adds a post-Christmas option to the aquarium’s existing seasonal calendar, which includes Ocean Shell-a-bration, Shark Party, and Ascarium.

Unlike a ticketed seasonal attraction that requires a separate purchase, the winter program gives regular aquarium visitors access to the additional activities with standard admission.

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