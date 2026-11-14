Desert tourism and alpine sports create an unusual geographic contrast, but a surging winter recreation market is inspiring one Nevada mountain operator to expand its physical footprint.

Operating 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, a high-altitude winter destination is overhauling its terrain to capture a spike in local skiers and snowboarders.

Lee Canyon will open its winter season next week, debuting three new lifts and a terrain expansion fueled by a long-term $30 million capital investment.

The operator will launch the Wild West Bowl on December 12, introducing a new chairlift and six trails, increasing the mountain’s skiable vertical drop to 1,000 feet.

Nov. 20 Ski Debut Precedes Dec. 12 Wild West Bowl 6-Trail Launch

Lee Canyon plans to begin its 2026-27 ski and snowboard season on Friday, November 20, weather permitting.

The Wild West Bowl expansion is scheduled to follow on Saturday, December 12, adding a new chairlift and six trails for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders.

The new terrain will be reached from the main base area via the Bluebird chairlift, KSNV News 3 reported.

“The Wild West Bowl chair increases our skiable vertical drop to 1,000 feet,” said general manager Josh Bean in a statement quoted by News 3.

New Lifts Anchor $30M Investment Following 90% Traffic Spike

The Wild West Bowl chairlift is one of three additions planned for the 2026-27 season.

Lee Canyon also expects to open the Let ’Em Ride rope tow, which serves the terrain park, and a conveyor lift on Rabbit Peak to improve access to beginner terrain. Both are scheduled to operate from opening day.

The additions will bring the resort’s total to eight lifts.

The projects form part of a $30 million investment in Lee Canyon since 2019, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The resort told KTNV that winter visitation has increased about 90% over the past seven years, providing context for the continued expansion.

The resort has also announced revised food and beverage menus at Bighorn Grill and Bristlecone Bar. Specific new menu items and prices have not yet been published.

$9 Dynamic Fares and Free 12-and-Under Passes Anchor Bookings

Lee Canyon’s official lift-ticket page currently advertises prices starting at $9, plus $10 in Lee Cash that can be spent on food, beverages, apparel, and other purchases.

The resort uses demand-based pricing, however, so $9 is not a guaranteed price.

Visitors should check the online ticket calendar for the actual price on their chosen date. Lift tickets must be purchased online.

Children 12 and younger ski free after enrolling in the resort’s free Power Kids pass.

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