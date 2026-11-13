The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, holding every departing flight at U.S. airports until further notice. As of this writing, the cause and the end time are not officially confirmed, and this story is developing.

By 5:45 p.m. Eastern, more than 10,300 flights had been delayed and more than 1,300 canceled, Fox Weather reported, with roughly 3,000 aircraft in the air when the order hit.

Here is what the record shows so far, with each claim tied to the outlet that reported it.

What We Know About the Nationwide Ground Stop

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center advisory took effect at 2:54 p.m. Central, according to News On 6, which was about 3:45 p.m. Eastern, per Jalopnik.

The advisory text, as published by WDIV, reads:

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety, attention, all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center, all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy gave the first official explanation.

“The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” Duffy said in a post quoted by CBS News. “FAA technicians are investigating the issue.”

Planes already in the air are not being forced down. Reuters reported that airborne flights can continue to land, per IBTimes UK.

The FAA has issued a full ground stop on all flights in the United States. honglouwawa / Getty Images

When Will Flights Resume? What’s Still Unconfirmed

The advisory lists an estimated end of 10 p.m. Central (11 p.m. Eastern), but News On 6 notes the FAA has not confirmed when departures will restart. Treat that time as an estimate.

The cause is also open. The Washington Examiner described a “rolling frequency outage” at facilities that monitor aircraft, and reported that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested a telecommunications problem while investigators work.

The FAA called it a “temporary telecommunications outage,” in a post Fox Weather embedded, saying every flight was accounted for. Mullin said there was no indication of a nefarious attack.

“This isn’t another 9/11,” Mullin said, per Fox Weather. “There is no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones.”

Mullin also said officials “just can’t rule anything out at this point” on what caused the outage, and that there was no updated timeline for lifting the stop.

Reports have pointed to the Kansas City control center, but News On 6 cautions that the FAA advisory itself does not mention an outage or confirm that reports prompted the order.

One passenger-side account shows how it unfolded on the ground. A pilot at Chicago O’Hare told passengers over the intercom, as Jalopnik’s Andy Kalmowitz recounted:

“That’s not ground delay, that’s ground stop… we’re having radio problems at multiple centers across the nation.”

FAA’s New SMART AI Tool Went Nationwide This Week. Is It Linked?

Days before the stop, the FAA said its Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories platform, known as SMART, was now active in the airspace of all 22 air route traffic control centers, FLYING Magazine reported on Tuesday.

Those are the same 22 centers Duffy said were affected Friday, per AP via OPB.

SMART pulls in more than 200 data streams to suggest routes and schedules to controllers. FLYING reports the FAA says it has rerouted 180 flights, saving an average of 10 minutes and nearly 80 gallons of fuel each.

The controllers’ union and some lawmakers have raised concerns, according to FLYING, including that NATCA was not involved in the system’s rollout.

On Friday, a reporter asked Mullin about the timing.

“We’re looking at that,” Mullin said, as Futurism reported.

The contractor behind SMART, Air Space Intelligence, denied any connection.

“The current ground stop is not based on or a result of the SMART system, any product of ASI or our integration with FAA and ATC,” the company said in a statement Futurism cited.

No official has said SMART caused the stop. The timing is a question under investigation, not a finding.

Microsoft Outage This Week: Not CrowdStrike, But Echoes of 2024

There was also no new CrowdStrike incident this week. What did hit was a Microsoft 365 outage that began around 18:00 UTC Thursday, taking down Outlook, Exchange Online and Teams, according to The Aviation Hub.

Its airline impact was mostly communications: SpiceJet canceled three Delhi departures, IndiGo and Akasa Air lost email support, and Cathay Pacific warned passengers might miss flight notifications. Microsoft said it found no evidence of a cyberattack, the same report says.

The 2024 CrowdStrike failure was different. A faulty update crashed about 8.5 million Windows computers, including airport check-in and gate systems, the same report notes. It cites Cirium for 5,078 cancellations worldwide on day one, and says Delta canceled more than 7,000 flights over five days at a cost of about $550 million.

No reporting reviewed ties the Microsoft outage to the ground stop, and The Aviation Hub’s analysis was published before the FAA order.

How This Compares With the 2023 Ground Stop, and What Travelers Can Do

Friday’s stop is only the second of its kind since Sept. 11, 2001, Jalopnik notes. The first came on Jan. 11, 2023.

That one lasted about 90 minutes and led to more than 10,000 delays and over 1,300 cancellations, News On 6 reports. Its cause was known quickly: a contractor unintentionally deleted files while correcting a database synchronization problem.

Friday’s advisory projects a far longer window, and its cause is still unexplained. IBTimes UK reports that Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 for FAA communications upgrades, and that the FAA and White House requested another $30.1 billion on Friday. Neither figure explains today’s outage.

Check your airline’s app before heading to the airport, since departures can stay delayed after the FAA lifts the stop. CBS News notes the stop was posted to the FAA’s National Airspace System Status site, a good place to watch for updates.

If your flight is canceled and you decide not to travel, federal rules require a refund. Airlines must refund automatically when a flight is canceled or significantly changed and you decline the alternative, One Mile at a Time reports, within seven business days for card payments.

Airlines’ phone lines are likely to be swamped, so try the airline’s app or website first. If you do call, these are the main reservations and customer service numbers, per Upgraded Points and Clark Howard:

Airline Phone Alaska Airlines 1-800-252-7522 Main line American Airlines 1-800-433-7300 Main line Delta Air Lines 1-800-221-1212 Main line Frontier Airlines 1-801-401-9000 Clark Howard reports Frontier no longer has a dedicated support line, so expect to use chat JetBlue Airways 1-800-538-2583 Clark Howard notes flights booked by phone carry a $25 fee Southwest Airlines 1-800-435-9792 Main line Spirit Airlines 1-855-728-3555 Per Clark Howard; the site also offers chat and WhatsApp United Airlines 1-800-864-8331 Main line

American, per its own contact page, says most changes and cancellations can be handled online or in its app with your 6-character confirmation code.

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