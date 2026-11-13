As regional attendance figures decline across the entertainment sector, major theme park operators are abandoning casual visitors in favor of extracting higher profit margins from hardcore loyalists.

That aggressive shift toward ultra-premium pricing hit a historic financial peak this week, pushing the baseline cost of year-round park access into four-figure territory.

An entertainment giant operating in Southern California just overhauled its membership structure, offering front-of-the-line privileges and VIP tours to anyone willing to spend $1,000.

Universal Studios Hollywood introduced the Diamond Annual Pass on Thursday, setting the admission price at $999.95 to secure immediate line-skipping access on rides and seasonal events.

$999.95 Diamond Tier Bundles VIP Tour and Fan Fest Nights Access

Universal Studios Hollywood introduced its Diamond Annual Pass on November 5, 2026, making it the park’s highest-priced annual membership at $999.95 when purchased online.

The pass is valid for 12 months from the holder’s first visit and includes admission without calendar blockout dates. Its main additions over the existing Platinum tier are earlier Universal Express access, a complimentary VIP Experience and admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights.

The Diamond Annual Pass includes:

Universal Express: One-time daily Express access to participating rides, attractions and seated shows, beginning when the park opens.

One-time daily Express access to participating rides, attractions and seated shows, beginning when the park opens. VIP Experience: One complimentary VIP Experience ticket per calendar year, subject to advance reservations and limited availability.

One complimentary VIP Experience ticket per calendar year, subject to advance reservations and limited availability. Halloween Horror Nights: One complimentary general admission ticket for select event nights.

One complimentary general admission ticket for select event nights. Universal Fan Fest Nights: One complimentary general admission ticket for select nights during the 2027 event.

One complimentary general admission ticket for select nights during the 2027 event. Parking: Complimentary general parking, subject to restrictions on certain evenings.

Complimentary general parking, subject to restrictions on certain evenings. In-park discounts: 20% off eligible food, beverages, and merchandise.

20% off eligible food, beverages, and merchandise. CityWalk discounts: 10%-15% savings at participating Universal CityWalk Hollywood locations.

10%-15% savings at participating Universal CityWalk Hollywood locations. Additional benefits: Invitations to special passholder events and discounts on general admission tickets for friends and family.

The pass also has a FlexPay option that requires a $449.95 initial payment, followed by 11 monthly payments of $50. After the first 12 months, the membership automatically renews monthly, with cancellation available at the end of a monthly billing period.

Visitors can review the benefits and purchase the Diamond Annual Pass through Universal Studios Hollywood.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Remains Excluded From Express

The earlier Express access is one of the biggest differences between Diamond and Platinum.

Platinum members receive their daily Express privileges beginning at 3 p.m., while Diamond members can use theirs from park opening.

However, the benefit is not unlimited. Passholders receive one Express use per participating attraction each day.

There is also an important exclusion: Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift does not include Express access through standard annual pass benefits. Universal confirmed the restriction in its official ticketing FAQ. The attraction requires a separate timed Express add-on for guests seeking a shorter wait, though it is still included with regular park admission.

The complimentary VIP Experience also comes with restrictions.

Passholders must activate their membership through their first park visit before making a reservation. Advance booking is required by phone, and availability depends on the operating schedule.

The benefit cannot be used for separately ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights or Fan Fest Nights.

Diamond’s 20% Discount Competes With $549.95 Platinum Sale Price

The Diamond pass costs $400 more than Platinum’s regular online price of $599.95.

Universal is currently advertising a limited-time $50 discount on Platinum, reducing its price to $549.95.

Platinum already includes general parking, one Halloween Horror Nights ticket, discounts on in-park purchases, and Universal Express after 3 p.m. However, it does not include the complimentary VIP Experience or admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights.

Diamond also raises the eligible in-park discount from Platinum’s 15% to 20%.

For visitors deciding between the two memberships, the difference largely comes down to how often they use Express, whether they intend to attend Fan Fest Nights and whether they would otherwise purchase a separate VIP Experience.

$1,000 Pass Follows 8% 2025 Traffic Drop and 4.4% Q3 Revenue Fall

The introduction comes against a mixed performance picture for Universal’s theme parks.

The 2025 TEA Global Experience Index estimated that Universal Studios Hollywood welcomed approximately eight million visits in 2025, an 8% decline from 8.7 million in 2024.

Comcast, Universal’s parent company, also reported that its overall Theme Parks segment revenue fell 4.4% year over year in the third quarter of 2026, while adjusted EBITDA declined 17.1%. However, revenue for the first nine months of 2026 increased 5.7% compared with the same period in 2025.

The figures cover different measurements and, in Comcast’s case, the entire theme park division. Neither company has said that the new Diamond pass was introduced in response to the decline in attendance.

Universal has also announced that Fan Fest Nights will return in 2027 on select dates from April 16 through May 16, while Halloween Horror Nights is scheduled to run on select nights from September 2 through October 31.

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