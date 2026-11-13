Securing a permanent federal no-fly zone over private corporate property is a rare feat in American aviation.

Since the September 11 terrorist attacks, just one entertainment operator has leveraged that government protection, prohibiting unauthorized aircraft from breaching the airspace above its coastal resorts.

That controversial security shield triggered sudden alarm this week when the Federal Aviation Administration wiped the restrictions from its active databases.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland lost their designated airspace protections for several hours on Tuesday before the FAA issued replacement notices with updated regulatory language.

NOTAM 6/6924 Reinstates Disney Flight Ban After Nov. 10 Outage

The FAA’s longstanding flight restrictions over Walt Disney World and Disneyland temporarily disappeared from the agency’s public list of active Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) on November 10, 2026.

The disappearance was first reported by BlogMickey, which found that neither resort’s permanent listing appeared on the FAA’s active restrictions page. The Walt Disney World restriction had been listed under NOTAM 4/3634, while Disneyland’s corresponding notice was 4/3635.

However, the apparent removal lasted only several hours. The FAA issued a replacement restriction covering Walt Disney World at 12:43 p.m. Eastern Time on November 10, followed by a matching notice for Disneyland at 1 p.m.

The new Walt Disney World notice, FAA NOTAM 6/6924, states that it replaces the previous restriction “to reflect updated language.” It took effect immediately and remains in place until further notice.

The replacement maintains the existing restrictions. The FAA also restored Disneyland’s separate airspace notice, confirming that neither resort gained permission for previously prohibited low-altitude aircraft operations.

3-Mile Radius and 3,000-Foot Ceiling Anchor Magic Kingdom Ban

The restricted airspace extends within a three-nautical-mile radius of a point just south of Disney’s Contemporary Resort, reaching from ground level to 3,000 feet above ground level.

That area includes all of Magic Kingdom and most of EPCOT. Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom and Disney Springs fall outside the restricted zone.

The rules prohibit aircraft operations within the designated area, subject to specific exceptions.

Military aircraft, law enforcement and air ambulance operations can enter under the conditions outlined in the notice. Aircraft authorized by air traffic control for operational or flight-safety purposes are also exempt.

Flights associated with Disney World events and venue operations require an approved FAA waiver. Previously issued waivers remain valid until their individual expiration dates, but no later than 90 days after the replacement notice took effect.

The updated notice no longer explicitly uses the previous wording referring to unmanned and remote-controlled aircraft. However, it continues to prohibit all aircraft flight operations within the restricted airspace.

2003 Public Law 108-7 Sustains Post-9/11 Defense Airspace Rules

The restrictions date back to legislation introduced after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Congress included provisions establishing the Disney theme park flight restrictions in Section 352 of Public Law 108-7 in 2003. Subsequent legislation, including Section 521 of Public Law 108-199 in 2004, required the restrictions to remain in force.

The FAA classifies the designated airspace as national defense airspace under 49 U.S.C. Section 40103(b).

Its latest notice warns that pilots who knowingly or willfully violate the restrictions can face criminal penalties under federal law. They may also be intercepted, detained and questioned by law enforcement or security personnel.

The restrictions have also attracted political attention.

Representative Troy Nehls of Texas introduced legislation in 2022 seeking to remove the special flight restrictions over Disney’s Florida and California resorts. He reintroduced the proposal in 2023, but neither effort became law.

With the FAA now issuing replacement notices for both resorts, the longstanding restrictions remain in effect.

More Theme Park News