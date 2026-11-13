A flight can leave its departure airport on schedule and still encounter delays after reaching a destination where weather limits incoming traffic.

When conditions affect several major aviation hubs at once, the disruption can spread across connecting flights and airline schedules.

That risk was highlighted in the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest operating outlook on Tuesday, November 10.

The warning covered airports serving several major U.S. cities, including busy gateways used by domestic and international passengers.

Winds and Low Clouds Target 14 Airports Across 9 Metros

The FAA warned that two weather patterns could affect operations at 14 airports across nine U.S. metropolitan areas. Low cloud ceilings threatened to slow traffic at six airports, while gusty winds could affect another eight.

The western and southwestern airports facing potential low-cloud disruption were:

Austin: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Houston: William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

San Antonio: San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

San Francisco: San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Seattle: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

The wind warning covered airports in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic:

Boston: Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

New York: Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

Philadelphia: Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Washington, D.C.: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

The FAA’s November 10 Daily Air Traffic Report listed these locations as potential trouble spots. Its forecast identifies possible effects on normal airport operations, including arrival and departure delays, ground stops, and closures.

187 SFO Delays and 3 Cancellations Anchor Nov. 9 FAA Ground Stops

The FAA’s nationwide warning follows an active breakdown of the West Coast transit network just hours prior.

Dense fog and low cloud ceilings forced the federal agency to impose two temporary ground stops at San Francisco International Airport on November 9.

Those visibility restrictions choked the arrival rate, contributing to 187 delayed flights and three cancellations before noon, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

That localized bottleneck forced operators to hold San Francisco-bound aircraft at their origin airports, proving how fast a regional weather event cascades across the broader aviation system.

Nov. 11 FAA Plan Threatens Boston and Seattle Ground Stops

The FAA’s separate operations plan for Wednesday, November 11, identified possible traffic-management measures at Austin, San Antonio, Seattle, San Francisco and other airports.

The agency listed possible ground stops or ground-delay programs at several locations, including Boston, Washington National and Seattle-Tacoma. At the time the plan was issued, no terminal initiatives were active. Some later measures were tied to runway construction and an event at Arlington National Cemetery.

Passengers flying through affected airports should check their airline’s flight-status page before leaving for the airport and monitor notifications for schedule or gate changes.

The FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center also provides updates on ground stops, traffic restrictions, and airport delays.

A weather warning does not automatically mean a flight will be canceled. However, delays at major hubs can affect passengers connecting elsewhere, even when conditions at their departure airports remain clear.

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