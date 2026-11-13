Enduring narrow seats and strict baggage fees is the standard trade-off for securing a cheap domestic flight on an ultra-low-cost carrier.

As operational margins tighten across the aviation sector, one discount airline is altering that bare-bones formula to extract higher revenue from travelers seeking physical space.

Frontier Airlines opened reservations this week for a dedicated First Class cabin, an abrupt strategy shift for a company built on unbundled, cramped seating.

The premium upgrade eliminates middle seats in the first two rows and guarantees 37 inches of pitch, with introductory $129 domestic routes.

37-Inch Pitch and $129 Bundles Anchor March 5 First Class Debut

Frontier opened reservations for its new First Class cabin on November 10, with flights featuring the seats available to book for travel beginning March 5, 2027.

The first two rows will use a two-by-two configuration, eliminating middle seats and offering up to 37 inches of seat pitch.

The airline is also expanding its extra-legroom section to rows three through eight, where seats will have up to 34 inches of pitch. Select rows will offer UpFront Plus, which guarantees an empty adjacent middle seat.

The introductory prices are tied to two bundles. Frontier’s First bundle starts at $129 one-way and includes a First Class seat, two checked bags, a carry-on bag, and Board First priority boarding. Its Premium bundle starts at $90 one-way and includes an extra-legroom seat, a carry-on, and Board First boarding.

Travelers can check flights and book through Frontier. The introductory prices apply only to new bookings made on Frontier’s website or mobile app by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on November 16, 2026.

Eligible travel must be on nonstop domestic flights operating on select days from March 5 through April 5, 2027. The bundle must be purchased with the flight, and prices are per passenger, per direction, subject to availability.

Not every market or travel date qualifies.

The First Class label also comes with some limitations. Frontier’s current seating FAQ describes the seats as Italian leather and pre-reclined. Food and beverages will remain available for purchase onboard.

Starlink Wi-Fi and Row 1-8 USB-C Power Face 2027 Rollout Delay

The seating work is already underway, with Frontier expecting installation of the First Class and extra-legroom seats to be completed by March 5, 2027.

USB-C power is planned for every seat in the first eight rows, while Starlink Wi-Fi will be introduced across the fleet.

Those technology upgrades will follow a different schedule from the new seats. Frontier says installation of both will begin in 2027 and continue on an aircraft-by-aircraft basis throughout the year.

The timing also marks a later launch than Frontier originally outlined. In its December 2024 announcement, the airline said First Class seating would be available in late 2025. It is now selling the product for flights beginning in March 2027.

The expanded cabin gives Frontier customers more choices at the front of the aircraft, but the airline is retaining its à la carte approach: passengers will need to compare bundle benefits and confirm which onboard upgrades are available before booking.

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