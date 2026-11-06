A Las Vegas Strip Resort Evicts a Decade-Old VIP Club on F1 Weekend

Las Vegas nightlife has changed over the past decade, with major resorts reshaping their entertainment offerings to attract visitors seeking more than traditional casinos and shows.

Some venues have become familiar names on the Strip, drawing celebrity appearances, headline DJs and private celebrations.

One of ARIA’s established nightlife destinations is now approaching a milestone that will bring its run to an end.

Its final weekend has an additional connection to one of Las Vegas’ busiest annual events, giving visitors a last opportunity to experience the venue before the resort decides what comes next.

MGM and Tao Group Exit 24,000-Square-Foot Venue on Nov. 21

JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino will permanently close after business on Saturday, November 21, 2026, ending a decade of operations on the Las Vegas Strip.

MGM Resorts International and Tao Group Hospitality, which jointly operated the nightclub, agreed to end the partnership at the venue.

In a statement reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, MGM Senior Vice President of Entertainment Mio Danilovic said: “Aria and Tao Group Hospitality have enjoyed a strong and collaborative partnership, and we remain committed to exploring future opportunities together.”

MGM also confirmed that it has “no immediate plans” for the 24,000-square-foot space.

Neither company has announced a reason for the closure or identified a replacement tenant.

Nov. 21 Kid Conrad Set Anchors F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Weekend

The nightclub’s final events will coincide with the 2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, when the Strip attracts visitors for racing and associated entertainment.

Tao Group Hospitality’s official event calendar currently lists two final performances:

Friday, November 20: Murphi Kennedy, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Murphi Kennedy, beginning at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21: Kid Conrad, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Kid Conrad’s performance will be JEWEL’s final scheduled event before the permanent closure.

The timing gives race-weekend visitors one last opportunity to include the nightclub in their Las Vegas plans.

Tickets and VIP reservations are available through Tao Group Hospitality.

May 2016 Hakkasan Launch Hosted 1,925 Guests Across Two Levels

JEWEL opened on May 19, 2016, replacing Haze Nightclub, which had operated at ARIA since the resort opened in December 2009.

Originally developed by Hakkasan Group, the two-level venue became part of Tao Group Hospitality following its 2021 acquisition of Hakkasan. It spans approximately 24,000 square feet and has a capacity of 1,925 guests.

The club’s design features more than 1,400 square feet of LED ribbon lighting, a large production wall and five VIP suites overlooking the dance floor.

Over the years, JEWEL welcomed performers including Drake, The Chainsmokers, Lil Jon and Usher. It also hosted celebrations for championship-winning teams, including the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Warriors.

According to Casino.org, the venue also hosted private celebrity events, including a surprise birthday celebration for Dana White’s daughter in 2022.

MGM Halts Replacement as Alibi Cocktail Social Opens Nov. 13

For now, visitors should not expect an immediate replacement nightclub. MGM has confirmed there are no current plans for the space, leaving its future use undecided.

However, ARIA will continue offering other nightlife options, including Easy’s Cocktail Lounge and Lift Bar. Another addition, Alibi Cocktail Social, is scheduled to open on November 13.

MGM also highlighted Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as another nightlife option near ARIA.

JEWEL will continue to operate on Fridays and Saturdays until its final performance on November 21, after which the 24,000-square-foot venue will leave ARIA’s nightlife lineup.

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