Wave of Bomb Threats Hit European Passenger Flights and a Mega-Cruise Ship

Travelers moving through several European airports faced an unusual series of security disruptions this week, with aircraft diverted, airport operations suspended and passengers subjected to additional screening.

The incidents affected major airlines serving popular European destinations, creating complications for people traveling between the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Poland and Bulgaria.

The disruption also extended beyond aviation, reaching a cruise ship preparing to depart a Greek island for Israel.

Although the incidents prompted extensive security operations, the searches have so far produced an important result for affected passengers and transport operators.

Nov. 3 Threats Divert LOT, SAS, Wizz Air and Ryanair Flights

At least seven flights were targeted by bomb threats on Tuesday, November 3, prompting security operations at airports in Warsaw, Sofia, Rome and Murcia.

According to Reuters, the affected services involved LOT Polish Airlines, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Ryanair and Wizz Air.

The incidents included:

Warsaw: A LOT flight from London Heathrow was diverted to Warsaw Modlin, while an SAS flight from Copenhagen landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport and underwent security checks.

A LOT flight from London Heathrow was diverted to Warsaw Modlin, while an SAS flight from Copenhagen landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport and underwent security checks. Sofia: A Wizz Air flight from Bergamo and a Ryanair service from Dublin landed and were inspected after receiving threats.

A Wizz Air flight from Bergamo and a Ryanair service from Dublin landed and were inspected after receiving threats. Rome: Two Ryanair flights, arriving from Lisbon and Dublin, underwent security searches at Fiumicino. The Italian Air Force escorted the Dublin flight using Eurofighter aircraft.

Two Ryanair flights, arriving from Lisbon and Dublin, underwent security searches at Fiumicino. The Italian Air Force escorted the Dublin flight using Eurofighter aircraft. Murcia: A Ryanair flight from Manchester triggered an emergency security response after a bomb alert. All 121 people aboard, including 114 passengers and seven crew members, underwent checks.

Authorities did not find explosive devices aboard any of the affected aircraft.

The disruption was particularly noticeable in Poland, where Warsaw Modlin Airport suspended operations while security teams inspected the diverted LOT aircraft. The airport’s operator later announced that normal flight operations had resumed and the bomb alert had been canceled.

Nov. 2 Wizz Air Hoax Triggers Hungarian Gripen Fighter Escort

The incidents followed another bomb threat on Monday, November 2, involving a Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Sofia.

The aircraft was diverted to Budapest, Hungary, where it landed under military escort. Hungarian Gripen fighter jets were scrambled to intercept the aircraft and accompany it to Liszt Ferenc International Airport.

According to the Associated Press, Hungarian authorities searched the aircraft and inspected passengers but found no evidence of an explosive device.

The airline confirmed the negative security checks through Hungary’s state news agency, MTI.

Greek Authorities Evacuate 940 Crown Iris Passengers in Syros

The security incidents also affected the Panama-flagged Crown Iris, an Israeli-operated cruise ship docked at the Greek island of Syros.

An unknown caller claimed an explosive device had been attached to the vessel’s hull, prompting Greek authorities to organize a major security operation.

The ship was carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members. Passengers were evacuated while coast guard personnel, an explosives-detection dog, a diver and specialist underwater search teams inspected the vessel.

According to Greek public broadcaster ERT News, searches found no explosive device. Passengers were allowed back aboard after the inspection, with the vessel expected to continue its voyage to Haifa, Israel.

Osprey Flight Solutions Warns Hoaxes Target Broad Disruption

The incidents have raised concerns about the potential for further disruption to European transport networks, because several airlines and destinations were targeted within a short period.

Rhys Jones, analysis output manager at aviation risk advisory firm Osprey Flight Solutions, told Reuters: “The lack of clear target state, airline, or route indicates that general disruption to aviation operations is the aim.”

No individual or organization has claimed responsibility.

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