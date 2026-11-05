US Hotel Giant’s Island Resort Opens with Just 2 of 9 Planned Restaurants

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast is adding another Hyatt luxury hotel as the Kingdom expands its appeal to international holidaymakers.

The new property occupies a prominent position on Shura Island, a developing tourism destination built around coral reefs, marine activities, beachfront resorts and luxury leisure facilities.

The opening also expands Hyatt’s presence in the Kingdom, with a resort designed to attract families, couples, wellness visitors and business groups.

However, guests planning an early visit should check which restaurants and facilities are actually operating.

Nov. 2 Shura Island Launch Debuts 430 Rooms, Suites and Villas

Grand Hyatt The Red Sea officially opened on November 2, 2026, on Shura Island, marking Hyatt’s second branded property within The Red Sea destination and its eighth hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The resort features 430 rooms, suites and villas, with private balconies or terraces overlooking the sea, lagoon or landscaped gardens. Selected accommodations include private swimming pools, while the larger villas offer additional privacy and direct beach access.

Interiors were designed by Muza Lab, drawing inspiration from the surrounding coral reefs and the island’s Coral Bloom master plan by Foster + Partners.

Stephen Ansell, Hyatt’s managing director for the Middle East and Africa, said: “We are proud to be playing a role in bringing Shura Island’s vision to life.”

Embers and Drift Pool Bar Anchor Phased 9-Restaurant Rollout

The resort is planning nine restaurants and social venues, although only two are currently open.

Embers specializes in live-fire cooking, with meat and fresh seafood prepared over open flames. Drift Pool Bar provides a more relaxed setting, serving drinks and light meals beside the swimming pool.

The other seven dining concepts are scheduled to open later:

The Amalfi Club, inspired by Italian coastal dining.

Café Maude, a French-style bistro.

Havana Social, a Cuban-inspired bar.

Charcoal Tandoor Fire Grill, featuring Indian cooking.

El Ta’koy, serving Hawaiian-inspired street food by chef Luis Pous.

Akira Back Korean BBQ.

2am: Dessert Bar by pastry chef Janice Wong.

The eventual lineup brings several internationally recognized culinary names to Shura Island.

750-Square-Meter Ethereal Spa Joins 5 Pools and Grand Ballroom

Wellness and recreation are major parts of the resort’s offering.

Facilities include five swimming pools, comprising three outdoor pools and two indoor pools.

The 750-square-meter Ethereal Spa features the VOYA brand and has 12 treatment rooms, including two outdoor rooms. A separate 500-square-meter fitness center provides additional workout facilities.

Families also have access to dedicated activities and Camp Hyatt, while adults-only spaces provide alternatives for guests seeking a quieter stay.

The resort’s Grand Ballroom, the largest on Shura Island, and five meeting rooms also position it as a venue for weddings, conferences and corporate events.

Red Sea International Airport Connects 25-Minute Island Bridge

The hotel is located on Shura Island near Umluj on Saudi Arabia’s western coast.

Visitors arrive through Red Sea International Airport (RSI), followed by an approximately 25-minute journey across Saudi Arabia’s longest overwater bridge.

According to Visit Red Sea’s airport information, the airport serves domestic connections from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, alongside international services from Dubai. Its live flight information also displays Qatar Airways connections from Doha.

For Americans visiting the destination, these regional gateways provide potential connections from larger international flight networks.

World of Hyatt members can also earn double points through the hotel’s New Hotel Member Bonus Offer rate, covering eligible room charges and incidental spending. The promotion requires booking the qualifying rate.

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