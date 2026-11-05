A Manhattan Pasta Empire Invades Florida With a 300-Seat Outpost

Coral Gables is adding another New York restaurant to its dining scene, but this arrival brings something different from the usual expansion into South Florida.

The newcomer has built its reputation around homemade pasta, Italian-inspired cocktails and a menu of recognizable favorites, with a few dishes developed specifically for its Miami audience.

The restaurant has chosen an upscale shopping destination for its first location outside New York, bringing a sizeable dining room, outdoor seating and a dedicated cocktail bar.

Its arrival also gives visitors another option when exploring Coral Gables beyond Miami’s beachfront dining districts.

Nov. 2 Merrick Park Launch Seats 300 at 360 San Lorenzo Avenue

La Pecora Bianca opened at The Shops at Merrick Park on November 2, 2026, marking the New York restaurant group’s first expansion outside the state.

Founder Mark Barak opened the original restaurant in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood in 2015. The brand subsequently expanded into Midtown, SoHo, Bryant Park, the Upper East Side, Upper West Side, the Theater District and Lincoln Square.

Barak told the Miami Herald that Coral Gables was a deliberate choice for the expansion.

“We’ve been very deliberate about where La Pecora Bianca goes next, and Coral Gables felt right,” he said.

The new restaurant occupies 360 San Lorenzo Avenue and provides indoor and outdoor seating for approximately 300 diners. It also features a 20-seat wraparound bar and a private dining room for events.

Culinary director Ed Scarpone oversees the kitchen, bringing established restaurant favorites together with dishes created specifically for the South Florida opening.

$90 2-Pound Lobster Spaghetti Joins $27 Signature Vodka Rigatoni

Regular customers of La Pecora Bianca will recognize several dishes, including vodka rigatoni, whipped ricotta, chicken vodka parmesan and tiramisu for two.

Other Italian specialties include cacio e pepe arancini, linguine vongole, campanelle al limone and fusilli giganti.

The restaurant also serves Neapolitan-style pizzas, including a truffle version featuring black truffle and ricotta, alongside a Diavola topped with vodka sauce and hot honey.

Three dishes developed for the Miami audience include:

Giant carbonara raviolo: A large pasta preparation inspired by carbonara.

A large pasta preparation inspired by carbonara. Lobster spaghetti fra diavolo: A seafood dish featuring lobster.

A seafood dish featuring lobster. Tomato and melon carpaccio: A seasonal combination bringing together tomato and melon.

The lobster spaghetti is particularly notable for its size and price. The restaurant’s official Coral Gables menu lists the whole two-pound lobster preparation at $90. Vodka rigatoni costs $27, other pastas range from $25 to $29, and pizzas range from $23 to $29.

$17 Spritz Bar Cocktails Anchor 4 P.M. Daily Dinner Service

The drinks program focuses on Italian wines and aperitivo-style cocktails, with a dedicated Spritz Bar. Options include the Portofino Spritz, made with cucumber, gin, St-Germain and prosecco, and an affogato espresso martini.

Cocktails on the current menu generally cost $17 to $18.

La Pecora Bianca initially opened with dinner service, with lunch and brunch planned for a later stage. Its published operating hours are:

Sunday through Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The restaurant is located at The Shops at Merrick Park, 360 San Lorenzo Avenue, Coral Gables, Florida 33146. Reservations are available through La Pecora Bianca’s website, or by calling 305-686-8173.

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