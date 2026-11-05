Nostalgic New York Theme Park Axes 60-Year-Old Ride for a New Coaster

Long Island families will have another reason to put Farmingdale on their summer outing plans in 2027, as one of the region’s longest-running amusement parks prepares for a milestone anniversary.

The celebration will bring changes to an established section of the park, with new attractions joining several additions introduced over the past two seasons.

However, the expansion also comes with a farewell. A longtime attraction that has been part of the park for generations has been retired, making way for the next stage of its redevelopment.

Zamperla Tigers Den Coaster and Flying Tigers Anchor 2027 Season

Adventureland in Farmingdale, New York, will introduce the Tigers Den Family Roller Coaster and Flying Tigers for its 2027 season, marking the park’s 65th anniversary.

Both attractions have been designed and built by Italian ride manufacturer Zamperla, according to Amusement Today, which published details from the park’s announcement on November 2.

Tigers Den is a family roller coaster featuring approximately 301 feet of track, a maximum height of 15 feet and a top speed of 16 mph. It can accommodate approximately 12 passengers per ride cycle.

The attraction has a minimum height requirement of 36 inches when accompanied by an adult and 40 inches for children riding alone.

Flying Tigers takes a different approach, using vehicles modeled after the Curtiss P-40 Warhawk aircraft flown by the Flying Tigers during World War II. The family attraction can accommodate approximately 32 passengers and has the same minimum height requirements as Tigers Den.

Legacy Corner Expansion Pushes Adventureland to 29 Total Rides

The new rides will become part of Legacy Corner, a redevelopment project that Adventureland began in 2024.

The expansion has introduced several attractions and visitor amenities, including the Ram Pirat Ship and Wave Twister, which opened during the 2026 season. New food stands, midway games and other facilities have also been added to the area.

The 2027 additions represent another stage of the project, with the park working toward completing the redevelopment.

“New additions to the park represent our ongoing commitment to creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages while continuing to invest in the future of Long Island’s favorite family amusement park,” said Adventureland Manager Jeanine Pacella via Greater Long Island.

The changes will bring the park’s total attraction count to 29 rides when construction is complete in 2027.

Late March 2027 Opening Replaces 1965 Antique Cars Attraction

Not every change will involve something new.

Adventureland has also retired its Antique Cars attraction, which has been part of the park in various forms since 1965.

The retirement marks the end of an attraction that accompanied generations of Long Island families visiting the amusement park. Its removal forms part of the ongoing redevelopment and makes room for the park’s changing collection of rides.

According to I LOVE NY, New York State’s official tourism website, Adventureland has been providing family entertainment since 1962.

The 2027 season is expected to begin in late March, when the park welcomes visitors back for its anniversary year. Both new rides are scheduled to debut during the season.

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