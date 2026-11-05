Rogue Drones Ground Flights and Trigger a Military Response

Jersey is an important gateway for visitors exploring the Channel Islands, with scheduled connections linking the island to several destinations in the United Kingdom and beyond.

For visitors arriving through London or other connecting airports, disruption at Jersey Airport can quickly affect accommodation plans, onward transport and return journeys.

That risk became clear over the weekend when reported drone activity near the airport forced aircraft to divert and left passengers stranded away from the island.

The incidents also affected medical services, prompting the Jersey government to introduce additional security measures while police investigate who was responsible.

Oct. 30-31 Airspace Breaches Divert 7 UK and Paris Flights

Jersey Airport experienced disruption on Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, after reports of unauthorized drones operating near the airfield.

According to ITV News Channel, the first reports came after 8:20 p.m. on Friday. Three inbound flights from Southampton, London Heathrow and London Gatwick were prevented from landing as scheduled. One easyJet flight from Gatwick eventually reached Jersey shortly before midnight after the airport stayed open late.

The disruption returned on Saturday evening.

Four flights were unable to land as scheduled, including services from London Heathrow, Gatwick and Southampton. An inbound charter flight from Madeira was diverted to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

Passengers included members of Jersey Rugby Club, whose return journey was disrupted after the team had travelled to the UK for an away match. Coach Guy Thompson told ITV that passengers had spent more than four hours waiting on the tarmac at Gatwick before their flight was cancelled.

Nov. 2 Government Update Confirms 9 Canceled Medical Procedures

The consequences extended beyond stranded holidaymakers and cancelled flights.

In its November 2 update, the Government of Jersey confirmed that several patients receiving treatment in England were unable to return to the island as planned.

The disruption also resulted in:

Nine planned clinical procedures being cancelled.

One planned, non-emergency air ambulance transfer being aborted.

Patients requiring treatment in England experiencing delays returning home.

The government said the incidents had affected essential services as well as ordinary airport operations.

Jersey Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham described the airport as a “vital lifeline for the Island” and said authorities were working with UK counterparts and specialist agencies to strengthen drone detection and counter-drone capabilities.

An RAF aircraft has also landed in the Channel Islands, according to ITV’s reporting.

RAF Aircraft Joins States of Jersey Police Drone Investigation

The government, States of Jersey Police and Ports of Jersey have confirmed that additional measures are now in place to respond to further drone activity.

However, officials have declined to explain what those measures involve, citing operational reasons. The police investigation remains ongoing, and no suspected operator had been publicly identified in the latest government update on November 2.

Authorities are asking residents to report drone sightings immediately and not approach anyone they suspect of operating a drone.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact States of Jersey Police on +44 (0)1534 612612, quoting reference M07922/2026.

Anonymous reports can also be submitted to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Loganair Backs Criminal Probe as Airport Warns of More Delays

The November 2 government update confirms that additional security measures are operating, but does not guarantee that further disruption has been ruled out.

Officials have specifically asked islanders to remain vigilant as evening operations continue.

Americans visiting Jersey through connecting flights in the UK should check their airline’s latest flight notifications before travelling to the airport.

Passengers whose flights are cancelled or diverted should contact their airline about alternative arrangements, including rebooking, refunds and accommodation where applicable.

Loganair has publicly supported the investigation, describing the incidents as a serious criminal act rather than a prank, given their consequences for passengers and essential services.

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