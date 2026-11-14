Three sweet young pups in Travelers Rest, SC are hoping to find their forever families. All are with Upstate Pet Project and are friendly, social girls who are just starting life.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: 6 months (baby)

6 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 12 lbs

About 12 lbs Personality: Affectionate, friendly, loving; loves giving kisses and playing with toys

Affectionate, friendly, loving; loves giving kisses and playing with toys Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids (per description)

(per description) Spayed/Neutered: Yes, already spayed

Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Upstate Pet Project

Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Bonnie is a petite little sweetheart who enjoys toys and cuddle time. She sounds like a great fit for a family with other pets or children.

👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: About 19 lbs

About 19 lbs Personality: Gentle and playful

Gentle and playful Spayed/Neutered: Spay scheduled for next week (per description)

(per description) Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Upstate Pet Project

Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Matilda is a bright young pup with striking markings and a gentle, playful nature. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with.

👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: 4 months (baby)

4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, gentle; loves to snuggle

Affectionate, cuddly, gentle; loves to snuggle Spayed/Neutered: Spay scheduled for next week (ready to go after next Tuesday, per description)

(ready to go after next Tuesday, per description) Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Upstate Pet Project

Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Lavendar is a soft-hearted cuddle bug who would love to be your new snuggle buddy. If you want a gentle, loving companion, she may be your match.

👉 Meet Lavendar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Travelers Rest, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these girls from Upstate Pet Project. Share this with friends and neighbors so these pups can find their homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.