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🐶 Playful Puppies Ready for Adoption in Travelers Rest, SC
Three sweet young pups in Travelers Rest, SC are hoping to find their forever families. All are with Upstate Pet Project and are friendly, social girls who are just starting life.
Bonnie
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: 6 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 12 lbs
- Personality: Affectionate, friendly, loving; loves giving kisses and playing with toys
- Good with: Cats, dogs, and kids (per description)
- Spayed/Neutered: Yes, already spayed
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Upstate Pet Project
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
Bonnie is a petite little sweetheart who enjoys toys and cuddle time. She sounds like a great fit for a family with other pets or children.
👉 Meet Bonnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Matilda
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: About 19 lbs
- Personality: Gentle and playful
- Spayed/Neutered: Spay scheduled for next week (per description)
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Upstate Pet Project
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
Matilda is a bright young pup with striking markings and a gentle, playful nature. She’s a great choice if you’re looking for an active companion to grow up with.
👉 Meet Matilda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lavendar
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Personality: Affectionate, cuddly, gentle; loves to snuggle
- Spayed/Neutered: Spay scheduled for next week (ready to go after next Tuesday, per description)
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Upstate Pet Project
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
Lavendar is a soft-hearted cuddle bug who would love to be your new snuggle buddy. If you want a gentle, loving companion, she may be your match.
👉 Meet Lavendar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Travelers Rest, SC and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these girls from Upstate Pet Project. Share this with friends and neighbors so these pups can find their homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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