Did you know that you can find some of the oldest golf courses in the United States at its oldest historic hotels?

That might not surprise golfers who know a thing or two about the Omni Hotel & Resorts brand, nor those who have been ticking Historic Hotels of America off their bucket list. Historic hotels and golf courses go hand-in-hand, as the sport has long been associated with wealth, leisure, and, though it hails from the British Isles, American sports.

As early as the mid-1800s, golf courses were being built along the East Coast and New England, from Oakhurst Links in West Virginia to St. Andrew’s Golf Club in Yonkers. But what about historic hotels that have golf courses located right on the grounds?

You can find championship courses at historic hotels across the country—but these properties are some of the oldest. They were established before 1850, with golf courses coming shortly after.

Best historic hotels with historic golf courses in the United States

Hot Springs, Virginia

The Old Course Golf Course at The Omni Homestead Resort was completed in 1892, and remains home to the country’s first tee that remains in continuous use. Since it was completed, the course has been continually renewed to challenge modern players, with renowned architects like William S. Flynn and Rees Jones behind later updates. The layout has 6,099 yards with six par 3s, six par 4s, and six par 5s that modern golfers will love. This course, despite its age, remains a favorite with publications like GolfDigest.

Woodstock, Vermont

The Course at Woodstock Inn & Resort offers gorgeous views of Mount Peg and is surrounded by the lush woodlands of Kedron Valley. This course, which was originally built as a nine-hole course in 1895, is also part of the Woodstock Country Club, giving you a clubhouse to enjoy in the picturesque venue. The course is a premier 18-hole setup designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr. with a 70-par layout. It’s a favorite amongst publications like Golf Magazine, which regularly lists it as part of the top 100 golf resorts in the country.

Bedford, Pennsylvania

The Old Course at Omni Bedford Springs Resort & Spa is one of the most celebrated historic courses in the country. It was originally built in 1898 by golf legend Spencer Oldham. It was later updated by architectural legends, including Oldham, AW Tillinghast, and Donald Ross, with the last major designs completed in the 1920s. Despite its age, the Old Course remains a favorite, lauded by Golf Week, Golf Channel Golf Pass, and Golf Digest as one of the best public golf courses in terms of layout, history, playability, and status as a major golf destination.

French Lick, Indiana

You can play the Donald Ross Course at French Lick Springs Hotel, which was originally constructed in 1917 by the famous architect. The course is a 70-par championship with challenges like deep-faced bunkers, which make its par-3s some of the toughest in the country. It even hosted a PGA Championship back in 1924 before undergoing renovations in 2007 to maintain its historic, classic design. You can also play the famous Pete Dye course, which was designed by the Hall of Famer and has been part of Golfweek’s top-rated public courses for 17 years.

Point Clear, Alabama

You can enjoy two championship courses at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa: the Azalea Course and the Dogwood Course. They cover 36 holes total, and both are part of the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. They were originally designed by Perry Maxwell in 1947, then renovated in 2018. They’re marked by rolling terrain full of magnolia and pine trees, and are part of The Lakewood Golf Club.

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