From Fisherman’s Wharf to the Presidio to Chinatown to the Haight, San Francisco is dotted with well-known neighborhoods that you would recognize from pop culture.

In fact, compared to other hubs like New York City and Los Angeles, you might crisscross much of its hilly 47 square miles to explore a huge portion of the city. Your days are sure to be filled with side quests, hidden gems, and bucket-list experiences alike as you venture from the Sunset District to North Beach, then back again.

The big question is… where should you stay when you visit? And, if the local hotels don’t catch your attention, what kind of rental should you book?

I recommend staying in the central, picturesque Mission District. It’s not overrun with tourists, isn’t the priciest place in the city, and guarantees you some peace and quiet while giving you the chance to explore a homegrown area on foot. It’s also close to Mission Dolores Park and the Mission Dolores neighborhood, a perfect spot to unwind with locals. Lastly, you’re close to all the action in SF’s denser Chinatown, North Beach, and Tenderloin districts.

Start with these Airbnbs in San Francisco, in and around the Mission District, for an easy, hands-off stay. I’ve also included some picks in the Mission Dolores area.

[This article is part of TravelAwaits new Airbnb and Vrbo recommendation series. We dig into listings to identify the crème de la crème of Guest Favorites, Superhost listings, and hidden gems to make finding the perfect rental for your next trip a breeze.]

Airbnbs in San Francisco’s Mission District: top picks

Airbnbs in San Francisco in and around the Mission District

You’re guaranteed great rest and peaceful evenings at this guest suite, located on the third floor and attic of a historic Edwardian mansion. The space is full of repurposed and hand-built furniture from the artist hosts, who are there to help you throughout your visit. Expect a unique, bespoke stay that offers both peace and quiet, along with plenty of natural light and even greenery, as there are houseplants throughout. There is a kitchenette with a portable stovetop and a toaster oven.

Several unique features make this Airbnb stand out, including its location and amenities. First, you’re close to Mission Dolores Park and its top shops. Second, this home has a wisteria-covered private deck with great views, along with a shared hot tub that you’ll appreciate on cool nights. Third, the home has plenty of greenery and natural light that gives the studio a larger, more open feel—along with a lush, shared downstairs garden. As with the last unit, this Airbnb has a small kitchenette with an electric stovetop rather than a full kitchen.

Speaking of shared gardens, this beautiful one-bedroom guest suite also gives you access to a lush backyard. It’s covered in greenery, along with sculptures, accents, and a shared hot tub. The downstairs unit opens right onto the garden, giving it an open, lofted feel. The bathroom also has a dual rain shower head. Once again, there’s no full kitchen—just a small kitchenette with a mini-fridge. Expect to eat out for most meals.

Who says you can’t find budget-friendly Airbnbs in San Francisco’s Mission District? This studio is a traditional Edwardian studio that dates back to 1906, with warm, rustic features. The simple setup also comes with a kitchenette and a private, compact bathroom. The hosts live above the studio with their family, meaning you should be prepared for some noise.

You might have noticed that all the Airbnbs on this list are guest suites. If you prefer private stays in actual units, you’ll enjoy the seclusion of this large suite. (Yes, it’s still a guest suite, but you might not notice, aside from the kitchenette.) The backyard and its greenery and ample sitting space are a great place to hang out, and it even has its own audio system. The home also has a private entrance and cozy in-unit features like a soaking tub.

With a location between the Castro and the Mission, this one-bedroom places you right in the middle of two excellent neighborhoods. It’s located in a building that dates back to 1912 and was renovated in 2012, offering a balance between historic features and modern amenities. (You even have your own bay window!) The unit is small but comfortable, and—you guessed it—comes with a basic kitchenette setup. With so many cafes and restaurants around, you won’t need a full kitchen setup.

Most Airbnbs in San Francisco near the Mission District are guest suites with studio or one-bedroom setups, but this is a true three-bedroom, two-bathroom Victorian condo with 1,200 square feet of space. It dates back to 1890, with new renovations added in 2021. The result is a charming blend of old and new, with high ceilings, a proper full kitchen, and extras like a washer-dryer. It’s great for families or groups, and has a walk score of 98/100.

Here’s a top-floor one-bedroom apartment with solid city views and plenty of balcony space, around 300 square feet. It’s also located in the heart of the Mission, putting you close to the popular Valencia Street and Mission Dolores Park. Inside, you’ve got Victorian features to enjoy, like a fireplace, crown molding, and bay windows. The ample houseplants are another treat for those who enjoy greenery. Plus, there’s an actual kitchen, perfect for those who enjoy whipping up a homecooked meal.





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