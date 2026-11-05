Here Are the Top 10 International Winter Destinations for US Travelers

TripAdvisor recently released its winter travel index, which dives deep into the season’s travel trends.

Think you know where Americans love to head when the winter chill takes hold? According to year-over-year growth trends on TripAdvisor, Americans are favoring holiday destinations that combine history with traditional winter wonderlands.

Though Florida, Mexico, and other warm-weather destinations remain the top priority, new spots like Quebec City have taken the limelight. Additionally, places like Paris and London both rank in the top five when it comes to popular international Thanksgiving destinations. For both hubs, prices during the American holiday are much more affordable compared to Christmas and New Year’s visits.

But what about international destinations that Americans are showing more love to during the months of December, January, and February?

Top 10 international winter destinations for US travelers, according to TripAdvisor

If daylight saving time is kicking your butt, it’s time to get inspired for a winter adventure—one that will take you to a tropical paradise or to an idyllic winter wonderland. Here’s where to go, based on TripAdvisor’s winter travel index.

Cancun, Mexico Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Bavaro, Dominican Republic Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba Paris, France Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos London, United Kingdom Cap Cana, Dominican Republic Oranjestad, Aruba Playa Mujeres, Mexico

You might not have heard of some of these destinations. Bavaro, Dominican Republic, for example, is located just outside Punta Cana. Its hotels and resorts are often bundled in with Punta Cana. On the other side of Punta Cana waits the No. 8 pick, Cap Cana. Similarly, Playa Mujeres, Mexico, is located just north of Cancun.

Aruba, part of the ABC islands, has taken two more spots on the list. Oranjestad is the island’s capital city. The drive between Oranjestad and Eagle Beach, Aruba, is less than four miles and takes about ten minutes via taxi or bus.

Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos, is one of the most pristine on the list—and it’s also one of the most expensive. Nightly rates are as high as $400 per person per night, while flights will also run you more than most other Caribbean destinations. On-island transportation is also pricey. Grace Bay is on par with Paris or London in terms of travel costs, although meals are usually very affordable.