11 Coolest Airbnbs in Vermont for Autumn & Winter Trips (Hot Tubs Included!)

From Burlington to Stowe to Lake Willoughby, Vermont offers a surprisingly well-balanced route for travelers looking for peace and quiet.

Each destination offers something different—from shopping boutiques in quaint towns to getting out into nature to snow, hike, cycle, or pick apples. There’s a Hallmark-caliber adventure waiting around every corner, regardless of the season.

Thanks to the state’s relatively small size, you can also road trip from ski resorts to mountain towns to big cities with relative ease. As you put together your itinerary, keep these rentals on your radar. They’re some of the coolest Airbnbs in Vermont for cool- and cold-weather trips—and they all come with hot tubs to sweeten the deal.

[This article is part of TravelAwaits new Airbnb and Vrbo recommendation series. We dig into listings to identify the crème de la crème of Guest Favorites, Superhost listings, and hidden gems to make finding the perfect rental for your next trip a breeze.]

Coolest Airbnbs in Vermont with hot tubs: at a glance

Coolest Airbnbs in Vermont this fall & winter—hot tubs included

Setup: A one-bedroom treehouse-style home located in the forest of Newport, Vermont.

A one-bedroom treehouse-style home located in the forest of Newport, Vermont. The cool factor: This home is suspended 25 feet in the air (no elevator) with two levels to explore, including an outdoor patio with a hot tub that feels like it’s floating in the canopy.

Setup: A traditional treehouse-style one-bedroom located at the edge of a private 20-acre pond near Newport, Vermont.

A traditional treehouse-style one-bedroom located at the edge of a private 20-acre pond near Newport, Vermont. The cool factor: Aside from canoeing on the pond, you can a multi-level bespoke treehouse that feels straight out of a storybook and comes with an inlaid hot tub overlooking the water.

Setup: A hyper-cozy tiny home with a lofted bedroom in the dense forest outside of Wilmington, Vermont.

A hyper-cozy tiny home with a lofted bedroom in the dense forest outside of Wilmington, Vermont. The cool factor: If you like disappearing in nature, this tiny home will transport you to a fairytale-like Green Mountain setting that’s as dense and lush as Germany’s Black Forest—and that comes with a private hot tub and fire pit.

Setup: A cozy two-bedroom log cabin near Mount Snow that has been updated with modern features like a chef’s kitchen and bold design choices like colorful wallpaper.

A cozy two-bedroom log cabin near Mount Snow that has been updated with modern features like a chef’s kitchen and bold design choices like colorful wallpaper. The cool factor: You’ve got the best of both worlds at this cottage, offering a genuine log cabin experience that comes with contemporary perks that make it suitable for those who don’t like roughing it.

Setup: A private 70-acre log cabin escape near Shaftsbury that will transport you back in time (property is shared with another Airbnb, but they’re spread out).

A private 70-acre log cabin escape near Shaftsbury that will transport you back in time (property is shared with another Airbnb, but they’re spread out). The cool factor: This is an authentic log cabin with a wood-burning fireplace that lets you drop off the map on a sprawling property while indulging in the great outdoors.

Setup: A tiny but functional one-bedroom home with an outdoor patio with a hot tub and dining area located in Ludlow, Vermont.

A tiny but functional one-bedroom home with an outdoor patio with a hot tub and dining area located in Ludlow, Vermont. The cool factor: This is an ‘invisible’ tiny home with mirrored walls that you can see out of, and others can’t see into, letting you feel fully immersed in the surrounding woodlands without compromising your privacy.

Setup: A three-bedroom home that’s spread out across multiple levels across the street from Sadawga Lake in Whitingham.

A three-bedroom home that’s spread out across multiple levels across the street from Sadawga Lake in Whitingham. The cool factor: This is a multi-level home made from shipping containers, which have been stacked into a unique shape, offering sprawling views of the surrounding area and a hot tub you won’t forget anytime soon.

Setup: A geodome studio located on a riverside property with other rentals just minutes from Stowe, offering a glamping-style escape any time of year.

A geodome studio located on a riverside property with other rentals just minutes from Stowe, offering a glamping-style escape any time of year. The cool factor: This is a geodome that’s been outfitted for any season, with both AC and a fireplace, and comes with access to shared amenities like a hot tub, barrel sauna, and riverside fire pits.

Setup: This is a large studio with two bedroom areas that can sleep up to six guests and spa features like a hot tub and sauna.

This is a large studio with two bedroom areas that can sleep up to six guests and spa features like a hot tub and sauna. The cool factor: This large studio is located inside a converted barn that looks shabby on the inside and effortlessly chic on the inside, with spa features and a unique sleeping arrangement that makes it great for families.

Setup: A two-bedroom cottage inside a converted schoolhouse that’s located on a 250-acre regenerative farm near Shaftsbury.

A two-bedroom cottage inside a converted schoolhouse that’s located on a 250-acre regenerative farm near Shaftsbury. The cool factor: This home has been outfitted with winter-approved spa features like an outdoor hot tub and barrel sauna and a unique interior setup that maintains the schoolhouse’s original wood features and charm.

Setup: A grand four-bedroom home with chalet-style features that make it feel like a private boutique hotel just five minutes from Stowe.

A grand four-bedroom home with chalet-style features that make it feel like a private boutique hotel just five minutes from Stowe. The cool factor: This home feels like a cozy mountain lodge thanks to its large cobbled fireplace and rugged wood features, and its spread of spacious rooms that sleep up to ten guests.





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