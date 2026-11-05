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8 Best ResortPass Deals in San Francisco: Spas, Pools, Day Passes, & More
By Tay Belgeri,2 days ago
San Francisco is home to dozens of attractions that are worth your time and money, from its famed tourist traps to its long list of unique tours.
But what if you want to add a dash of bougie downtime to your itinerary? The larger the city, the tougher it is to find the right deals for your mood and schedule. In San Francisco, you also need to consider price.
With ResortPass, you can easily purchase spa treatments, pool days, and more at select properties around the city. Here’s where to find the best ResortPass deals in San Francisco, from indoor pool atrium daycations to body-and-facial rejuvenations to pickleball court rentals.
Best ResortPass deals in San Francisco: top three
- A pool you’ll remember: Hotel Nikko San Francisco
- A full-service spa and gym: The Spa at Equinox Sports Club San Francisco
- A relaxing spa trip: Alchemy Springs & Sauna Garden
Best ResortPass deals in San Francisco
Hotel Nikko San Francisco
- Vibe: A four-star property in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square where you can enjoy a trendy, relaxed atmosphere
- Pricing: Starting at $90
- The coolest offers: Go for the day pass, which gives you access to the heated indoor swimming pool in the hotel’s glass atrium rooftop, along with access to a hot tub, steam room, sauna, and a massive 10,000-square-foot gym
Fairmont San Francisco
- Vibe: A luxury five-star property with a sophisticated air located in Nob Hill, close to major tourist attractions
- Pricing: Starting at $24
- The coolest offers: You can rent a slot at the pickleball court starting at just $24 or go for a day room (no pool or gym access)
Hilton San Francisco Union Square
- Vibe: A family-friendly four-star property where you can enjoy a range of experiences, from cocktails at SF’s highest sky bar (46th floor) or a dip in the heated outdoor pool
- Pricing: Starting at $22
- The coolest offers: Go for the hotel pass, which gives you access to the heated outdoor pool and hot tub, along with the sky bar
The Spa at Equinox Sports Club San Francisco
- Vibe: A high-end sports club with luxury amenities, features, and spa treatments that are multi-hour experiences
- Pricing: Starting at $384
- The coolest offers: Choose from 80-, 150-, or 160-minute treatment packages that combine massage, bodywork, and more state-of-the-art therapies
Hotel Caza Fisherman’s Wharf
- Vibe: This is a popular, family-friendly four-star property located in Fisherman’s Wharf where locals and tourists visit
- Pricing: Starting at $22
- The coolest offers: Enjoy the pool loungers or cabanas for a comfortable day spent poolside (cabanas come with complimentary champagne, too)
Alchemy Springs & Sauna Garden
- Vibe: A relaxed communal bathhouse that’s hyper-focused on relaxation and restoration
- Pricing: Starting at $62
- The coolest offers: Go for the sauna garden pass, which gives you access to the community sauna, cold plunge, fire pit, and thermal benches
SoMa House
- Vibe: A casual three-star property that lets you escape the hustle and bustle of San Francisco without paying an arm and a leg
- Pricing: Starting at $100
- The coolest offers: The day room gives you access to a private guest room, along with the rooftop pool and gym
Hyatt Centric Fisherman’s Wharf San Francisco
- Vibe: A laid-back four-star property with a central location in Fisherman’s Wharf, letting you skip out on the madness of the waterfront for the afternoon
- Pricing: Starting at $45
- The coolest offers: Go for the day pass, which gives you access to the outdoor pool, hot tub, gym, and a complimentary bike rental
[Just a heads-up: We may earn an affiliate commission when you make a purchase from a link in our articles.]