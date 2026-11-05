8 Best ResortPass Deals in San Francisco: Spas, Pools, Day Passes, & More

San Francisco is home to dozens of attractions that are worth your time and money, from its famed tourist traps to its long list of unique tours.

But what if you want to add a dash of bougie downtime to your itinerary? The larger the city, the tougher it is to find the right deals for your mood and schedule. In San Francisco, you also need to consider price.

With ResortPass, you can easily purchase spa treatments, pool days, and more at select properties around the city. Here’s where to find the best ResortPass deals in San Francisco, from indoor pool atrium daycations to body-and-facial rejuvenations to pickleball court rentals.

Best ResortPass deals in San Francisco: top three

Best ResortPass deals in San Francisco

Vibe: A four-star property in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square where you can enjoy a trendy, relaxed atmosphere

A four-star property in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square where you can enjoy a trendy, relaxed atmosphere Pricing: Starting at $90

Starting at $90 The coolest offers: Go for the day pass, which gives you access to the heated indoor swimming pool in the hotel’s glass atrium rooftop, along with access to a hot tub, steam room, sauna, and a massive 10,000-square-foot gym

Vibe: A luxury five-star property with a sophisticated air located in Nob Hill, close to major tourist attractions

A luxury five-star property with a sophisticated air located in Nob Hill, close to major tourist attractions Pricing: Starting at $24

Starting at $24 The coolest offers: You can rent a slot at the pickleball court starting at just $24 or go for a day room (no pool or gym access)

Vibe: A family-friendly four-star property where you can enjoy a range of experiences, from cocktails at SF’s highest sky bar (46 th floor) or a dip in the heated outdoor pool

A family-friendly four-star property where you can enjoy a range of experiences, from cocktails at SF’s highest sky bar (46 floor) or a dip in the heated outdoor pool Pricing: Starting at $22

Starting at $22 The coolest offers: Go for the hotel pass, which gives you access to the heated outdoor pool and hot tub, along with the sky bar

Vibe: A high-end sports club with luxury amenities, features, and spa treatments that are multi-hour experiences

A high-end sports club with luxury amenities, features, and spa treatments that are multi-hour experiences Pricing: Starting at $384

Starting at $384 The coolest offers: Choose from 80-, 150-, or 160-minute treatment packages that combine massage, bodywork, and more state-of-the-art therapies

Vibe: This is a popular, family-friendly four-star property located in Fisherman’s Wharf where locals and tourists visit

This is a popular, family-friendly four-star property located in Fisherman’s Wharf where locals and tourists visit Pricing: Starting at $22

Starting at $22 The coolest offers: Enjoy the pool loungers or cabanas for a comfortable day spent poolside (cabanas come with complimentary champagne, too)

Vibe: A relaxed communal bathhouse that’s hyper-focused on relaxation and restoration

A relaxed communal bathhouse that’s hyper-focused on relaxation and restoration Pricing: Starting at $62

Starting at $62 The coolest offers: Go for the sauna garden pass, which gives you access to the community sauna, cold plunge, fire pit, and thermal benches

Vibe: A casual three-star property that lets you escape the hustle and bustle of San Francisco without paying an arm and a leg

A casual three-star property that lets you escape the hustle and bustle of San Francisco without paying an arm and a leg Pricing: Starting at $100

Starting at $100 The coolest offers: The day room gives you access to a private guest room, along with the rooftop pool and gym

Vibe: A laid-back four-star property with a central location in Fisherman’s Wharf, letting you skip out on the madness of the waterfront for the afternoon

A laid-back four-star property with a central location in Fisherman’s Wharf, letting you skip out on the madness of the waterfront for the afternoon Pricing: Starting at $45

Starting at $45 The coolest offers: Go for the day pass, which gives you access to the outdoor pool, hot tub, gym, and a complimentary bike rental





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