Low-season prices are tempting, and shorter lines are even better. The catch is that off-season often means off for a reason: monsoon rains, cyclone warnings, closed mountain roads, or heat that makes midday outdoors unpleasant.

Travelers who go anyway can have a wonderful time, but only if they know what the season actually brings.

The destinations below are well-loved, and each one has a stretch of the year when the weather becomes a real planning factor. Knowing the specifics turns a risky booking into an informed choice.

Hoi An, Vietnam

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The old town sits beside the Thu Bon River and can flood during the rainy season, with significant flooding often occurring between October and November. The waterfront on Bach Dang Street tends to go under first, and river boat trips and lantern boats can be suspended.

Visitors during those weeks should pack waterproof footwear and keep plans flexible.

The Inca Trail and Cusco, Peru

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February sits in the middle of the Andean rainy season, and the classic Inca Trail closes every year for the entire month. Machu Picchu itself stays open, but heavy rain and landslides can disrupt train and road services.

Hikers who want the trail itself should book for another month.

Glacier National Park, Montana

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The alpine section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes for the winter around the third Monday of October, and early snowstorms can shut it sooner. After that, drivers can reach only the lower ends of the road on each side of the park.

Anyone planning a fall trip should check road status before leaving.

Venice, Italy

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Autumn and winter bring acqua alta, the high water that floods the lowest parts of the city, including St. Mark’s Square.

Movable barriers known as MOSE are designed to hold back the worst tides, but not every flood is blocked. Waterproof boots and a watch on the tide forecast are standard gear.

Phuket, Thailand

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The southwest monsoon brings rougher seas and heavy rain to the island’s west coast, roughly from May through October. Red flags go up on beaches, and rip currents make swimming risky.

Visitors in those months should expect more cloud and more caution.

Bali, Indonesia

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The wet season runs roughly from November through March, with heavy afternoon downpours and high humidity. Roads can flood, and some outdoor tours are canceled.

Mornings are often clearer, so schedules built around early departures work best.

The Maldives

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The southwest monsoon, roughly from mid-May through November, brings more rain, cloud, and wind to the atolls. Rough water can limit snorkeling and boat trips, and visibility underwater can drop.

Resorts discount heavily during the season, which is part of the appeal.

Goa, India

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Monsoon rains arrive in June and linger through September, and the temporary beach shacks that define the coast are taken down for the season. Swimming is dangerous because of strong currents, and many restaurants close.

The coast turns green and quiet, but it is not a beach holiday.

Cancún and the Riviera Maya, Mexico

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The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, with the greatest activity usually in late summer and early fall. Tropical storms can force resort closures and airport shutdowns with only a few days of notice.

Travel insurance that covers named storms is a sensible precaution.

Key West, Florida

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Only one road, the Overseas Highway, connects the Florida Keys to the mainland, so evacuations ahead of a hurricane begin early and move slowly. Visitors can be asked to leave days before a storm arrives.

Late summer and early fall carry the greatest risk.

Mauritius

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Cyclone season runs roughly from November through April, with the heaviest rain and wind in the middle of that stretch. Warnings are issued in classes, and the highest levels shut down most activities.

The island’s resorts are used to it, but plans can change quickly.

Fiji

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The cyclone season spans roughly November through April, with heavy rain, humidity, and the possibility of flight disruptions. Resorts on the western side of the main island tend to be drier than those in other areas.

Checking forecasts and keeping a buffer day at the end of the trip is wise.

Tahiti and French Polynesia

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The wet season runs from roughly November through April, bringing heat, humidity, and stronger rain. Showers can arrive in sudden bursts and then clear.

The upside is lush scenery and lower prices than in the drier months.

Hong Kong

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Typhoon season stretches across summer and into autumn, with most storms arriving between July and September. When the Hong Kong Observatory raises its Signal No. 8, ferries stop and many businesses and public services suspend operations.

Visitors should keep the hotel’s contact information handy during those days.

Okinawa, Japan

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Typhoons pass near the islands most often from late summer into early fall. Flights and ferries are frequently canceled, and travelers can end up stranded for a day or two.

Building extra nights into the itinerary prevents missed connections.

The Isle of Skye, Scotland

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Daylight shrinks to under seven hours around the winter solstice, and Atlantic gales can bring heavy rain and cancel ferries. Single-track roads can be slippery, and some businesses close for the season.

The landscape is dramatic, but outdoor plans must be flexible.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Summer daytime highs regularly pass 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius), with oppressive humidity along the coast. Outdoor sightseeing is limited to early morning and after sunset.

Indoor attractions and malls fill the gaps, and hotel rates drop.

Death Valley, California

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A temperature of 134 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in July 1913 at Furnace Creek remains the officially recognized world record for the highest air temperature, although the reading has been questioned by some researchers. Summer heat in the valley can exceed 120 degrees and can be dangerous for hikers and for cars with weak cooling.

Winter and spring are the comfortable seasons.

Petra, Jordan

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Summer highs near the ancient city climb into the 90s Fahrenheit, and the long walk through the Siq and up to the monuments offers little shade in places. Visitors who arrive midday can find the climb punishing.

Early entry and plenty of water make a difference.

Iceland in Winter

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Around the winter solstice, daylight in Reykjavik lasts only about four hours. Storms can close roads, including sections of the Ring Road, and mountain routes shut entirely.

Winter brings northern lights chances and ice caves, but drivers need to follow road advisories closely.

Yellowstone National Park

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Most park roads close to regular vehicles in early November and stay closed through the winter. Visitors can still reach the park by oversnow vehicles, and the road from the North Entrance to the Northeast Entrance remains open year-round, weather permitting.

Wildlife viewing is excellent, but the park feels very different from its summer self.

Mykonos, Greece

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In winter, many hotels, restaurants, and clubs close for the season, and the island quiets sharply. Strong winds and rough seas can cancel ferries to the Cyclades.

Those who want a peaceful island visit may like it, while those expecting nightlife will not.

The Amalfi Coast, Italy

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Many hotels and restaurants close from roughly November through March, and the winter months are the wettest. Heavy rain can trigger landslides that close sections of the coastal road.

Boat and bus schedules shrink as well.

Torres del Paine, Chile

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Strong winds are a feature of Patagonia year-round, and winter brings snow, shorter days, and trail closures at higher elevations. Some refuges close for the cold months.

Hikers need to check conditions with park authorities before setting out.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

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The long rains, known as the masika, arrive roughly from March through May. Heavy downpours can flood roads and keep boats in port.

Some resorts close during the season, and others offer steep discounts.

Cape Town, South Africa

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Winter, roughly June through August, is the rainy season, with cold fronts that bring wind and storms. The Table Mountain cable car closes in strong winds, which can happen at any time of the year.

Visitors in winter should keep indoor options such as museums and wineries ready.

Sri Lanka’s Southwest Coast

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The southwest monsoon brings heavy rain and rough seas to beaches around Galle and Bentota from roughly May through September. The east coast is typically drier during those months, which makes it the better choice for beach time.

Switching coasts by season is a long-standing local tip.

The Season Behind the Season

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Every destination on this list is popular during its good months, and the prices and crowds in the bad ones are not an accident. They reflect a real trade between cost and conditions.

The best trips in the off-season come from travelers who read the weather calendar as carefully as the price tag.

A little knowledge goes a long way. Choosing the right coast, adding a buffer day, buying insurance that covers weather, and booking flexible rates can turn a risky season into a quiet one.

The same place that disappoints in the wrong week can be unforgettable in the right one.

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