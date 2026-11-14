Plenty of beaches come with a lifeguard tower and a posted schedule. These ones come with a moon.

Show up at the wrong hour and the sea may be a distant gleam on the horizon, or the beach itself may be underwater.

Tide range, shallow shelves and wide sandflats turn swimming into a timing puzzle at coasts around the globe. Anyone who checks a tide table before packing a towel will have a much better day.

Parlee Beach, Shediac, New Brunswick

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Parlee Beach sits on the Northumberland Strait, where the sea slides far back over gently sloping sand at low tide. As the water returns across those sun-warmed flats, it picks up heat, which is why the beach is widely billed as Canada’s warmest saltwater beach.

Swimmers who arrive at low tide face a long, shallow walk before the water reaches their knees. The reward for patience is an incoming tide that feels far gentler than the Atlantic farther up the coast.

Cable Beach, Broome, Western Australia

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Broome has one of the biggest tidal ranges in Australia, and at Cable Beach the effect is dramatic. At low tide the water retreats across a wide, firm plain of sand, leaving swimmers with a long hike to anything deeper than ankle height.

Around high tide the sea sits near the dunes, and the beach becomes a proper place to swim. The beach is also famous for its sunset camel trains, which walk the sand at hours that depend heavily on how much of it is exposed.

Bigbury-on-Sea and Burgh Island, Devon, England

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At Bigbury-on-Sea, a sandy causeway links the mainland to Burgh Island at low tide. When the tide rises, the sand disappears and a sea tractor with a raised passenger deck wades across the water instead.

Swimming off the mainland beach is most pleasant as the tide comes in, when the sea covers the sand and deepens quickly. The island’s Art Deco hotel, opened in 1927, has long counted the tide as part of its guest experience.

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, England

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The Bristol Channel has one of the largest tidal ranges in the world, and Weston-super-Mare shows it off by sending the sea out of sight across wide mudflats. At low tide the water can be a very long walk from the Grand Pier, and the muddy shoreline is not welcoming.

Swimmers who want predictable conditions head for the Marine Lake, a sheltered saltwater enclosure that retains water even when the tide is out. Those who prefer the open sea wait for the high tide, which arrives with surprising speed.

Chandipur Beach, Odisha, India

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Chandipur has earned the nickname of the hide-and-seek beach, because the sea withdraws several kilometers from the shoreline at low tide and then returns. The exposed bed is so firm and shallow that visitors walk far out across it, collecting shells and watching small crabs.

Swimming makes sense only when the tide has come back in, when the water finally reaches the shore. Because the ground is so flat, the sea comes back across it faster than many visitors expect.

Duhnen Beach, Cuxhaven, Germany

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Duhnen lies on the North Sea coast in the Wadden Sea, a vast tidal system where the water disappears for hours at a time. At low tide, the seabed turns into a walking route, and guided mudflat hikes and horse-drawn wagons head out to the island of Neuwerk.

Swimming is a high-tide activity here, when the water reaches the beach and the sand becomes a proper shoreline. Visitors who miss the window simply wait a few hours for the sea to return.

Paje, Zanzibar, Tanzania

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On Zanzibar’s east coast, Paje is a place where the lagoon seems to vanish at low tide. Seaweed farmers wade far out across the exposed flats to tend their lines, while the reef sits far offshore.

Kitesurfers and swimmers take over when the tide returns and fills the lagoon with shallow turquoise water. Anyone who plans a swim by the clock, rather than by the tide table, can spend an hour looking for the sea.

Hot Water Beach, Coromandel Peninsula, New Zealand

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At Hot Water Beach, hot springs rise beneath the sand, and visitors dig their own pools near the water’s edge with shovels. The tide controls everything, because the springs are reachable only around low tide, with roughly two hours on either side providing the usual window.

Once the tide returns, the sea fills the pits and wipes the beach clean. Swimming in the surf is a separate matter, with strong rips and currents making the flags and lifeguard advice worth following.

Bon-Secours Beach, Saint-Malo, Brittany, France

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Saint-Malo sees some of the largest tides in Europe, and at Bon-Secours the sea retreats far from the beach at low tide. A seawater swimming pool, built into the rocks, fills at high tide and retains water as the sea withdraws, and a diving board juts out over it.

Bathers get a place to swim without relying on the open sea’s depth or waves. At low tide the pool sits among rocks and wet sand, with the sea far in the distance.

Brewster Flats, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

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Cape Cod Bay is known for tides that drain the shoreline at Brewster, where the flats stretch out far from the beach at low tide. People walk across the sand hunting for shells, hermit crabs and tide pools, while the water sits a long way away.

Swimming happens at high tide, when beaches such as Breakwater Beach have water deep enough to float in. Visitors who arrive at the wrong hour often find only a sea of sandbars and a lot of mud.

Plage d’Arcachon and the Bassin, Gironde, France

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Arcachon Bay is a lagoon on the Atlantic coast of southwest France, where the tide moves vast amounts of water in and out through a narrow channel. At low tide, large sandbanks and oyster beds emerge and the shoreline retreats.

Swimmers at the town beach need to time their dips for a suitable tide and local conditions, when the water laps the sand and the bay fills up. The Banc d’Arguin, a sandbank at the mouth of the bay, appears and disappears with the tides.

Sanur Beach, Bali, Indonesia

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Sanur is a long beach protected by a fringing reef, which keeps the water calm and the waves small. At low tide the shallow water retreats toward the reef and the exposed seabed fills with seaweed and small creatures.

Swimming is often easier at higher tide, when the water reaches closer to the beachfront path and the lagoon becomes deep enough to float in. Fishing boats called jukung sit on the sand at low tide and bob in the shallows when the tide returns.

Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

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Anse Source d’Argent is framed by giant granite boulders, and it is regularly named among the most photographed beaches in the world. The lagoon is shallow, so at low tide the water is thigh-deep or less and the reef becomes visible.

Many visitors find that swimming is better as the tide rises, when the lagoon deepens and the boulders stand in clear water. Because the beach lies inside a former coconut plantation, visitors pay an entry fee to get there.

Havre des Pas Bathing Pool, Jersey, Channel Islands

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Jersey is home to one of the largest tidal ranges in the world, which leaves the beach at Havre des Pas dry and rocky at low tide. A Victorian-era seawater bathing pool on the shore gets a fresh fill from each incoming tide.

The enclosed pool retains water as the surrounding sea recedes, allowing swimming during lower tides as well. Sea swimmers have made the pool a year-round meeting place, even in cold weather.

La Vallette Bathing Pools, St Peter Port, Guernsey

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La Vallette is a set of bathing pools carved into the rocks at the edge of St Peter Port, filled by the sea at high tide. Guernsey also has a very large tidal range, so the water in the pools changes noticeably over the course of the day.

Open-air swimmers value the pools because they give a protected place to swim when the sea outside is rough. The enclosed pools retain seawater as the tide falls, while the open-sided Horseshoe Pool behaves differently and connects more directly with the bay.

Wells-next-the-Sea Beach, Norfolk, England

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The beach at Wells-next-the-Sea sits at the end of a long road and a stretch of pine woodland, with a line of colorful beach huts at its edge. At low tide the sea retreats a great distance across flat sand, leaving channels and pools that children love.

Swimming is possible only when the tide returns, and the water can arrive across the flat sand surprisingly fast. The RNLI advises visitors to return to dry land four hours before high tide, as channels can fill quickly and cut people off.

Black Rock Sands, Porthmadog, Wales

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Black Rock Sands is a wide beach in north Wales where cars are allowed onto the sand during the season. The tide goes out a very long way, exposing a huge expanse of firm sand that stretches toward Criccieth.

Swimmers wait for the high tide, when the water finally reaches the foot of the dunes and rocks. Parked vehicles need to leave in time, since the returning sea can cover the ground quickly.

Kalk Bay Tidal Pool, Cape Town, South Africa

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The tidal pool at Kalk Bay is a walled rock enclosure on the False Bay coast, where seawater enters with the tide. Swimmers go there for water that stays calmer than the open ocean, which can be cold and rough.

As the tide drops, the pool stays full but the surrounding rocks emerge, and the water level reflects the day’s tide. The location sits beside a working fishing harbor, where boats bring in the catch.

Plage de l’Écluse, Dinard, Brittany, France

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Dinard’s Plage de l’Écluse is home to a large seawater swimming pool that is fed by the tide. The Emerald Coast has huge tidal swings, so the sea retreats far across the sand at low tide.

The beach and pool belong to the Belle Époque seafront that made Dinard a resort for British and French holidaymakers. Swimmers pick between the pool and the open sea depending on what the tide table says.

The pool provides a swimming option at low tide, although swimming at the beach itself is possible at both high and low tide.

Southend-on-Sea, England

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The seafront at Southend-on-Sea is built around the longest pleasure pier in the world, which stretches far across the Thames Estuary. At low tide, the water retreats a long way and the shoreline turns into a wide expanse of mud and sand.

Swimming is often more feasible around high tide, but visitors should check local conditions and beach safety guidance. The pier carries a small train to the end, which makes the shrinking sea easy to appreciate.

Marazion Beach, Cornwall, England

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Marazion faces St Michael’s Mount, a tidal island crowned by a castle. A cobbled causeway links the island to the mainland at low tide, and the sea covers it as the tide rises.

The beach at Marazion shrinks considerably at high tide, so swimmers choose their moment carefully. Boats ferry visitors across when the causeway is underwater.

Water on a Schedule

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Tide-dependent beaches make a quiet argument against the idea that nature runs on human convenience. The sea keeps its own clock, and the places on this list ask visitors to read it before planning a day.

Few coasts reward impatience, and the ones that do tend to punish it too.

Part of the appeal lies in that restraint. A beach that disappears for hours becomes a different place each time, with flats to walk, pools to find and a return of the water that feels earned.

Anyone willing to consult a tide table will find that the coast has more variety than any fixed beach could offer.

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