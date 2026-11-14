The most photographed places on Earth are not always the easiest to reach. Permits, lotteries, entry fees, guides, and outright bans now stand between travelers and some of the planet’s most recognizable frames.

Most of these limits exist for good reasons, from fragile rock to overwhelmed neighborhoods. Each place below has a legal way to see it, and a few have a better one than the crowded postcard angle.

The Wave, Arizona

DepositPhotos

The swirling sandstone of Coyote Buttes North is one of the hardest photo permits to obtain in the American Southwest. The Bureau of Land Management hands out a small number of day-use permits through an advance online lottery and a separate geofenced daily lottery.

Most applicants walk away empty-handed. The rock is soft and easily damaged, which is the reason for the cap.

Travelers who miss out can apply for permits in the nearby Coyote Buttes South area or visit the more accessible sandstone formations around Kanab.

Horseshoe Bend, Arizona

DepositPhotos

The Colorado River makes a near-perfect U-turn below this overlook near Page, where visitors pay a parking fee to access the site. The rim has seen fencing and safety measures added after years of selfie-related falls.

The City of Page collects the parking fee, which helps support upkeep of the area. Photographers who want a quieter version can visit near sunrise or look at the same bend from the river on a raft trip below Glen Canyon Dam.

Antelope Canyon, Arizona

DepositPhotos

The glowing light beams of this slot canyon near Page can be reached only on guided tours run by Navajo-owned operators. Independent hiking is not allowed, partly because the canyon floods quickly; a 1997 flash flood in Lower Antelope Canyon killed 11 hikers.

Tripods are generally prohibited on standard tours, though some specialized photography tours may allow them under their own rules. The reward is a shaft of sunlight cutting through orange sandstone in late morning.

Havasu Falls, Arizona

DepositPhotos

The turquoise water of Havasu Falls sits deep inside the Havasupai Indian Reservation at the bottom of a side canyon of the Grand Canyon. Visitors need a permit and reservation from the Havasupai Tribe, and the campground and lodge spots sell out quickly after release.

The walk in is roughly 10 miles each way, and the tribe requires permits for all visitors, so casual day trips are not allowed. Those who secure a booking also get access to Mooney Falls and Beaver Falls farther down the creek.

Half Dome Cables, Yosemite

DepositPhotos

The final stretch of Half Dome is a steep granite slope climbed with a pair of steel cables, and the cables are available to hikers only with a permit during the season they are raised. Yosemite National Park uses a lottery and a limited number of daily permits to keep the line from turning into a traffic jam.

A permit is required to ascend both Sub Dome and the cables. The summit view over Yosemite Valley and Tenaya Canyon is the prize.

Without a permit, hikers can still reach the trail viewpoints below Sub Dome for a dramatic photo of the face above.

Angels Landing, Zion National Park

DepositPhotos

The chain-assisted ridge walk to Angels Landing sits on a narrow spine of sandstone with drop-offs on both sides. Zion National Park began requiring permits in 2022 after years of crowding, and hikers now enter seasonal lotteries or a day-before lottery to reach the chain section.

Anyone without a permit can still walk to Scout Lookout, which offers a view of the Virgin River canyon and the ridge ahead. The cap turned a crowded scramble into something closer to a managed hike.

The Hollywood Sign, Los Angeles

DepositPhotos

The famous white letters stand on the slopes of Mount Lee, and the road to them is closed to the public. Originally built in 1923 as an advertisement reading Hollywoodland, the sign is now guarded by cameras and neighbors who do not appreciate wandering visitors.

Legal views are available from Griffith Park trails, the Griffith Observatory, and Lake Hollywood Park. A telephoto lens from any of them frames the letters without a fence line in sight.

Hamilton Pool Preserve, Texas

DepositPhotos

A collapsed grotto near Austin created a waterfall and a green pool inside a natural dome. Travis County requires reservations to enter the preserve, and access has been limited at times when falling rock presents a danger.

The ticket system keeps the small canyon from filling beyond what the trail and parking area can handle. Visitors should check conditions before booking, since swimming is not guaranteed and may be suspended because of rainfall, bacteria levels, or safety concerns.

Moraine Lake, Banff National Park

DepositPhotos

The postcard view of Moraine Lake, with ten glacier-fed peaks standing behind it, once caused traffic jams that blocked the road for hours. Personal vehicles have been banned from the road since 2023, so visitors now arrive on a Parks Canada shuttle, Roam Transit, or an authorized commercial operator.

The Rockpile Trail, a short walk up a boulder pile, remains the classic angle. Early-morning shuttle options are available for photographers willing to rise before dawn.

Machu Picchu, Peru

DepositPhotos

Peru caps daily entry to the Inca citadel and divides visitors into timed entry slots and set circuits. Tickets are tied to a specific route through the ruins, so the classic postcard viewpoint above the terraces needs to be on the chosen circuit.

Visitors are encouraged to be accompanied by a licensed guide, while entry to Huayna Picchu is subject to a separate, more limited ticket. Booking months ahead is the most reliable way to secure the shot of the citadel under morning mist.

Maya Bay, Thailand

DepositPhotos

Made famous by a 2000 film, Maya Bay on Phi Phi Leh was closed to visitors from 2018 until early 2022 to allow its coral reef to recover. The beach has since reopened with strict rules, including timed visits and a swimming ban.

Boats can no longer dock in the bay itself, and visitors arrive at a pier on the far side of the island. The restrictions are a rare case of an overrun beach being given a real second chance.

The Lawson Convenience Store View of Mount Fuji, Japan

DepositPhotos

A Lawson convenience store in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi, became a viral photo spot because Mount Fuji appears to rise directly from its roof. Crowds of visitors spilled onto the road and sidewalk, and in May 2024 the town put up a large black screen to block the view.

The screen was later removed, and lower barriers were installed in August 2025 to discourage unsafe behavior while leaving the view visible. The workaround that locals suggest is Arakurayama Sengen Park, where the Chureito Pagoda frames the mountain from a legitimate viewing platform.

Visitors can also try the lake shores near Kawaguchiko for open views of Fuji.

The Hallstatt Lakeside Photo Spot, Austria

DepositPhotos

This village on the shore of Hallstätter See has drawn crowds because of its resemblance to a fairy-tale setting, and its most popular lakeside viewpoint was fenced off in 2023 amid complaints from residents about visitor behavior. The town has also tried to manage tour bus arrivals through booking slots.

The idea is to spread out the daily flow of people through a village of fewer than a thousand residents. Photographers can look for the view from the hillside viewpoints, the Salzbergwerk trail, or the Skywalk platform above town.

The Back Alleys of Gion, Kyoto

DepositPhotos

The narrow lanes of Gion hold private teahouses where geiko and maiko work, and some of them are owned by the families who live there. Photography and entry are restricted in certain private alleys, where signs warn of a 10,000-yen penalty for violations.

Public lanes such as Hanamikoji Street are still open to walkers. Visitors who want a respectful photo can look at the Shirakawa canal, the Yasaka Shrine, or a performance staged for visitors.

Uluru’s Summit, Australia

DepositPhotos

The climb to the top of Uluru was permanently closed on October 26, 2019, at the request of the Aṉangu traditional owners. The ban ended decades of climbing that disregarded the rock’s sacred significance and contributed to safety and environmental concerns.

Visitors can still walk the base trail and photograph the rock from marked sunrise and sunset viewing areas. Both are better framed than a summit selfie ever was.

Hanauma Bay, Hawaii

DepositPhotos

This curved volcanic crater on Oahu is a protected marine life conservation district. Visitors must book a time slot in advance, watch a short educational video before entering, and accept that the preserve is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The limits followed decades of damage from heavy foot traffic. Anyone shooting the bay from above can use the overlook near the parking area without paying for the beach.

Dubrovnik’s Old Town, Croatia

DepositPhotos

Dubrovnik’s walls and red rooftops became a global photo subject after the city appeared as King’s Landing in Game of Thrones. Faced with crowding, the city has introduced measures to manage visitor flows and cruise ship arrivals.

Entry onto the city walls requires a ticket, and the walls themselves close for certain hours. Photographers can pick a view from Mount Srđ, reached by cable car, or from a boat in the harbor.

Venice, Italy

DepositPhotos

Day-trippers entering the historic center of Venice were subject to an access fee on designated dates during the city’s 2024–2026 trial period. The trial ended on July 27, 2026, and the fee is not currently in effect; the city says it will return in 2027, with dates to be announced.

The goal is to reduce crowds in the narrow streets around St. Mark’s Square and the Rialto Bridge.

Photographers who stay overnight can capture the canals at dawn, long before the day-trip boats arrive.

Skellig Michael, Ireland

DepositPhotos

The monastic ruins on this steep rocky island off County Kerry are open only in a short summer season, and only a limited number of people may land each day. Boats must be licensed; they sail from towns such as Portmagee, and a bad swell can cancel a trip without notice.

The island appeared in the final scenes of a Star Wars film and the number of inquiries has been high ever since. Landing tours for the 2026 season have ended; visitors can look into non-landing boat tours, which offer a view of the beehive huts from the water.

Hobbiton Movie Set, New Zealand

DepositPhotos

The round doors and gardens of the Shire sit on a working sheep farm near Matamata, and the land is privately owned. Access is available only through guided tours that leave from a set meeting point.

Walking onto the property outside the tour would be trespassing. The tour route is designed so that photographers can capture Bag End and the Party Tree without a crowd of strangers in the frame.

Tiger’s Nest Monastery, Bhutan

DepositPhotos

Paro Taktsang clings to a cliff face about 900 meters above the Paro Valley. Visitors must be accompanied by a guide certified by Bhutan’s Department of Tourism, and most foreign visitors also pay the country’s daily Sustainable Development Fee.

The policy is part of a deliberate national strategy that favors fewer, higher-value tourists. The classic view is from a cafeteria viewpoint partway up the trail, which is much easier to reach than the monastery gates.

Stonehenge’s Inner Circle, England

DepositPhotos

Visitors to Stonehenge walk a path around the monument and cannot touch the stones or walk between them under normal conditions. Special access visits outside regular hours allow a limited number of people to enter the circle itself.

Solstice access is managed separately, and visitors should check the current arrangements rather than assume free access or unrestricted entry. Those who can’t book such a visit can photograph the stones from the public byway that crosses the surrounding land.

Fjaðrárgljúfur Canyon, Iceland

DepositPhotos

This winding green canyon in southern Iceland drew a rush of visitors after appearing in a Justin Bieber music video. In 2019, the Environment Agency of Iceland temporarily closed the site to protect the moss and vegetation along the trail.

It later reopened with a marked path and barriers in place. The shift showed how quickly a remote canyon can be overwhelmed by online fame.

El Castillo at Chichen Itza, Mexico

DepositPhotos

The stepped pyramid at Chichen Itza is one of the most recognizable ruins in the Americas, and visitors are no longer allowed to climb it. The ban has been in place for years to protect the stonework.

Visitors can walk around the base and photograph the pyramid from the central plaza. The spring and autumn equinoxes bring a shadow effect on the staircase that is among the best photo moments at the site.

What the Rope Line Is Really Protecting

DepositPhotos

Every restriction here began as a response to a problem that photography helped create. A viral image sends thousands of people to a single spot, and the spot, whether sandstone, coral, or a quiet village, rarely survives the traffic.

Permits and caps are blunt tools, but they are often the only ones that work.

The best photographs have rarely come from the crowd at the main fence. They come from the second viewpoint, the early slot, or the guide who knows where the light falls.

Following the rules tends to produce a better picture, and it leaves the place intact for the next person who wants to take it.

More from Travel Pug

Image Credit: Travelling around the world — Photo by efks

Like Travel Pug’s content? Follow us on MSN.