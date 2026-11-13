Vacation turns careful shoppers into generous ones. The sun is out, the local currency feels like play money, and a shop clerk is holding up something that looks like a once-in-a-lifetime find.

Plenty of those finds are sitting on a shelf near your house for less. Here are the purchases that may look like bargains abroad but can turn out to be markups in disguise.

Cash From an Airport Currency Counter

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Exchange kiosks in arrival halls count on travelers who land with no local money and no patience. Their rates and fees are often less favorable than what a bank ATM or a no-foreign-fee debit card delivers in town.

The kiosk does not advertise the gap, so the loss shows up only when the same trip is compared line by line on a credit card statement. Withdrawing a modest amount from a bank-run machine after leaving the terminal usually beats it.

Duty-Free Whiskey and Vodka

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The words “duty free” suggest a discount, but comparisons by UK consumer outlets have repeatedly found airport shelf prices matching or exceeding supermarket and online prices. Some comparisons have found weak discounts at airports such as London Heathrow, although prices vary by product and retailer.

The bottle also has to survive the trip home and fit the allowance for alcohol that customs sets for returning travelers. A grocery store or liquor store near home carries the same brands, with sales that airports may not match.

Vanilla Extract From Resort-Town Shops in Mexico

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Large bottles of cheap vanilla have long been a staple of tourist stalls across Mexico. In 2008, the US Food and Drug Administration warned travelers about some Mexican vanilla products labeled as pure vanilla that contained coumarin from tonka beans, a compound prohibited in US food products.

A bottle priced like a steal may therefore be something the US would not permit on a grocery shelf. Checking the ingredient list for vanilla beans and avoiding products with vague labeling can help reduce the risk.

Pure vanilla with a clear ingredient list is easy to find at home and avoids the gamble.

Sunscreen at Hawaii Resort Shops

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In 2018, Hawaii became the first state to pass a law banning the sale of sunscreens containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, with the ban taking effect in 2021. Visitors who forget to pack their own end up in resort stores buying mineral formulas at resort-store markups.

The same mineral sunscreens fill drugstore aisles and online listings back on the mainland, often in larger tubes. A bottle tucked into the suitcase before departure saves money and a trip to a counter near the pool.

Kona Coffee Blends in Gift Shop Bags

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Hawaii’s Big Island is famous for Kona coffee, which makes the label on a gift shop bag worth reading closely. Under current labeling rules, a Kona blend can contain as little as 10 percent Kona coffee, although legislation requires the minimum to rise to 51 percent by July 1, 2027.

The rest of the bag may be coffee from elsewhere, priced as if it were all local. Buying directly from a farm, or ordering online from a grower after the trip, gets closer to the real thing.

Macadamia Nuts in Hawaii Souvenir Packs

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Macadamia nuts are practically a symbol of Hawaii, yet the tree is native to Australia, not the islands. That has not stopped souvenir shops from selling them in decorative tins at tourist prices.

Large grocery chains and warehouse clubs on the mainland sell the same nuts in bulk, chocolate-covered or plain. The tin makes a nice keepsake, but the nuts inside do not have to cost resort prices.

Murano-Style Glass From Venice Souvenir Stalls

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Venice is full of shops selling colorful glass trinkets labeled as Murano, and imports passing as the real thing have been a problem for decades. The “Vetro Artistico Murano” trademark was introduced to help buyers identify authentic Murano glass.

Anything sold for a bargain price near the Rialto deserves suspicion, because real handmade glass takes skilled labor. Reputable dealers and glass galleries ship authentic pieces home, and prices for older or signed work depend heavily on condition.

Delft Blue Plates From Dutch Tourist Shops

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Royal Delft, the Delft Blue maker in the Dutch city of Delft, traces its origins to 1653. Souvenir shops in Amsterdam sell blue-and-white plates and windmill tiles that look similar but are not necessarily made in Delft at all.

Genuine pieces carry maker marks, and collectors check them before paying. Authentic and antique Delft is available from dealers and online auctions at home, with prices for older pieces swinging widely according to condition.

Beer Steins From Munich Beer Halls

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The Hofbräuhaus in Munich, founded in 1589 by Duke Wilhelm V of Bavaria, sells steins and mugs by the armful to visitors. Gift stands near the tourist squares tack on a premium, and a heavy ceramic stein is expensive to carry through an airport.

Online sellers and German import shops in the US stock very similar steins, sometimes with free shipping thresholds that beat the shop price. Vintage steins are collectibles, and their value depends on condition, especially cracks and lid hinges.

Tulip Bulbs From the Netherlands

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A bag of bulbs bought in a Dutch gift shop feels like the perfect souvenir, until it reaches US customs. Importing bulbs into the United States is subject to plant-health requirements, and many bulbs need a phytosanitary certificate and inspection.

A bulb that gets confiscated at the border is a total loss. Garden centers and mail-order growers in the US sell the same varieties in fall without the paperwork.

Levi’s Jeans in European Boutiques

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Levi’s is as American as a brand can be, which makes it surprising how much more it costs in some European shops. Price comparisons of the 501 style have found Belgian retail prices substantially higher than some American online prices, though prices vary by model, retailer, and sale.

Shipping the jeans home from a US site can cost less than buying them locally. Tourists tempted to treat denim as a souvenir would do better to wait for an outlet sale at home.

Phones and Laptops in High-Tax European Countries

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Prices in US stores are advertised without sales tax, while European prices include value-added tax. Hungary charges the highest standard VAT rate in the European Union at 27 percent, which can make electronics look expensive compared with US prices before tax.

Tourists can claim some of that tax back at the border on certain purchases, but the paperwork and minimum spends eat into the savings. Warranty coverage also differs by region, so a device bought abroad may be harder to repair at home.

Maple Syrup Tins in Quebec City

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Quebec produces roughly three-quarters of the world’s maple syrup, so buying a decorative tin in Old Quebec feels like going straight to the source. That reputation lets tourist shops charge a premium for packaging that is mostly collectible.

Grocery chains and warehouse clubs across the US sell Canadian syrup in large jugs for far less per ounce. Bring home one pretty tin if it matters, and fill it from a jug.

Swiss Chocolate From Airport Shops

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A Swiss chocolate bar bought in a Zurich terminal seems like the authentic version, but airport shelves are among the most expensive places to find it. Lindt, the Swiss brand best known for its truffles, has facilities in New Hampshire and Pennsylvania and stocks American supermarkets year-round.

However, Lindt products made in the US are not necessarily identical to those produced in Switzerland. Seasonal sales at those stores regularly cut the price below what airport shops charge.

The Swiss packaging does look nice, but comparable Lindt products may be available at home for less.

Plug Adapters at Airport Kiosks

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Continental Europe runs on a 230-volt supply with Type C and F plugs, while US devices expect 120 volts and flat prongs. Travelers who realize this at the hotel desk end up paying kiosk prices for a basic adapter.

Modern phone and laptop chargers are typically built to handle the higher voltage, so the adapter is the only piece needed. Check the voltage range printed on the charger before using it; a plug adapter does not convert voltage.

A multi-pack ordered online or picked up at a hardware store before departure costs a small fraction of the airport markup.

Local SIM Cards From Arrival Hall Booths

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Sales counters in airport arrival halls sell SIM cards to jet-lagged travelers who feel they have no other choice. These packages are often priced above what the same carrier charges in town, and the setup can take half an hour.

Many modern phones can install an eSIM before the plane even leaves the ground. Data plans bought online at home cover dozens of countries and activate the moment the phone lands.

Bottled Water Past Airport Security

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The TSA limits liquids in carry-on bags to 3.4 ounces per container, which sends thirsty travelers straight to the shop beyond security. An empty reusable bottle, however, is allowed through the checkpoint.

Many terminals now have refill stations that dispense filtered water for free. A bottle that already sits in the backpack replaces a purchase that can cost several times what it does at a grocery store.

Travel-Size Toiletries at Airport Shops

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The same 3.4-ounce rule makes travel-size shampoo and lotion feel like an emergency purchase. Convenience shops in terminals sell them at a steep markup per ounce compared with full-size bottles.

Reusable silicone travel bottles filled at home carry the same products for pennies. Pharmacies and discount stores also sell travel-size versions in ordinary aisles for a fraction of airport prices.

Disney Parks Pins at Full Gate Prices

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Pin trading began at Walt Disney World in 1999, and the hobby has since grown into a full collecting culture. Pins sold in park shops carry park-shop prices, and the rarest ones circulate among traders.

Many pins and other merchandise are available on Disney’s official online store without a gate ticket. Older pins in the secondary market are priced according to condition and rarity, so the price a collector pays depends on both.

Aloha Shirts and Souvenirs in Waikiki Gift Stores

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Waikiki is so thick with ABC Stores that the chain has become a running joke among residents and visitors alike. The chain was founded by Sidney and Minnie Kosasa, and its shelves carry everything from snacks to T-shirts.

Convenience is what the price covers, because souvenir clothing there costs more than similar shirts from mainland retailers. Online shops and stores back home sell comparable Hawaiian-print shirts, often with sales and free returns.

Car Seats Rented With the Rental Car

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Rental companies offer child seats at the counter and add a daily charge that adds up over a long trip. Most major US airlines allow families to check a car seat at no extra cost, which makes bringing one from home a better deal.

The seat also comes with the benefit of being familiar, with a known history and a correct fit. Buying a basic seat at a US store costs less than a few weeks of renting one abroad.

The Real Cost of the Souvenir Mindset

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Almost every purchase on this list shares a pattern: the item is convenient, the setting is exotic, and the price quietly includes both. Tourist economies are built around the moment a traveler feels short of time and long on enthusiasm.

Shops are positioned where the mood is highest, which is rarely where the price is lowest.

The remedy is not to stop shopping but to move the decision to a calmer place. A few minutes with a phone or a store flyer at home usually reveals the same goods, sometimes better made, for less.

What genuinely belongs in a suitcase is whatever cannot be bought anywhere else, and that is a shorter list than the gift shops suggest.

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