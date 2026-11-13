Every road trip comes with a quiet temptation: the clever move that promises to trim a few dollars or a few minutes. Sometimes it works.

Often the savings exist only on paper, while the real bill arrives later in fuel, fees, repairs, or lost time.

The habits below are common, reasonable-sounding, and surprisingly capable of turning a budget trip into an expensive one.

The Hastings Cutoff That Cost the Donner Party Dearly

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In 1846, the group that became known as the Donner Party chose the Hastings Cutoff, a route promoted by Lansford Hastings as a faster way west. The route sent them across the Great Salt Lake Desert, a crossing far longer and harsher than advertised.

The difficult crossing and other delays along the way left the group racing the calendar, and early snow trapped them in the Sierra Nevada. It remains the most famous case of a shortcut that cost far more than the long way around.

Telling the Map App to Avoid Tolls

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Both Google Maps and Apple Maps let drivers switch on an avoid-tolls option, and the result often looks like a clean win. The catch is that a toll-free route can be longer, slower, and tougher on fuel economy, especially through stop-and-go local roads.

AAA’s annual driving-cost research counts fuel, maintenance, and tires as costs that rise with every mile driven. A few dollars saved at a toll plaza can quietly turn into more spent on gas and wear.

Letting the Rental Company Handle the Tolls

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Rental toll programs are convenient, and the convenience carries a price. Rental companies typically charge a service fee on top of the actual toll, and the fee can apply to days when no toll was used.

One widely reported case involved a Hertz renter billed $519 after passing through a single $1 toll. Reading the toll program terms at the counter takes two minutes and can prevent that kind of surprise.

Driving Past the Cashless Toll Gantry

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Many toll roads have dropped cash booths entirely. The New York State Thruway completed its systemwide conversion to cashless tolling in November 2020, so drivers without E-ZPass are billed by mail using their license plate.

Tolls by Mail rates can be higher than E-ZPass rates, depending on the toll facility and rate schedule, and out-of-state drivers can be caught off guard by the difference. An out-of-state road tripper who skips getting a transponder may pay more every time the plate is photographed.

Prepaying for Rental Car Fuel

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The prepaid fuel option sounds like a time saver at the airport, since it eliminates the last-minute gas station stop before returning the car. The problem is that the prepaid tank is a full tank, and renters are rarely credited for fuel left over when the car comes back.

Anyone who covers a short distance effectively donates the unused gasoline to the rental company. Filling up at a station near the return lot is usually the cheaper move.

Picking Up the Rental at the Airport Counter

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Airport rental locations commonly add a concession recovery fee, a charge that exists because the rental company pays the airport for the right to operate there. Neighborhood branches a short ride away often skip that fee and may quote lower base rates as well.

The savings can shrink once rideshare fares are counted, so the math depends on the length of the rental. On a week-long trip, though, the difference can easily pay for the ride.

Declining Rental Coverage Because a Credit Card Offers It

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Many credit cards advertise rental car coverage, which tempts travelers to decline the counter’s collision waiver without reading further. Card benefits are often secondary, meaning they pay only after personal insurance, and they commonly exclude certain vehicle types and some destinations.

A driver who assumes coverage that does not apply may face the full repair bill and a claim for the rental company’s lost rental income. Coverage terms vary by card, so calling the card issuer before the trip settles the question for free.

Filling a Regular Engine With Premium

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Fueleconomy.gov advises drivers to use the octane grade listed in the owner’s manual and notes that premium gasoline provides no benefit in a car designed for regular. The higher price at the pump buys nothing in performance, mileage, or engine protection.

On a long trip with several fill-ups, the premium markup adds up to a real sum. The exception is a car that requires premium, where using regular may affect performance and can risk engine damage in some circumstances.

Driving Faster to Make Up Time

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Fuel economy declines as speed climbs beyond roughly 50 mph, and fueleconomy.gov even translates each additional 5 mph above 50 mph into an equivalent per-gallon price increase. A driver pushing 80 instead of 70 on a 500-mile day saves well under an hour.

The extra fuel, plus the risk of a speeding ticket in an unfamiliar state, can easily outweigh the time gained. Speeding fines in some states also come with higher penalties in work zones.

Skipping the Tire Pressure Check

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Tires lose roughly 1 psi per month under normal conditions, and a sharp temperature drop can pull pressure down further. Oak Ridge National Laboratory has tested the fuel economy effects of low tire pressure alongside open windows and roof-mounted cargo, a sign that researchers consider it a measurable drain.

Underinflated tires also wear unevenly, which shortens their life. A gauge costs a few dollars and checks all four tires in the driveway before departure.

Strapping Luggage to the Roof

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A rooftop cargo box frees up space inside the car and lets the family keep its legroom. It also disrupts airflow, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory studied exactly how much rooftop and hitch-mounted cargo hurts fuel economy.

The penalty can be substantial at highway speeds, which is where road trips spend most of their miles. Removing the box between trips, and choosing a slim one when a box is unavoidable, keeps the loss smaller.

Detouring Miles for Cheaper Gas

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Hunting for a station that charges a few cents less per gallon feels like thrift. A 10-mile round-trip detour in a car that gets 25 miles per gallon burns about 0.4 gallons, which erases the savings on a typical fill-up.

Add the minutes lost and the temptation to buy snacks at the discount station, and the detour usually loses. Apps that show prices along the planned route avoid the problem entirely.

Trusting GPS Through Remote Desert

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Death Valley National Park has dealt with a long record of drivers who followed navigation directions onto rough, unpaved roads and ended up stranded, with tow bills that can dwarf the cost of a hotel night. Park materials urge visitors to rely on official maps and signs rather than a navigation app alone.

Cell service is spotty in many such areas, so a phone cannot always recalculate the route. The shortcut on the screen may be a road that the car was never built to handle.

Following the GPS Onto Storrow Drive

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Boston’s Storrow Drive has such a reputation for trapping tall vehicles under its low overpasses that locals coined a verb for it: getting storrowed. The problem peaks around early September, when students move in and rental trucks head into the city.

Navigation apps may offer the road as the quickest route, but the signs limit it to cars. A truck wedged under a bridge means damage claims, a closed road, and a very public photo.

Driving Through the Night to Skip the Hotel

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Pushing on overnight saves the cost of a room, but sleepiness behind the wheel is a serious hazard. A 2024 AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety study estimated that drowsy driving was involved in about 17.6% of fatal crashes from 2017 to 2021, far above the share reflected in official crash counts.

A single crash, or even a ticket for drifting out of the lane, costs far more than a motel room. A few hours of sleep is the cheapest safety equipment on the trip.

Assuming U.S. Auto Insurance Covers Mexico

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Most U.S. auto insurance policies do not provide liability coverage in Mexico, where drivers are expected to carry coverage from a Mexican insurer. A minor collision without valid coverage can lead to detention of the driver and vehicle until damages are settled.

Short-term Mexican policies can be bought online by the day, and the price is small compared with the exposure. For drivers taking their own vehicles across the border, a border crossing is the wrong place to learn the difference.

Paying National Park Gates One at a Time

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Many national parks charge a per-vehicle entrance fee, so a trip that links several parks can rack up significant gate costs. The America the Beautiful annual pass sells for $80 for U.S. citizens and residents and $250 for nonresidents in 2026 and covers entrance fees at national parks and other federal recreation lands.

A route with three or four paid parks can recoup the price in a single trip. Skipping the pass because the trip seems short is a common way to overpay.

Skimping on Roadside Assistance

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Roadside memberships come in tiers, and AAA’s Classic, Plus, and Premier levels differ mainly in how far a tow truck will carry the vehicle. For example, some AAA clubs offer a basic Classic tow of about 5 to 7 miles, Plus towing up to 100 miles, and Premier towing up to 200 miles for one tow per membership year.

Benefits vary by club. A driver on the basic tier who breaks down in the middle of a long stretch of highway may pay out of pocket for every mile past the limit.

Rural tow rates can be steep, since the nearest shop may be a long haul away. Checking the tier before leaving costs nothing and may save hundreds.

Booking a Cheap Hotel With Expensive Parking

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A low nightly rate can be misleading in big cities, where hotels often bill separately for parking, sometimes per night and sometimes with in-and-out privileges priced extra. For a road tripper, the car is the entire point, so parking cannot be avoided.

Nearby public garages occasionally offer lower rates than the hotel itself. Asking about parking before booking, rather than at check-in, prevents a surprise on the final bill.

Ignoring the Mileage Cap and Geographic Limits

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Not every rental comes with unlimited mileage, and some agreements restrict driving into certain states or across borders. A driver who ignores those terms may pay a per-mile charge, or may void protection coverage entirely.

The restriction is easy to miss because it appears in the fine print rather than the headline price. A rental agreement is worth reading before the road trip, not after the odometer is photographed.

Letting an Unlisted Friend Take the Wheel

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Sharing driving duties on a long trip sounds practical, and it is, but only for drivers named on the rental agreement. An unlisted driver is typically not covered, which can leave the renter responsible for the entire loss if there is an accident.

Adding a driver often carries a daily fee, and that fee is trivial compared with a denied claim. The cheapest way to handle it is paying the small charge at the counter.

Cheap Is Not the Same as Saved

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Nearly every item above shares one pattern: a visible saving traded for a hidden cost. The toll avoided shows up as extra miles, the prepaid tank as unused fuel, and the cutoff as a longer, harder road.

Hidden costs tend to arrive after the decision feels settled, which makes them hard to connect back to the original choice.

A trip budget works best when it counts the full route, including fees, fuel, and risk, rather than the price tag at one moment. A few minutes of checking terms, tire pressure, and tolls before leaving usually beats any clever trick on the road.

Savings that survive that scrutiny tend to be real.

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