A cruise ship is a floating small city, and like any city, it has plumbing that clogs, wiring that sulks and doors that refuse to cooperate. The crew can fix nearly all of it, but only after someone tells them.

Most passengers wait until day four to mention the cabin that never cooled, which leaves the ship with fewer ports and fewer options to solve it. These are the problems worth reporting the first time they appear.

Air Conditioning That Never Reaches Comfortable

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A cabin that stays warm after the first few hours is not a quirk of tropical itineraries. Ship cabins use ventilation and air-conditioning systems, and a stuck damper or a closed vent somewhere in the duct can leave one room muggy while its neighbors are fine.

Report it at the front desk early in the first evening, because the technicians may be able to adjust or repair the system while the ship is still in port or on a calm night at sea. Waiting until the third night usually means sleeping through the fix as well as the problem.

Water Dripping From a Vent or Ceiling Panel

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Condensation forms when cold air meets humid air, and a ship moving through the Caribbean supplies both in quantity. Some condensation can occur, but steady dripping onto a pillow or suitcase points to a clogged drain line or a failing insulation joint.

Crew members can often clear a drain line in a single visit. Left alone, the same drip tends to soak the carpet and feed the next entry on this list.

Musty Smells and Visible Mold

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A sour, damp odor that greets you at the cabin door is a signal that moisture has been sitting somewhere it should not. Dark spotting on a bathroom ceiling, behind a headboard or along the bottom of a balcony door seal may indicate mold or another moisture-related problem.

Cruise lines may move guests if the source cannot be promptly addressed, and a request made on embarkation day has more time to be resolved than one made on the last sea day. Anyone with asthma or allergies has an extra reason to speak up quickly.

Cabin Safe That Will Not Lock or Open

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A safe that beeps and refuses the code you just set can trap a passport and a wallet inside the closet at the worst moment. The usual causes may include a dead battery or a failed entry sequence, and the fix is routine for a ship technician carrying an override tool.

Reporting a safe that fails to lock is just as important as reporting one that will not open, since an unlocked safe offers no protection at all. Never leave valuables in a safe you suspect is faulty while waiting for a repair.

Balcony Door That Sticks or Will Not Latch

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A balcony door should slide or swing freely and then lock firmly behind you. Salt air and regular use can wear down the tracks and latches over time, and a door that only half engages can let in wind noise, rain and a strong draft that affects the cabin’s cooling.

A door that jams from the outside is the more serious version, since it can leave a guest stranded on the balcony. Tell guest services the moment the handle feels loose or the door drags.

Wobbly Balcony Railing or Furniture

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Balcony chairs and tables may be secured against movement, but fasteners still work loose with constant vibration. A railing that shifts when leaned on, a chair that rocks on one leg or a table that tilts is a hazard that the crew should address promptly.

Never test the strength of a railing by pushing on it. Describe the cabin number and what moved, and let a technician handle it.

Toilet That Will Not Flush

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Ship toilets typically use a vacuum system that pulls waste away with a burst of suction instead of a tank of water, which is why the flush sounds like a small jet engine. When that sound becomes weak or silent, a blockage or a pressure fault somewhere in the line is the likely cause.

Call at once, because a toilet that fails may signal a problem affecting other cabins connected to the same system. Flushing anything beyond toilet paper, such as wipes or other waste, is a common way guests cause the outage themselves.

Shower Drain That Backs Up

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Standing water around your ankles after a three-minute shower is a clog, not a design feature. Hair builds up in the trap quickly in a small bathroom, and a ship’s narrow piping makes the problem more stubborn than it would be at home.

A crew member can clear it relatively quickly with the right tool. Leaving it for days turns the bathroom floor into a slow leak that wets the carpet beyond the door.

Scalding or Lukewarm Shower Water

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Temperature in a ship shower is controlled by a mixing valve, and when that valve drifts the result is either a cold trickle or a burst hot enough to hurt. A shower that swings between extremes is a safety problem as well as an annoyance, especially for children and older travelers.

Technicians can inspect and adjust the valve or plumbing. Mention the exact symptom, such as no hot water after midnight or sudden scalding, so the right fix is attempted.

Sewage or Drain Odor

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A faint whiff of sewer from the bathroom floor drain often means the water trap beneath it has dried out, which happens in unoccupied or rarely used cabins. Running the shower for a minute can refill the trap and clear the smell.

If the odor returns, the cause may be a venting fault in the plumbing. The crew treats persistent smell reports seriously, since a sewage problem can affect neighboring cabins.

Outlets That Spark, Buzz or Run Hot

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Any outlet that sparks, crackles or feels warm to the touch should be abandoned immediately. Cabins often have only a few outlets, so passengers tend to overload them with power strips and chargers, and a loose connection under that strain is exactly how a small fault grows.

Unplug everything and tell the front desk, which can send an electrician. Do not wait for the next convenient moment.

Reading Lights and Ceiling Fixtures That Flicker

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A light that flickers may only need a new bulb, or it may reveal a failing driver or a loose wire in the fixture. Flickering is worth a call because intermittent electrical faults are among the hardest to trace once they stop on their own.

Cabin electricians may have replacement parts or fixtures available for the purpose. A reading light that works only when tapped is not fine.

Key Card Lock That Fails Intermittently

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A door that opens most of the time is a security risk wearing a convenience problem’s clothing. Demagnetized cards are the usual cause, but a lock that reads a good card unreliably may point to a failing battery or lock mechanism.

Guest services can usually recode cards at no cost, and a technician can inspect or replace the lock battery. Doing so immediately avoids the midnight scene of a guest standing in a corridor in a robe.

Door That Does Not Close Fully

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Cabin doors are built to latch on their own, and a door that drifts open or bounces off the frame usually has a worn closer or a swollen seal. It matters for security, noise and fire protection, because a door that does not close firmly cannot do its job in an emergency.

Tell the front desk, and a carpenter or technician can adjust the closer if that is the cause. Propping a faulty door shut with a towel only hides the problem.

Connecting Door That Lets Through Noise or Light

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Some cabins have connecting doors for families booking adjacent rooms, and they are thinner than the walls around them. If conversation from next door sounds like it is in your own room, or the door has a visible gap along the bottom, the seal needs work.

Technicians can add or replace a gasket if needed. Passengers who report the issue on the first night often get a solution before it ruins the sleep of an entire week.

Life Jackets That Are Missing or Damaged

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Maritime safety rules require a life jacket for every person aboard, and cabins are often stocked accordingly. Open the closet or locker during the first hour and count them against the number of people in the room.

Torn straps, missing whistles and absent child-sized jackets are issues worth reporting immediately. The mandatory muster drill is generally held before departure, though timing can vary, so a shortage found early can be corrected before the drill rather than during it.

Smoke Detector That Chirps or Looks Covered

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A detector that emits a periodic chirp may indicate a fault or need for servicing. A detector that has been covered with a plastic bag or tape, perhaps by a previous guest who disliked the noise, is a far more serious finding.

Report either condition right away so the crew can verify that the device works. Never cover a detector or disable it yourself, since doing so may violate the cruise line’s rules and could result in penalties.

Persistent Vibration or Rattling

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Some vibration is built into a vessel with engines and propellers, particularly in cabins near the stern. A cabin that hums, thuds or rattles at a level that disturbs sleep is worth reporting, because the cause might be a loose panel, a rattling vent cover or a fixture that can be secured.

Guest services can sometimes offer another cabin when the source is difficult to resolve. Telling them the moment you notice it works better than a complaint on the final morning.

Wet or Slippery Decks and Stairs

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A puddle on a staircase or a pool deck is one of the quickest ways for a vacation to end in the infirmary. Crews mop constantly, but they cannot catch every spill, and passengers are often the first to see a leak from an overhead pipe or an overflow from a drink station.

Tell the nearest staff member or call guest services with a deck number and location. Walking around the hazard without saying anything leaves the next person to find it.

Broken Handrails and Loose Floor Coverings

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Handrails on stairs and in corridors keep people upright when a ship rolls. A rail that wiggles, a bracket that has pulled from the wall or a carpet edge that has lifted into a ridge turns a routine walk into a trip hazard.

Maintenance staff can reattach a rail once they know where the problem is. Note the deck, the nearest stairwell and a landmark to speed the repair.

Elevators That Stall, Jolt or Skip Floors

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Ship elevators carry thousands of people a day, and they sometimes stop at the wrong floor or hesitate before the doors close. Those quirks can mean a sensor is failing.

A lift that jolts, moves unevenly or stops between decks should be reported immediately, since passengers who depend on elevators for mobility have few alternatives. Use the emergency call button if you are stuck, and tell guest services even if the elevator resumes on its own.

Mini Fridge That Does Not Stay Cold

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A mini fridge that feels warm after twelve hours is not chilling anything, and that matters if the cabin holds insulin, medication or baby formula. Door seals fail, thermostats drift and compressors give out.

The cabin steward can often swap the unit or bring a replacement from storage. Anyone who relies on refrigeration for health reasons should test it before the first dinner.

Television, Phone or In-Cabin Screen Not Working

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A dead television is annoying, but a dead cabin phone may be a safety concern if it is the means of contacting onboard assistance. Interactive screens that control room service, shows and the daily schedule also fail occasionally when a software glitch hits.

Technicians can reset or replace both. Report a nonfunctioning phone before anything else, since it is the one that matters when something goes wrong.

Hair Dryer or Appliance That Smells Burnt

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A hair dryer that gives off a burning odor, trips the outlet or overheats in your hand has reached the end of its life. Cabin dryers are often inexpensive models that endure heavy use, and the failures are usually in the cord or the heating element.

Stop using it, unplug it and ask for a replacement. The cabin steward may have a spare on hand.

Bed Frame, Sofa Bed or Drawer That Is Broken

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A bed that creaks like a ship in a storm, a sofa bed that will not open or a drawer that jams are repairs the carpenters can handle. Rooms with a pull-down third bed get plenty of wear, and a faulty latch on an upper berth is a safety issue for a child sleeping there.

Ask for the repair before nightfall. The cabin steward can often make a temporary fix while waiting for a technician.

Signs of Bed Bugs or Other Pests

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Tiny rust-colored spots on a mattress seam, shed skins near the headboard or unexplained bites after the first night call for an immediate report. Cruise lines have protocols for inspecting and treating cabins, and they may move guests to a different room while the first one is handled.

Photograph anything suspicious with your phone before it is cleaned. Passengers who wait until they get home lose the chance for the ship to deal with it in time.

Cabin Window Leaks and Fogged Seals

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A cabin window that sweats on the inside or drips at the frame has a compromised seal. Condensation between two panes of glass signals the seal has failed, and water at the frame can mean salt spray is getting past a gasket.

Both are repair jobs for the ship’s technical team. A small leak noticed on the first night is easier to address than a stained wall and a soaked carpet on the fifth.

Private Hot Tub Water That Looks Cloudy or Smells Off

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Cruise ships offer private balcony hot tubs on some suites, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2024 that private balcony hot tubs were the likely source of Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks involving 12 cases across two cruise ships. Water that looks cloudy, smells strongly of chemicals or has visible debris should not be used until the crew has tested and treated it.

Crew members service these tubs on a schedule, but a guest sees them every day. Reporting the condition quickly protects the next person who steps in.

Why Small Complaints Make Better Ships

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Every item on this list is a minor problem if caught on day one, and a major one if ignored until day seven. The crew cannot fix what it does not hear about, and guests who assume someone else has already mentioned a broken rail or a leaking vent are often wrong.

A ship carrying thousands of people has plenty of eyes, but nobody is assigned to look at your particular cabin the way you do.

Reporting a problem is not complaining. It is the cheapest and fastest form of ship maintenance available, and the passenger who spoke up earlier usually gets a better cabin, a quicker fix or a more timely response than the one who waited.

The best vacations on the water tend to belong to the people who made a short, polite phone call on the first afternoon.

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