A cruise ship is a floating city with thousands of people, dozens of venues, and a schedule that changes by the hour. The phone in a pocket has quietly become the tool that makes sense of it.

Cruise lines have spent years packing their apps with features that go far beyond a deck plan.

Some of those features solve real irritations, like long lines or a missed dinner slot. Others are simply delightful.

Here are thirteen that earn their spot on a home screen.

Champagne Delivered by Shaking Your Phone

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Virgin Voyages announced in 2019 that sailors on its first ship, Scarlet Lady, could request a bottle of champagne simply by shaking their phone. Shaking the Virgin Voyages app reveals a hidden champagne-order button, which guests can tap to request delivery anywhere on board.

It is one of the few app features that works as a party trick and a service at the same time.

A Safety Drill You Complete on Your Phone

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Royal Caribbean introduced its Muster 2.0 virtual safety drill in 2020, an electronic version of the mandatory muster drill that guests can complete on their own device. Guests still need to check in at their assigned muster station after completing the digital safety information.

The change moved one of the least loved moments of embarkation day out of a crowded room and into the palm of a hand. Few app features have replaced a ritual so directly.

A Digital Key for Your Cabin Door

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When Royal Caribbean Group announced a round of smartphone app improvements, a digital key for opening cabin doors was part of the package alongside the electronic muster drill. The feature allows guests on supported ships and in eligible staterooms to unlock their doors with a phone, reducing the need to use a physical key card.

For guests hauling carry-on bags through a busy port, fewer cards and counters is a real upgrade.

Planning Extras With Cruise Planner

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Royal Caribbean’s Cruise Planner is the name for its extras booking, covering excursions, dining, and similar add-ons. Having that planning tied to a phone means the choice can be made from almost anywhere, rather than at a crowded desk.

For travelers who like to settle plans early, that flexibility is a practical advantage.

Pizza Ordering Through the HUB App

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Carnival’s HUB app includes a feature called Pizza Anywhere, which lets guests order pizza straight from the app. On ships where the feature is available, guests can mark their location on the ship’s map and have their pizza delivered.

It is a small convenience that shows how far the app has moved beyond schedules and deck plans. It answers a question every cruiser has asked at some point: whether a slice can come to the deck chair instead of the other way around.

Pre-Cruise Check-In Through the HUB App

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Carnival expanded its HUB app in 2019 to support pre-cruise check-in, moving a task that once happened at a computer or a terminal desk onto the phone. The app became useful before guests even boarded, not only after the ship sailed.

A faster arrival process means more of embarkation day can be spent actually on vacation.

Pre-Cruise Purchases in the Same App

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The same 2019 expansion of Carnival’s HUB app added the ability to buy items before the cruise begins. Guests could purchase shore excursions, spa treatments, specialty dining, Wi-Fi packages, and Fun Shop orders for stateroom delivery.

Planning the spending in advance also leaves less to decide while standing in a line on the ship.

Free-Flowing Chat With Your Travel Party

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Disney Cruise Line’s Navigator app includes a chat feature that lets guests message other people on the same ship. It is built for the exact situation that gives families the most grief, which is a parent in one place, a teenager in another, and a younger child at a kids club.

A quick message beats a long walk across a ship to find out where everyone ended up.

Character Times at Your Fingertips

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The Disney Cruise Line Navigator app lists the schedule of onboard activities, including when and where characters will be appearing. For a family planning a day around a meeting with a favorite character, the timing information matters more than almost anything else on the ship.

Having it in a pocket beats a printed schedule that is already out of date.

Messaging While Sailing or Visiting Ports

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Holland America Line introduced its Navigator app fleetwide in May 2019, and the company described it as a way for guests to chat while sailing or visiting ports. Travel companions can stay in touch without hunting for a signal on shore.

That matters most on port days, when a group splits up for different excursions and needs a quiet way to regroup.

Booking Experiences Through Holland America’s Navigator

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The same Navigator app lets guests personalize their cruise and book experiences on board. Planning from a phone puts the options in front of a guest at the moment of decision.

That is a gentler way to build a vacation than working from a stack of paper brochures.

An All-in-One App for OceanMedallion Cruising

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Princess Cruises pairs its MedallionClass experience with an app that brings the OceanMedallion features together in one place. The wearable medallion, inscribed with the MedallionClass name, works with the app to power a more connected ship.

Guests can use the app for onboard navigation, messaging, activity reservations, and other MedallionClass services. The goal was to make cruising simpler by putting the ship’s services behind a single digital entry point.

An AI Concierge That Answers Questions

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MSC Cruises unveiled MSC Concierge in May 2026, an AI-powered assistant integrated into the MSC for Me app. Instead of tapping through menus, a guest can simply ask a question by text.

The assistant can help with requests such as checking account balances, exploring activities, and booking onboard services. It is an early sign of how cruise apps may handle the endless small questions that fill a vacation.

Why the Best Features Are the Boring Ones

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Look closely at the list, and a pattern emerges. Few of these features are flashy, with the champagne shake as the clear exception.

Most are designed to remove friction, whether that means skipping a muster station queue, booking an excursion before it sells out, or finding a family member without a long walk.

That is the real promise of a cruise line app. The ship does the spectacle, and the phone handles the logistics.

When the technology works, guests barely notice it, which is exactly the point.

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