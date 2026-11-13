Landing is the easy part. The real test begins at the curb, where a driver idling in the wrong spot can turn a pleasant reunion into a lap around the terminal roads.

Airports rewrite their pickup rules with surprising frequency, and the signs rarely keep pace with the changes. Here are 28 airports where the arrivals curb has its own logic, and travelers who skip the fine print tend to learn it the hard way.

Los Angeles International Sends Taxi and Rideshare Riders to a Shuttle

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In the fall of 2019, LAX ended curbside pickup for taxis and app-based rides. Travelers were routed onto a shuttle bound for a separate pickup lot called LAX-it. The name reads like a joke about leaving the airport, and for many arriving passengers it became a literal set of directions.

Anyone expecting a car to appear at the terminal door found a shuttle stop instead. LAX-it remains the designated pickup location for standard taxis and app-based rides, although certain premium services and private vehicles can still pick up curbside.

San Francisco International Rewrote the Rules for Domestic Rideshare Pickups

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SFO moved all rideshare pickups at its domestic terminals, and the new rules took effect on a Wednesday. Standard Uber and Lyft pickups at domestic terminals are now located on Level 5 of the Domestic Garage, with terminal-specific zones.

Uber also announced that its UberPool pickups at the airport were moving. The curb a regular visitor remembered was no longer the curb in use.

Passengers should follow the airport’s current directions in the app, since pickup arrangements differ by terminal and ride type.

O’Hare Dropped Rideshare Pickups at Terminal 5

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Rideshare drivers stopped picking up at O’Hare’s Terminal 5, and the change began on a Monday. Beginning February 27, 2023, passengers arriving at Terminal 5 who use standard app-based rideshares were directed to Terminal 2’s upper-level departures area, reached by the Airport Transit System.

The practical effect was a walk or a ride to a different building to meet a car that the app insisted was close by. For international arrivals already carrying luggage, it was an unwelcome extra leg. Current app instructions and airport signage should be checked before making the transfer.

O’Hare Uses Color to Sort Rideshare Pickups

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O’Hare introduced color-coded rideshare pickups, a system meant to match riders with the right spot. The idea is simple on paper, since a traveler follows a color instead of reading a long list of lot names.

At Terminal 2, pickup poles are marked with orange signage and letter-number designations; Terminal 3 uses green signs and its own pole labels. In practice, it asks a tired passenger to learn a new visual language between baggage claim and the exit door. Anyone who ignores the color is likely to end up waving at a driver on the wrong side of the roadway.

Harry Reid International Redesigned Its Terminal 1 Rideshare Area

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Las Vegas unveiled a redesigned rideshare pickup at Harry Reid International Airport, with the Terminal 1 area getting the makeover. Marketed as a fabulous welcome to the city, the new layout changed where passengers wait for their rides.

Standard rideshare pickups at Terminal 1 are now on Level 2 of the parking garage, while Terminal 3 pickups are on the garage’s Valet Level. Returning visitors accustomed to the old arrangement discovered that the Strip’s front door had moved. A trip to Las Vegas now includes a small orientation exercise before the first taxi or rideshare.

Boston Logan Added Fees and Restrictions for Uber and Lyft

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Massport approved new airport fees and restrictions on Uber and Lyft at Logan, which included designated drop-off areas for ride-hailing. The rules changed where drivers could stop, and local coverage followed drivers and passengers as they adjusted to new pickup locations.

Proposals along the way were described as the highest rideshare fee in the country. The curb rules at Logan are as much about money as about traffic. Because fees and pickup arrangements can change, passengers should check Massport’s current ground transportation instructions rather than rely on older reports.

Dallas Fort Worth Rewrote Passenger Pickup and Drop-Off Rules in 2018

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In July 2018, DFW announced new passenger pickup and drop-off rules at its terminals. The change was widely reported as an update to curbside pickup policy, and it shifted how drivers were expected to behave at the terminal curbs.

Drivers who had relied on years of habit suddenly faced a different set of expectations. DFW continues to designate terminal curbs for active loading and unloading only; drivers who need to wait can use the airport’s one-hour terminal parking spaces or cell phone lot.

The airport has spent a lot of time on its roads, and the lesson was that its curbs follow the airport’s schedule, not the driver’s.

Dallas Love Field Moved Uber and Lyft Pickup Spots in 2023

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In September 2023, Dallas Love Field changed where Uber and Lyft riders were picked up, and local coverage said the shift left passengers confounded. A rideshare garage became part of the story, which meant travelers were asked to head to a structure rather than stand at a door.

The current pickup location for app-based rides is the Valet Pavilion and Garage C Level 1. Accessible pickups remain available at the lower-level curb when arranged through the provider. An arrival at a small, familiar airport can feel disorienting when the usual meeting spot disappears.

Passengers who counted on the old spot learned that an unchanged map in their head was a liability.

Orlando International Cracked Down on Unpermitted Pickup Drivers

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Orlando International Airport launched a crackdown on unpermitted drivers picking up passengers for cheap rides. The target was the driver who offered a discounted fare outside the official channels, a bargain that arriving visitors might hear from a stranger near the curb.

A ride offer from someone without airport authorization can look the same as a legitimate one. MCO currently directs app-based rideshare pickups to designated terminal curbs, with specific locations varying by terminal and level.

Passengers should use authorized providers and avoid unsolicited offers. The enforcement effort made the curb a place where the cheapest offer could also be the riskiest.

Orlando International’s December 2023 Rideshare Change Caused Confusion

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In December 2023, a rideshare change at Orlando International Airport was reported to be causing pandemonium for passengers and drivers alike. The airport had earlier lifted its ban on Uber and Lyft pickups, so the later change landed on travelers who thought the system was settled. Local news described a scene in which riders and drivers struggled to find each other.

A policy shift in a busy tourist gateway tends to be tested by thousands of people at once. MCO’s current instructions distinguish pickups by terminal: Terminals A and B use the Level 2 arrivals curb, while Terminal C uses the Level 6 arrivals curb.

Heathrow Charges Drivers at the Terminal Drop-Off Forecourt

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Heathrow introduced a terminal drop-off charge, a fee paid by vehicles that pull up to let someone out at the terminal. The airport later raised the rate, with increases reported to take effect from 1 January.

As of January 1, 2026, the charge is £7 per visit. The terminal forecourts are for drop-offs only; pickups and waiting are not permitted there.

Friends and relatives picking up an arriving traveler learn that the convenience of the front door carries a price. Free alternatives exist, but they involve a longer walk and a more complicated plan.

Gatwick Raised Its Drop-Off Fee for a Second Year in a Row

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London Gatwick introduced a drop-off fee and then increased it, with reports noting the hike was its second in a row. The charge rose to £10 for the first 10 minutes on January 7, 2026, with £1 for each additional minute up to 20 minutes and a £30 maximum daily charge.

The fee turns a goodbye at the departures curb into a metered event, and the same logic shapes how long a pickup driver can safely linger. Travelers who arrive expecting a free wave and a hug might want to check the current charge before the car pulls in.

Dublin Airport Won Permission to Charge for Drop-Offs and Pick-Ups

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Dublin Airport received the go-ahead to charge for drop-offs and pick-ups, after first proposing a drop-off fee. The decision put a price on a courtesy that Irish families once treated as free.

Coverage noted that many UK airports already charged, which made the proposal part of a wider trend. A relative collecting someone from a flight now has to plan the curb stop as carefully as the drive.

The exact implementation and charges should be checked against Dublin Airport’s current passenger pickup and drop-off guidance.

Sydney Airport Charges a Fee for Rideshare Pickups

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Sydney Airport applies a pickup fee to rideshare passengers, and early reports said UberX riders would be charged an extra amount. The airport also publishes information sheets on taxi and rideshare access, and travelers have discussed a penalty for drive-by pickups at the international terminal. A ride that seems cheap on the app can incur extra charges at the airport.

Rideshare drivers use designated zones with e-tag access, and fees are charged electronically as they exit. The airport’s public pickup areas, by contrast, allow up to 15 minutes of free parking once per calendar day at the International Terminal.

Anyone arriving in Sydney who assumes the curb is the only cost should read the details first.

Melbourne Airport Gave UberX Its Own Pickup Zone

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Melbourne Airport created a dedicated pickup zone for UberX, a milestone local coverage celebrated as arriving finally. The zone separates rideshare from other kinds of traffic, which means travelers have to know which category their ride falls into.

The airport also publishes separate rules for taxi access and commercial vehicles. Uber pickup zones vary by terminal: Terminal 2 has a curbside zone, while Terminal 4’s pickup area is on the ground floor of its car park. Other rideshare providers use separate locations.

A traveler who steps out expecting any car to be fair game will find that each type of ride has its own place to stand.

Nashville Banned Curbside Drop-Offs for Rideshare Passengers

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Effective June 3, 2025, Nashville International Airport stopped permitting curbside drop-offs for rideshare passengers. The policy sparked backlash from drivers and travelers, and it went into effect after weeks of coverage.

The change was part of a broader reconfiguration of the airport’s ground transportation center. A traveler who assumed that any car could pull up to the door found that one category of ride had been moved away from it.

Rideshare drop-offs and pickups now use the Ground Transportation Center, with a short walk to the terminal.

Nashville Opened a Rideshare Wait Lot That Drivers Said Slowed Pickups

In May 2025, Nashville International Airport opened a new lot for rideshare drivers to wait in before picking up passengers. Within days, drivers raised concerns about long wait times for passengers with the new setup.

The holding lot keeps cars off the roadway, but it also adds a step between a rider’s request and the car’s arrival. BNA also introduced an instant rematch option that can allow a driver to pick up a passenger after dropping off another at the airport without first joining the regular waiting queue.

Waiting for a ride that is waiting for its turn is an experience the lot made possible.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Allows Limited Waymo Curbside Service

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Phoenix Sky Harbor began allowing limited Waymo curbside service, and the driverless vehicles were reported to offer rides at the airport around the clock. The arrangement stands apart from the rules that apply to conventional rideshare cars.

A traveler arriving in Phoenix may find that the vehicle that shows up has no one behind the wheel. Waymo pickups and drop-offs are now available at designated rideshare locations at Terminals 3 and 4, 24 hours a day.

The airport’s curb has become a place where the rules depend on whether a human is driving.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Once Lost Uber and Lyft Over Airport Fees

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In late 2019, Uber and Lyft announced they would stop airport trips in Phoenix amid a battle over fees. Fee increases imposed by the city were the cause, and the companies framed the pause as a response to the cost of operating there.

Phoenix later approved arrangements allowing pickups at city airports. For a stretch of time, a traveler with a favorite app had to hope for another way out of the terminal.

The episode is historical; Uber and Lyft currently operate at Sky Harbor through designated rideshare pickup zones.

Austin-Bergstrom Moved Taxi and Rideshare Pickup to a Garage

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Austin-Bergstrom International Airport opened a pickup garage for taxi and rideshare passengers, shifting the experience away from the terminal curb. Local coverage recorded feedback prompting changes to the new spot. Reports now say the airport plans to move rideshare closer in 2027.

Travelers returning to Austin have already seen the pickup location change at least once, and another shift is on the schedule. The airport has announced that removal of the Red Garage and terminal expansion work beginning in 2027 will bring the terminal closer to the rideshare pickup area.

The exact future configuration remains subject to project updates.

Minneapolis-St. Paul Opened a Larger Terminal 1 Rideshare Zone

MSP Airport debuted a new, larger rideshare pickup zone at Terminal 1 in December 2023. The relocation was presented as part of ground transportation changes meant to improve the passenger experience.

The previous area had been expanded earlier, so the zone has moved more than once. A traveler returning to Terminal 1 after a year away could easily walk to the wrong place. The current Terminal 1 rideshare pickup is in the Ground Transportation Center on Level 1 of the Green/Gold Parking Ramps; Terminal 2 pickups are on Level 2 of the Purple Ramp.

JFK Switched Its Rideshare Pickup Spots Again in 2025

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In May 2025, Time Out New York reported that JFK was changing its rideshare pickup spots yet again. The word again was the tell, since the airport had shifted locations before as terminals were redeveloped.

Anyone relying on directions from an earlier trip may find them out of date. As of the airport’s current advisory, app-based pickups at Terminals 5 and 7 are located at the Howard Beach AirTrain station because of construction. The AirTrain ride to the pickup lot is free within the airport.

For a place that handles huge crowds, a map that lasts a season is considered a success.

Atlanta Moved Its Uber and Lyft Pickup Location in 2017

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Atlanta’s airport announced in August 2017 that it would move the Uber and Lyft pickup location. The moves followed a period in which the city had been ticketing UberX drivers at the airport. Both the legal pickup spot and the enforcement mattered, because a traveler could be standing in the right place with the wrong driver.

Domestic rideshare pickups at Hartsfield-Jackson are now in the North Economy parking lot, while international pickups use the International Terminal’s arrival-level curb. The curb rules at Hartsfield-Jackson have long been a negotiation, and riders sometimes stand in the middle of it.

Dulles Opened a Separate Curb for App-Based Ride Services

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Washington Dulles International Airport debuted a new pickup curb dedicated to app-based ride services. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has published its rules for Uber, Lyft and limousine services at its airports, which began on a November 1.

The separation means a traveler leaving a terminal at Dulles must decide which curb belongs to which kind of ride. The dedicated rideshare curb is the third curb outside baggage claim, with numbered and lettered pickup zones 3A–3H. Since November 1, 2023, rideshare drop-offs have also used designated portions of that curb.

Picking the wrong one means a walk with luggage, and the airport’s ground transportation page spells out the options.

Houston Bush Doubled Rideshare Pickup Capacity

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Houston Airports doubled Uber and Lyft pickup capacity at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and it separately expanded the rideshare pickup zone at Terminal C. A new international arrival curb also opened at the airport. The airport described the effort as a way to slash traffic and streamline pickups.

The Terminal C rideshare pickup zone was expanded in July 2025 to more than double its previous capacity. More capacity helps, but it also means the curb layout travelers learned last year may no longer apply.

Philadelphia Put Rideshare Pickup Near Arrivals and Taxi Drivers Protested

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Philadelphia International Airport placed a rideshare pickup zone near the arrivals baggage claim, and taxi drivers protested the arrangement in 2023. The dispute followed an earlier fight in which the taxi industry challenged UberX and Lyft access to the airport.

The location of the pickup zone matters because it affects who a traveler meets first when walking out. A short walk from baggage claim can turn into a small stand-off between competing rides. The current airport guidance directs app-based riders to Ride App/Zone 7 on South Commercial Road outside baggage claim.

Denver’s Final Approach Replaced the Old Cell Phone Lot

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Denver International Airport reimagined its cell phone waiting lot with the opening of Final Approach, a facility that included a 24-hour Dunkin’ Donuts. The airport later extended the waiting area times.

A cell phone lot is where a driver waits until the passenger texts that bags are in hand, so the traveler’s message controls the timing. A friend who gets the signal late may find the car already circling, because the lot rewards patience more than speed.

Final Approach remains a free cell phone waiting lot about three miles west of the terminal.

Miami International Relocated Its Rideshare Drop-Off Location

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Miami International Airport changed the location for rideshare app drop-offs, and local drivers were skeptical it would work. The airport also temporarily relocated the rideshare passenger drop-off for the day after Super Bowl 54. The temporary move shows how big events can rewrite the curb overnight.

A traveler heading to or from Miami on a special occasion may find that the usual drop-off point has quietly disappeared. Rideshare pickup and drop-off locations can vary by provider and terminal, so passengers should follow current airport signage and app directions.

The Curb Keeps Moving

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Across these airports, the pattern is clear: the pickup zone is not a fixed place but a policy, and policies change. Fees, garages, lots, colors and wait times all reflect a tug-of-war between traffic managers, drivers, rideshare companies and travelers.

The traveler who knew exactly where to stand last year may be the one most likely to miss the new spot.The safest habit is to check the airport’s own pickup page before landing and to follow the ground transportation signs instead of memory.

A friend or family member planning to collect an arriving traveler should do the same. The curb is the last stretch of the journey, and it is the one that nobody wants to improvise.

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