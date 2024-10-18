New York City and Los Angeles Skateboarding in Ritt Pong's new video "Misunderstood"

The Supreme bowl, boxing at Tompkins and all the street urchins you see on the streets of the Big Apple. Tristan Martinez, Marcello Campanello, Max Jang and more hit some NYC classics and break off some new spots. Carlisle Aikens puts down some gems at Brick 9 and Jiro dreams of Smith grinding the Supreme bowl.

When the security guard gives the "You got 5 more minutes," signal, did y'all notice there's five minutes left in the vid? Genius editing, Ritt.

So now the crew is in LA, swinging the wrenches on graffiti'd up spots and garbage-strewn streets. Hart Pullman lets us know those historic Westchester banks are still a go.

The board Austin Holcomb switch flips the Carroll rail on is absolutely insane. Max Klein puts it down on all types of terrain.

Ram Pong pops in, who you might remember from this awesome trip to Thailand with Erik Herrera:

Carlisle and Marcello made the filming sessions on both coasts. Joseph Campos, Patrick O'Mara and Smiler (what?!) come through in the eleventh hour. Smiler always with the most insane spots and manuals.

Ritt, you killed it once again. Thanks for blessing us with this edit. Don't mess with that shirtless guy with the back tats!

