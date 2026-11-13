The Genesee & Wyoming Inc. railroad announced it is planning to separate into three distinct holding companies, effective Jan. 1, 2027.

The three companies, each under the ownership of Brookfield and GIC, will be Atlantic & Great Lakes Transportation Inc.; Canyon & Cascade Transportation Inc.; and Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

“Over the past several years, our focus at G&W has been on creating a culture of continuous improvement and making us nimbler in the face of accelerated market changes, technology enhancements and global complexity to ensure long-term survival and growth,” Michael Miller, CEO of Genesee & Wyoming since 2023. “The divisional structure we rolled out in 2023 brought our railroads closer to customers, demonstrated by a record-setting overall customer satisfaction score in 2025, so this change is a logical evolution of that structure. We believe creating three regional businesses with dedicated operating and support teams will enable higher levels of customer service, faster decision making and deeper community engagement. Moreover, operating as three smaller, independent companies will help to drive new levels of growth and efficiency that we are unable to achieve in our current state.”

Atlantic & Great Lakes Transportation Inc. will be made up of G&W operations in New England (including Berkshire & Eastern Railroad), New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The railroad will be based in Rochester and led by CEO Bill Keough, who has been with G&W for eight years and most recently service as regional senior vice president. The Canyon & Cascade Transportation Inc will be comprised of G&W operations in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona and New Mexico. Canyon and Cascade will be based in Phoenix and led by CEO David Franklin, most recently divisional vice president at G&W.

“Over the past several years, our focus at G&W has been on creating a culture of continuous improvement and making us nimbler in the face of accelerated market changes, technology enhancements and global complexity to ensure long-term survival and growth,” Miller said. “The divisional structure we rolled out in 2023 brought our railroads closer to customers, demonstrated by a record-setting overall customer satisfaction score in 2025, so this change is a logical evolution of that structure. We believe creating three regional businesses with dedicated operating and support teams will enable higher levels of customer service, faster decision making and deeper community engagement. Moreover, operating as three smaller, independent companies will help to drive new levels of growth and efficiency that we are unable to achieve in our current state.”

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. will retain the other subsidiary operations in the Midwest, Southeast and Central United States, as well as Canada – about 65 percent of the business as it currently exists. G&W will be based in Jacksonville.

“Bill and David’s deep industry knowledge and broad operating experience, coupled with their long tenures at G&W, more than qualify them to build and grow these two sister companies to G&W,” Miller said. “What will not change for any of the three companies is the safety-first culture and values that have enabled us to build our collective heritage over the past 127 years.”

The three companies are expected to begin operating independently on Jan. 1, 2027.

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