The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced a strategic plan for moving goods throughout the state is available for public review and comment on its website.

The Draft 2050 Freight Movement Plan (FMP) provides information on Pennsylvania’s freight infrastructure and PennDOT’s efforts to improve the safe and efficient movement of freight statewide. The plan is updated every four years and is used to ensure Pennsylvania remains eligible for funding provided by the federal National Highway Freight Program.

“The 2050 draft plan guides how we support freight movement in the commonwealth,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Pennsylvania is the front door to the northeast, so it’s critical that we hear from you about how we invest in the movement of freight through our communities.”

The public review and comment period runs through Nov. 25. After it closes, PennDOT will respond to comments and work to address concerns. It will submit a finalized plan to the Federal Highway Administration for approval by Dec. 19.

The public can submit comments via email at RA-PD2050_FMP@pa.gov or by phone at 717-705-1478.

PennDOT uses the FMP and the Long Range Transportation Plan to establish priorities and transportation strategies that are used to guide project investments.

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