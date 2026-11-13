The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Review Advisory Council (TRAC) recently approved a draft funding list for fiscal years 2027-2030 that includes 13 projects in 12 counties totaling $46.7 million.

The public is invited to comment on the draft list through Dec. 9 by emailing trac@dot.ohio.gov. TRAC will vote to finalize the list on Dec. 17.

TRAC operates on an annual application cycle. Members vote on the approval of the Major New Construction Program List for preliminary engineering, detailed design, right-of-way and project construction. Projects receiving funding commitments are placed into three tiers based on project development.

Projects on the list include:

An additional $9.6 million was allocated for fiscal year 2028 to fund construction of the I-275 SmartLane project in Clermont and Hamilton counties.

A total of $5 million was allocated for fiscal year 2028 for design on the I-90 Innerbelt CCG4E Curve project in Cuyahoga County.

A total of $4.2 million was allocated for fiscal year 2028 for preliminary engineering, detailed design and right-of-way on I-675 at Wilmington Pike in Montgomery and Greene counties.

The nine members TRAC was established to help the Ohio Department of Transportation develop and modify a project selection process that approves funding for the development and construction of the Major New Capacity Program.

The post Ohio approves $46.7M draft funding list for statewide transportation improvements appeared first on Transportation Today.