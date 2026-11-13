The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (CART) released its FY 2026 Point Be Strategic Plan Annual Report recently, highlighting the agency’s investments to improve customer service and modernize its systems.

Launched in June 2024, the Point B Strategic Plan is DART’s roadmap for being the region’s first-in-mind mobility partner through six goals: empowered agency, culture of contribution, quality service, seamless mobility, fantastic spaces and strategic relationships.

The report highlighted the agency’s accomplishments including being awarded $95 million in discretionary grants; achieving a record high Net Promoter Score of 33.7, up 10.8 points, while overall customer satisfaction reached nearly 75 percent, the highest level since 2019; and the investment of $47.4 million in FY 2026 to enhance security and cleanliness.

“These accomplishments reflect the work underway across DART and throughout the communities we serve,” Kay Shelton, DART chief of staff, said. “From prioritizing rider safety and experience to advancing modernization efforts and strengthening regional partnerships, we remain focused on delivering meaningful results for our riders and the North Texas region.”

Other accomplishments include breaking ground on $230 million in transit-oriented development; launching a partnership with Dallas ISD for the bus maintenance externship program; increasing ridership by 12.9 percent during the 39-day FIFA World Cup with zero significant incidents; approving a $422 million revenue-sharing agreement with service area cities.

DART provides modern public transit services for the Northern Texas area, operating light rail, Trinity railway Express, regional rail, bus routes, GoLink on-demand service, and paratransit, moving more than 171,000 passengers daily.

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