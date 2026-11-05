New Jersey puts port and terminal operators on notice against accepting Russian diesel

In a letter to New Jersey port and terminal operators this week, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill warned that importing Russian diesel violates federal law.

Accepting the diesel could carry serious civil and criminal consequences, Sherrill said in the letter, and that she plans to use all legal and regulatory tools available to ensure her state’s ports, businesses and infrastructure are not exploited to advance interests contrary to those of the United States and New Jersey.

“New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans. Instead of lowering costs, he is helping finance Putin’s war against Ukraine and a global campaign of violence and terror that endangers U.S. servicemembers abroad. As a Navy veteran, I cannot let that stand unchallenged, and New Jersey’s ports shouldn’t be complicit. Every port and terminal operator, intermediary, and buyer is on notice: do not help bring illegal Russian diesel into New Jersey,” Sherrill wrote.

The letter comes following President Donald Trump’s authorization of Russian diesel imports through the U.S. Treasury Department, with tankers potentially bound for the East Coast. Congress passed the Russian Oil Act in April that banned the “importation into the United States, in a manner consistent with any implementation actions issued under Executive Order 14066” of diesel.

“The Trump Administration’s authorization of Russian fuel imports directly conflicts with federal law,” Sherrill wrote. “The Russian Oil Act does not grant the President or Treasury Department blanket authority to waive these sanctions through licenses. Rather it provides a single avenue by which its prohibitions may be lifted short of repeal: the President must certify that, among other things, Russia has agreed to withdraw its forces from Ukraine.”

Sherrill wrote that even if the Russian Oil Act could be circumvented through an executive branch license, that license could not take effect until after a congressional review process. Violating the law would subject the ports and terminals operators to fines equivalent to the value of the diesel accepted, which could potentially amount to millions of dollars.

“Any effort to profit from the illegal trade in Russian fuel will be met with harsh penalties. I urge you to turn away any tanker that seeks to use your facilities in furtherance of such unlawful activity. New Jersey will look to use every available legal and regulatory tool to ensure that our ports, businesses, and infrastructure are not exploited to advance interests against those of the United States of America and New Jersey,” she wrote.

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