Metropolitan Transportation Authority selects general engineering consultant

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Construction & Development, the planner, developer and executor of MTA infrastructure investments, recently selected STV to provide general engineering consultant services for the design phase for 22 improvements.

MTA serves a 5,000-square-mile travel area surrounding New York City, Long Island, southeastern New York state and Connecticut, and the projects will upgrade power substations and circuit breaker houses beyond their useful life throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

STV will oversee the design of 12 circuit breaker houses and 10 substations. Enhancements are expected to include a feasibility study for reversible traction power systems to capture regenerative braking energy; energy-efficiency and resiliency upgrades, advanced safety and monitoring technologies; hazardous materials abatement; and the replacement of outdated switchgear, rectifiers, transformers and control systems.

“Modern traction power is foundational to a reliable subway system, and upgrading these assets will unlock more resilient service for riders,” Marcos Díaz González, STV regional transportation president, said. “Our team is focused on delivering a fast start for the MTA, with plans to accelerate implementation, minimize disruptions and support the system’s long‑term growth.”

STV is an infrastructure-focused professional services firm with more than 65 offices and 3,400 employees, including nearly 1,000 in the Metro New York region.

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