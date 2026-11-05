FMCSA opens application period for Crash Causal Factors Program Cooperative Agreement Program

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) recently opened the application period for the Crash Causal Factors Program (CCFP) Cooperative Agreement Program.

The program, which will award up to $7 million with no single award exceeding $500,000, is part of an effort to reduce roadway fatalities involving commercial motor vehicles and gain an understanding of the factors contributing to the crashes through a series of peer-reviewed studies. Funding will support activities that maximize data collection for the CCFP Heavy-Duty Truck Study. Findings and data will be used to improve safety programs and develop effective crash countermeasures.

Local law enforcement agencies that meet the study’s participation requirements, states selected to participate in the study and designated alternate states are eligible to apply.

Funding may be used for activities such as crash data reporting, crash reconstructions, equipment needed for data collection, post-crash commercial motor vehicle inspections and post-crash investigations. Applicants must identify performance goals and indicators demonstrating how their proposed activities will support data collection and reporting, post-crash inspections, and post-crash investigations and/or crash reconstructions involving qualifying crashes.

The application deadline is Dec. 28. The FMCSA is hosting a virtual session on Nov. 12 to answer interested applicants’ questions. Registration is required.

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