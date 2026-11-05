CPKC sets new records for grain in Canada, U.S.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) said it set new records for transporting grain and grain products across Canada and the United States in October.

In Canada, the railroad moved 3.26 million metric tons (MMT) and 33,822 carloads of grain and grain products in October, the third record month in a row. The records exceeded totals from the same month in 2022.

Through Week 12 of the 2026-2027 crop year, CPKC has transported more than 8.5 MMT and 88,064 carloads of Canadian grain and grain products.

In the U.S., CPKC moved 2.65 MMT and 27,739 carloads of grain and grain products in October, beating the previous record set in October 2024. The railroad said U.S. monthly grain records have been set in May, June, July, September and October of this year.

“With another above-average North American crop and the unmatched reach of CPKC’s three-nation network to global markets, we are well positioned to deliver another strong grain season, driving solid volume performance while providing reliable service across the grain supply chain,” John Brooks, Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer for CPKC said.

October set all-time records for total carloads and metric tons transported in a single month for combined Canadian and U.S. grain, the railroad said.

CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, with access to ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lazaro Cardenas, Mexico.

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