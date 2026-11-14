WASHINGTON — Travelers caught in Friday’s grounding of all U.S. airline traffic faced more issues if they turned to Amtrak as an alternative.

Numerous media outlets report that those attempting to book a trip encountered an error message on the Amtrak website saying, “We’ve experienced an unknown error. Please try again later.”

Fox News reports that the Amtrak issues began before 5 p.m. ET on Friday (Nov. 13), and that in a social media response to a customer, the company said the booking issues were related to a systemwide update.

Systems were returning to normal by 9 p.m., officials said. An Amtrak spokesman told Fox that “Amtrak service is operating normally, and we are seeing increased demand for travel across our network.” Those attempting to call Amtrak’s booking centers were experiencing longer than normal wait times or, in some cases, a message saying the company was unable to take calls because of “unusually high call volume.”

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for more than four hours on Friday evening, halting all takeoffs and leading to about 9,000 flight cancellations. Appproximately 3,900 more, or roughly 17% of those scheduled, have been canceled today. The New York Times reports that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a press conference that the communications problem that led to the ground stop was triggered when a contractor was upgrading air traffic control equipment, replacing copper wire with fiber optic cable. The specifics of the issue have not yet been determined, Duffy said.

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