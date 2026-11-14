LOS ANGELES — The Metrolink board of directors voted today (Friday, Nov. 13) to approve a fiscal 2027 budget that will maintain the commuter rail operator’s current service, thanks to a $20 million funding infusion from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA).

The budget of $508.8 million approved by the board is an increase of 0.65% over the fiscal 2026 figure. It includes $355.3 million for operations, $153.5 million for capital programs, and maintains the agency’s headcount at current levels.

“When our service was at risk, customers, elected officials, business leaders, and local organizations all came together to stand behind Metrolink,” Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee said in a press release. “That outpouring speaks to the important role regional rail plays in connecting Southern California’s communities and strengthening our economic outlook. We’re grateful to everyone who made their voices heard and to our state partners for listening and responding.”

CalSTA awarded the funding last week through a special allocation of State Rail Assistance, which is normally intended for capital projects, matching funds for federal grants, and other one-time expenses [see “State grant to avert …,” Trains.com, Nov. 7, 2026]. The funds will maintain current service levels through the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, but state Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said that the money came “with a clear expectation that Metrolink and its member agencies will work with the state on lasting solutions.”

Metrolink’s parent agency, the Southern California Regional Rail Authority, is funded through contributions from transit agencies in each of its five member counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura. LA and Orange counties each cut their support this year — Orange County by 10% and LA County by 3% — at a time when Metrolink ridership remains below pre-pandemic levels, and after the agency was been forced to make service cuts because of equipment issues [see “Equipment problems lead LA’s Metrolink …,” Trains.com, March 19, 2026]. The schedule cuts of almost 20%, originally announced as temporary, were later made permanent because of funding issues.

Metrolink had been funded under a continuing resolution since July 1 while seeking financial solutions. The agency had been preparing for further schedule reductions as soon as January 2027.

“After months of uncertainty, this $20 million investment means we can maintain current service and provide the stability that our customers and communities expect and deserve,” said Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle. “We deeply appreciate Governor Newsom, Transportation Secretary Omishakin, and the California State Transportation Agency for recognizing what was at stake and taking action.”

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