CHICAGO — The Rail Passengers Association has joined nearby residents in calling for a full Environmental Impact Statement for Amtrak’s proposed maintenance facility in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The RPA said today (Friday, Nov. 13) that documentation from the Federal Railroad Administration does not provide enough information to assess whether the analysis of alternatives was adequate.

“We believe an EIS is the best available vehicle for surfacing all of the appropriate alternatives in a public and transparent way,” RPA CEO Jim Mathews said in a press release. “We’re asking FRA to exercise the discretion it enjoys under the law to help the public truly assess what’s happening. Even if FRA ultimately determines that a full EIS is not warranted, we believe a broader and deeper environmental assessment, with another opportunity for public comment, would benefit the community, Amtrak, and the taxpaying public.”

Meanwhile, a Chicago City Council committee has scheduled a hearing on the project for Nov. 19.

The FRA issued an environmental assessment earlier this month calling for a series of mitigation efforts for construction of the Midwest Maintenance Facility, but determining the project would have an “insignificant” impact. [see “FRA releases environmental assessment …,” Trains.com, Nov. 6, 2026]. Residents near the Canal Street site, a former Union Pacific intermodal yard, have criticized the speed with which that assessment was released, as well as its findings [see “Amtrak Chicago maintenance facility …,” Nov. 9, 2026]. After initially issuing a categorical exclusion from a more complete environmental assessment, the FRA said on Oct. 26 that it would conduct a fuller review. The results were released just 11 days later.

The RPA said it continues to support Amtrak’s need to modernize its current maintenance facilities in Chicago, but that available information does not establish why the Canal Street plan is the best option.

“Speed and haste are not synonyms,” Mathews said. “We support speed when feasible, and scrutiny where necessary. … [W]hen we’re making decisions about brand-new infrastructure in a brand-new operating environment which will shape railroad operations for generations, getting the answer right is at least as important as getting it quickly.”

The organization said its principal concerns center on the FRA assessment’s limited consideration of modernizing Amtrak’s current 14th Street Yard, including whether nearby BNSF and Metra property might offer opportunities for expansion or reconfiguration.

“Operational feasibility of Canal Street, standing alone, is not proof of its relative operational superiority,” Mathews said. “Showing that trains can get in and out of a new yard isn’t the same as demonstrating that the proposed location will serve passengers better than the alternatives. That’s the comparison we need to see.”

The RPA’s support of a more complete review follows similar calls from area residents. Chicago Ald. Nicole Lee, who has helped lead opposition to the Amtrak project, said in a Facebook post that the community deserves “a full, independent environmental impact study, where we can trust that no financially interested party has had influence.” And the Armour Bridgeport Coalition has said the FRA must “meaningfully evaluate nonresidential alternatives before this project moves forward.”

Amtrak and project developer Canal Edge have scheduled public meetings on the environmental assessment on Dec. 2-3. First, however, will come a hearing by the City Council’s Committee on Transportation and Public Way, set for Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers at Chicago City Hall. That session was announced on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Amtrak said in a statement today that it had received a letter from Ald. Greg Mitchell, the committee chairman, with follow-up questions about the maintenance facility project.

“Amtrak is participating in the Federal Railroad Administration’s ongoing environmental review of the project,” the company said. “That review is expected to answer the technical and environmental matters raised in the Chairman’s letter.” After noting the upcoming public meetings, the company said it would be available after those meetings “to meet with the City Council to address any remaining questions about the project.”

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