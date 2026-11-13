The NTSB released its preliminary report on a 37-car UP derailment in Kansas that caused an estimated $2.4 million in damage, Genesee & Wyoming announced plans to split into three short line holding companies effective Jan. 1, 2027, and Amtrak began a $112 million project to give Chicago Union Station its first level-boarding platforms. Also this week: California awarded almost $1.2 billion to 19 projects, including extension of Caltrain service to downtown San Francisco, and an analysis found the FRA’s assessment of Amtrak’s proposed Chicago maintenance facility site leaves a neighborhood group calling for a full Environmental Impact Study. Here are the top TrainsPRO stories for the week of Nov. 13, 2026.

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Damage estimated at $2.4 million from 37-car incident

By Trains Staff

WASHINGTON — Damage was estimated at $2.4 million after 37 cars of a Union Pacific train derailed near Greensburg, Kan., on Oct. 15, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The train was westbound on UP’s Pratt Subdivision with three head-end locomotives, two midtrain distributed power units, and 171 loaded intermodal cars and auto racks when it derailed about 8:25 a.m. There were no injuries and no hazardous materials were released. Prior to the derailment, the train had been running at about 56 mph when it was stopped by a penalty brake application. After confirming that communication was intact with the DPUs and end-of-train device, and restoring brake pipe pressure, the engineer resumed the trip, but the train was stopped shortly thereafter by an emergency brake application, at which time the conductor observed the derailed cars.

As part of the ongoing investigation, NTSB investigators examined the derailed cars and track structure; conducted mechanical inspections; reviewed locomotive event recorder data, signal, and dispatching records; and conducted interviews.

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The trio of regional holding companies will position them for eventual sale

By Bill Stephens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Genesee & Wyoming Inc. is planning to separate into three distinct short line holding companies, effective Jan. 1, 2027, a move that will position the regional companies for eventual sale.

G&W said today that the trio of companies, each under the continued ownership of Brookfield and GIC, will be:

Atlantic & Great Lakes Transportation Inc., which will be made up of G&W operations in New England (including Berkshire & Eastern Railroad), New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Atlantic & Great Lakes will be based in Rochester, N.Y., and led by CEO Bill Keough, who has been with G&W for eight years and most recently served as regional senior vice president.

Canyon & Cascade Transportation Inc., which will be comprised of G&W operations in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Canyon & Cascade will be based in Phoenix and led by CEO David Franklin, who was most recently a divisional vice president at G&W and has been with the company for 24 years.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc., which will retain the other subsidiary operations in the Midwest, Southeast, and Central United States, as well as Canada — about 65% of the business as it currently exists. G&W will be based in Jacksonville and continue to be led by Michael Miller, who has served as CEO since 2023.

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Long-dormant mail platforms to be converted to station’s first area for level boarding

By David Lassen

CHICAGO — Heralding the project as a step forward for both convenience and accessibility, Amtrak today (Nov. 9) marked the start of work to give Chicago Union Station its first level-boarding platforms.

The project, expected to take 30 months, will convert long-dormant platforms 30 through 38, which once accommodated mail handling for the Chicago post office above the station, into additional locations for passenger boarding. A climate-controlled waiting area and new restrooms are also part of the project.

The $112 million project includes funding from the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak, Cook County, and the City of Chicago. Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation were joint applicants for the $49.6 million Federal-State Partnership grant.

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Eight rail-related projects among 19 receiving CalSTA funds

By Trains Staff

SACRAMENTO — Eight projects with a rail component, including extension of Caltrain service to downtown San Francisco and overhauls of the state’s bilevel railcar fleet, have received funding from the California State Transportation Agency, or CalSTA.

In all, 19 projects received awards of almost $1.2 billion under the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program.

Funds awarded include:

$100 million to the Transbay Joint Powers Authority for the Downtown Rail Extension project, which will connect Caltrain and the future high-speed rail system to the Salesforce Transit Center in downtown San Francisco. A 2.2-mile connection is needed to reach the Transit Center, which was built with a below-grade rail station but is currently used only by buses. The project includes completing the rail station with six tracks and three center platforms; a station at Fourth and Townsend streets; and a 0.65-mile tunnel. Funding involves a contingency related to future federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration’s New Starts Program.

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Residents’ group contends report lacks comprehensive study of community impact

By Bob Johnston

CHICAGO — The Federal Railroad Administration’s assessment of the site where Amtrak seeks to build a new Chicago maintenance facility details a long list of environmental mitigation efforts that will be required at the now-dormant Union Pacific rail yard on the South Side.

However, the document publicly posted Friday reflects Amtrak’s reliance on building where land and financing are available without exploring possible alternatives that might be less intrusive than an industrial facility adjacent to a residential neighborhood. [See “FRA releases environmental assessment …,” Trains.com, Nov 6, 2026.] And a neighborhood group considers the assessment incomplete and is calling for a full Environmental Impact Study.

Over the weekend, the project’s website invited participants to register for two public forums early next month: In person Dec. 2 at the Illinois Institute of Technology and online for two sessions the following day.

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