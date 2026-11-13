PHILADELPHIA — Amtrak and its construction partners have completed work on the first phase of remodeling and redevelopment at Philadelphia’s William H. Gray III 30th Street Station, marking the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today (Friday, Nov. 13).

The completed work includes reopening of the station’s South Concourse, restoration of the main hall, and completion of the first phase of Amtrak’s new office. Project design firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) says the work prepares the station for the next five decades of traffic growth.

“Our restoration and repositioning presents an extraordinary opportunity to leverage the station’s strengths, while breathing new life into this beloved building,” SOM Partner Colin Koop said in a press release. “The completion of this first phase fulfills a core goal of the master plan we created with Amtrak and its partners in 2016: to create the heart of an equitable, transit-oriented district that bridges Center City and University City.”

The Beaux-Arts building, a Philadelphia landmark, opened in 1933. The renovation is part of a larger project to redevelop the area as a mixed-use neighborhood centered on public transit. Work included restoration of historic architectural elements such as stone finishes, bronze doors, Art Deco lighting, and wood benches. Extensive renovation of the building’s second through fifth floors has prepared the facility to provide more than 1,000 workstations for Amtrak staff.

“For generations, this station has connected Philadelphia by passenger rail to communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Northeast Corridor, and the rest of the country,” Amtrak Board Member Robert Gleason said in a press release. “The Pennsylvania Railroad built this station to last, and nearly a century later, we’re proud to preserve its history, craftsmanship and railroad character while preparing it for the next generation of passenger rail.”

Work still to be completed includes an upgraded Metropolitan Lounge, improvements to Market Street Plaza, and improved customer service and waiting areas.

“This project marks an important milestone in the ongoing redevelopment of William H. Gray III 30th Street Station,” said SOM Principal Phil Wessell. “We are preserving its historic character while positioning the station for the next generation of travelers. As part of our broader work along Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor, this revitalization reinforces the station’s role as both a vital transportation hub and a defining civic space for Philadelphia.”

KYW Radio reports that the $550 million renovation, which began in September 2023, includes new restrooms and new space for retail and restaurant use, although the commercial spaces are not yet occupied. Amtrak’s press release said Dunkin’ and Starbucks will be among the businesses opening soon. The news site PhillyVoice reports new seating areas include outlets for charging devices.

Construction firm Gilbane, infrastructure manager Plenary, and Vantage Group, which manages airports and other transportation facilities, are partners in the project.

— Updated at Nov. 14 at 3:15 p.m. with Amtrak information. To report news or errors, contact trainsnewswire@firecrown.com.