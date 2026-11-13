As a famous carrier with a wide range of eras (1846–1968) and locations (between the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Heartland) to choose from, the Pennsylvania RR (PRR) is a no-brainer for many modelers to base their future layout on, given the plethora of resources and materials available. Model Railroader and Classic Toy Trains have featured many PRR-themed track plans over the years, so the following list barely scratches the surface. However, ranging from portable N scale designs to O scale empires, we believe that these 10 track plan ideas for a Pennsy-themed layout will spark the inspiration to re-create your own version of the “Standard Railroad of the World.”

If none of the following track plans catch your interest, there are of course plenty of alternatives in the Trains.com Track Plan Database.

Buffalo Line

This 30 x 35-foot HO scale plan has just about everything needed to re-create the PRR from Harrisburg to Erie, Pa., and on to Buffalo, N.Y. Cities and towns, yards and engine terminals, and the harbor in Erie — a favorite scene for modeler David Holl — fill the double-deck layout in a 1956 setting during the popular transition era from steam to diesel. The design highlights challenging operations, including the 2.6% Keating Summit grade, where helpers assist on the climb from Lock Haven to Olean.

Read Model Railroader’s July 2026 issue for more information.

Panhandle Division

Modeler Curt LaRue describes the Panhandle Division as an “obscure part of the PRR with little documentation.” Thankfully, he was able to fill the gaps with this walk-in, 25 x 41-foot HO scale layout that stretches across eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and the West Virginia panhandle. The design provides flat running on both the main and branch lines in the late 1940s and early 1950s, when the peak of steam had long since crested.

Read Model Railroader’s October 2025 issue for more information.

Northbrook

Northbrook, by Norm Charbonneau, breaks the misconception of 3-rail O scale being only toy-trainlike. The 29 x 36-foot donut-style design is set in 1956, though it emphasizes freelancing the Pennsy’s operations across the Northeast and Midwest. The track plan focuses on running in loops, with two parallel loops that allow two trains to run independently, though still having several industrial spurs.

Read Model Railroader’s June 2025 issue for more information.

Apple Gap

We’ve so far covered track plans that fit different locations and/or operations all in a single package. Brent Monahan adds a unique wrinkle with his HO scale 6′-8″ x 12′-6″ island design replicating three distinct eras. Set in northeastern Pennsylvania, this layout freelances the time periods between 1870–1915, 1916–1942, and 1943–1959 by simply swapping equipment and details.

Read Model Railroader’s November 2024 issue for more information.

Central Region

We can’t talk about track plan ideas for a Pennsy-themed layout without highlighting one that features the famous Horseshoe Curve. There’s plenty to talk about for sure, but Ed Rappe’s Pennsylvania RR, Central Region goes above and beyond. This massive 43 x 60-foot 2-rail O scale layout features the curve with four tracks just like the prototype, while offering an impressive 355-foot mainline with a 60-inch minimum radius curve.

Read Model Railroader’s February 2024 issue for more information.

Juniata Division

Not every layout needs to be massive to tastefully replicate the Pennsylvania RR. Designed for portability, this 6′-8″ x 8′-8″ N scale layout captures the feel of the PRR Middle Division following the Juniata River through central Pennsylvania in 1956, all built on a hollow-core door. The layout uses tricks like over/under track-road interplay and ridge lines to maximize the apparent size.

Elmira Branch

Anthony Daniele’s 22 x 45-foot HO scale walkaround layout models the PRR Elmira Branch in upstate New York during 1956. You won’t be running just the Pennsy, as operations of the Erie, New York Central, and Lehigh Valley railroads are also included. After all, the layout is designed and built to accurately model joint operations, primarily featuring the Pennsylvania RR and New York Central coal trains along the branch in Pennsylvania and New York.

Read the Great Model Railroads 2020 special issue for more information.

Nassau Division

We’re now tapping into the electrified sections of the PRR network with John Sethian’s 21 x 31-foot 2-rail O scale layout set across New Jersey and Pennsylvania from 1955 to 1957. The plan features a continuous double-track main line with a sweeping four-track curve at New Brunswick, following John Armstrong’s advice about having at least one broad “photographer’s curve.” The layout is divided into five major scenes, including Princeton Junction, the Lower Trenton Bridge with its “Trenton Makes, the World Takes” sign, and the Whitford Bridge in Exton, Pa.

Read Model Railroader’s November 2017 issue for more information.

Middle Division

Ed Swain’s 36 x 36-foot HO scale layout is inspired by the western end of the railroad’s electrified territory around Harrisburg, set in the transition era with steam, diesel, and electric. The around-the-walls design combines a simple loop for continuous running and point-to-point, making it easy for operators to follow their trains during operating sessions. Key features also include several industries to switch, a branch line with coal and waterfront operations, an active interchange with the Reading Co., and a version of Enola Yard with an engine terminal.

Read Model Railroader’s April 2015 issue for more information.

Princeton, N.J., to New York

This HO scale layout and diorama captures the PRR north of Princeton, N.J., to New York in 1959, combining a 5 ½ x 19 ½-foot section for the former and a 4 ½ x 17-foot section for the latter. The island-style layout features 10 feet of visible track with a 2% maximum grade. The dioramas capture the spirit of stretches along the New Jersey right-of-way, including St. Patrick’s Day on Jersey Avenue connecting to New Brunswick, the Fourth of July in New York City where PRR tracks emerge from the Hudson River tunnels, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade above the Broadway-Seventh Avenue Line subway.

Read Model Railroader’s May 2014 issue for more information.