WASHINGTON — Schneider National has told federal regulators that it backs the proposed Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger, saying that a coast-to-coast railroad will improve service and make rail more competitive with trucks.

“As both one of North America’s largest trucking companies and one of its largest intermodal transportation providers, Schneider has a unique perspective on how freight moves across the United States. We operate across highways, rail networks and throughout the facilities and networks that connect them every day, giving us firsthand insight into the challenges facing America’s supply chain and the opportunities to make it stronger,” CEO Jim Filter wrote in a Nov. 11 letter posted on the Surface Transportation Board website on Thursday. “From Schneider’s perspective, the proposed combination of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern is not simply about combining two railroads. Rather, it is about creating a more effective national freight network that can support American economic growth, strengthen competitiveness and improve supply chain resilience.”

Schneider, the third-largest domestic intermodal provider, said it has seen the benefits of single-line service following the 2023 merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. Schneider uses CPKC for its cross-border service linking Chicago and Mexico.

“The enhanced speed, reliability and service consistency of a new single-line network improved rail’s ability to compete for freight, encouraged investment, and increased competition across the broader transportation market. Schneider believes a Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern combination has the potential to deliver similar benefits on a significantly larger scale,” Filter wrote.

Schneider also dismissed concerns that the transcontinental merger would diminish rail competition.

“Schneider today negotiates with at least two major rail providers in each relevant geography, and that competitive choice will remain following the transaction,” Filter told the board. “More fundamentally, railroads compete not only with one another, but also with over-the-road trucking, which provides the primary price and service benchmark for intermodal freight. If rail rates become uncompetitive or service deteriorates, freight can move by truck. In our experience, a more efficient single-line rail network should strengthen rail’s ability to compete for freight by improving service, reliability and operating efficiency, thereby enhancing rather than diminishing competition across the broader freight transportation market.”

Schneider’s letter supporting the merger comes two weeks after the company announced it was shifting its Eastern rail partner to NS from CSX [see “Schneider to shift …,” Trains.com, Oct. 29, 2026].

Hub Group, the No. 2 domestic intermodal company, also backs the merger and already had been lined up with UP in the West and NS in the East.

Logistics provider sees trouble in merger, UP CEO comments

The chief executive of a logistics company has told federal regulators that the UP-NS merger will diminish rail competition by killing off existing interline service.

Richard Miller, CEO of Spearpoint Logistics, also said comments UP CEO Jim Vena made at the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers meeting in March were a threat aimed directly at shippers.

“With only six Class I freight railroads remaining, I see no significant benefits to be had from further consolidation and, to the contrary, expect it would cause significant competitive harm,” wrote Miller, who spent more than a decade leading BNSF’s Mexico business, including its cross-border service with Kansas City Southern. “I think we learned that unfortunate lesson from the 2023 CP-KCS merger, which had many similarities to the proposed UP-NS deal, except on a much smaller scale. CP and KCS said many of the same things that UP and NS are saying now. They assured the STB and stakeholders that network integration would not cause disruption and that significant truck-to-rail conversions would grow their intermodal volumes. Perhaps most importantly, they committed to maintain ‘open gateways’ and to continue partnering with other railroads on competitive interline service offerings. Unfortunately, none of these things have happened.”

At its peak, BNSF moved more than 10,000 units per month through the Laredo, Texas, gateway in partnership with KCS and KCS de Mexico. “Even before the merger was approved, KCS and KCS de Mexico refused to continue our highly successful interline service offerings under the terms we had in place for years,” Miller wrote. “And after the merger was approved, the merged CPKC simply refused to enter into any sort of interline agreement at all.” That reduced BNSF’s Laredo volume to zero, he said.

BNSF’s cross-border intermodal traffic now moves via interchange with Ferromex at the Eagle Pass, Texas, gateway, which Miller said is significantly disadvantaged compared with Laredo for many Mexican markets.

“I fear that this type of foreclosure will happen again if the UP-NS transaction is allowed to proceed. The same incentives that drove CPKC to stop working with connecting carriers will clearly exist for the merged UP-NS,” Miller wrote. “As an intermodal broker and logistics provider, UP and NS’s focus on growing intermodal volume through single-line service makes me very concerned this will limit competitive options that my customers have today.”

Spearpoint, a BNSF intermodal customer, is investing in facilities at BNSF’s Barstow International Gateway in California. “If BNSF is denied the ability to connect on competitive terms with the NS, that will artificially limit the markets that my customers can serve,” Miller wrote.

UP has pledged to keep gateways open on commercially reasonable terms and has offered a pricing program that it says would preserve existing interline service.

At the SWARS conference in March, Vena ended his presentation by saying: “So bottom line is we’re going to get this done. It’s good for the country, good for our employees, and it’s good for all of you if you actually sit back and take a look at what we’re going to be able to offer. We’re willing to make deals with customers. So come and see us. Talk about what you need to move ahead with us and how we put this thing forward. If we don’t do that, Union Pacific will still be there. And if I stick around, which I probably will, I’ll probably increase everybody’s rates that said they didn’t want a seamless railroad by three or four extra percent to teach you a lesson. Thank you very much.”

Miller told the board that neither he nor others in the room took the comments as a joke.

“They were heard as threats intended to keep people from publicly opposing the merger and, unfortunately, I suspect they will do just that. It is important for the Board to understand that the majority of shippers in the room for Mr. Vena’s speech were chemical and other industrial products shippers, many of whom have facilities that are captive to the UP and already have the least leverage to avoid arbitrary rate increases,” Miller wrote. “I spent several years of my career at BNSF working with that group of shippers, and retaliatory rate increases — even at relatively small levels — can be the difference between those shippers winning and losing millions of dollars of competitive business from their own customers. I believe Mr. Vena’s comments were an intentional threat, and I urge the Board to take that into account when considering how much shipper support there actually is for this deal.”

UP rejects that characterization. In a statement last week accompanying the release of the video of Vena’s speech, the railroad sought to put the remarks into the context of the entire speech and encouraged shippers to participate in the merger review process [see “Union Pacific releases video …,” Nov. 5, 2026]. “Let us be clear: Union Pacific does not retaliate against customers,” UP said. “A customer’s position on the merger will not determine its rates or how we deliver service.” Vena told FreightWaves that the remark was “a little humor” and not a threat.

Commuter Rail Coalition seeks conditions

The Commuter Rail Coalition, which represents 19 commuter railroads, has asked the STB for seven conditions it says would help offset the potential impact of the UP-NS merger.

“The unprecedented size and scope of this private railroad merger, which is projected to profoundly change the country’s transportation network in many respects, necessitates safeguarding the public interest, which includes the ‘vital public service’ of commuter rail transportation provided by public regional operators to serve individual passengers. The nationwide reach of the Transaction demands an objective nationwide approach to the Applicants’ engagement with commuter rail,” the coalition told the STB in comments filed Nov. 12.

The group said the UP-NS merger application did not go far enough to address potential operational impacts that increased freight traffic could have on commuter service.

CRC proposes conditions that it says will protect existing service while permitting expansion of commuter rail service. They include creation of a business unit at the merged railroad dedicated to commuter railroads; objective criteria for coordinating expansion projects; service quality benchmarks; operations coordination protocols; modeling of operational changes; performance monitoring; and continuing oversight and enforcement.

North Dakota agribusiness group opposes merger

The Association of North Dakota Agribusiness, which represents country grain elevators and other agricultural businesses in the state, is opposing the UP-NS merger.

“The proposed transaction raises substantial concerns regarding competition, transportation costs, rail service reliability, and the economic interests of North Dakota grain shippers,” the group told the STB in comments dated Nov. 11 and posted on the board’s website on Thursday.

UP does not directly serve North Dakota. The group acknowledged the deal would not directly affect its members, but argued it could weaken the state’s competitiveness in domestic and export markets for shipments that rely on interchange with UP or NS.

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