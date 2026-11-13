NEWARK, N.J. — The NJ Transit board of directors has approved a $65.5 million project for improvements on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line, the first phase of $250 million in capital projects planned over the next five years.

“This initial round of capital investment will fund elevator modernization at three priority stations, vehicle overhauls, upgrades to the Weehawken and Bergenline tunnels, and improvements to passenger safety,” NJ Transit CEO Kris Kolluri said in a press release, “so our customers can look forward to a smoother, more reliable ride for years to come.” The elevator projects will be at the 8th Street, 9th Street, and Bergenline Avenue stations.

Also included in the project are technology and communications upgrades and a passenger safety initiative.

The 20.6-mile, 24-station Hudson-Bergen line serves 48,000 customers daily using a fleet of 52 light rail vehicles. The planned improvements are separate from an existing 15-year, $1.6 billion contract with the ACI-Herzog Joint Venture, which has provided daily operations and system maintenance since September 2025.

“This investment will tackle the everyday frustrations riders face, from elevators that need repairs to vehicles that need an overhaul,” said New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill. “We’re putting our transportation dollars to work to make the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail safer, more accessible, and more reliable for the nearly 50,000 people who depend on it every day.”

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