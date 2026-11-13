For many years Hobbyshop Window was a popular department in the pages of Model Railroader magazine. We’re excited to bring it back as a recurring feature on Trains.com. Here’s a recap of some of the items that manufacturers sent to our office free of charge for the week ending November 13th 2026. Keep up to date on the latest hobby news by reading Model Railroader’s frequent product updates.

Hobbyshop Window for November 13th 2026

HO scale concession cupola caboose set. Toots’ Pizza Pies, Chamber of Commerce, The Frosty Caboose, and Iron Horse Hot Dogs are the names on this static display scenery item. The HO scale concession cupola caboose set, provided to Model Railroader free of charge by Athearn Trains, has an illuminated dual-sided reader board sign, working bell-style exterior lights, a separate raised platform, a freestanding awning and exhaust fan, and menu boards. The lighting requires an accessory power supply and can be connected with the 2-pin JST connectors or independently wired and modified to operate on 3VDC. The concession cupola caboose set is priced at $84.99. Athearn Trains, 800-338-4639, athearn.com

HO scale streamlined passenger cars. Athearn offers these Roundhouse-line cars decorated for Penn Central; Atchison, Topeka & Santa Fe; Atlantic Coast Line; Burlington Northern Santa Fe; Norfolk Southern; Norfolk & Western; and Pennsylvania RR. Individual baggage, diner, and Vista-Dome cars sell for $49.99 each. Three-packs, priced at $124.99, include two coaches and an observation car. Product features on the samples shown, given to Model Railroader free of charge by Athearn Trains, include a factory-applied brake wheel, four-wheel passenger car trucks, and body-mounted McHenry scale couplers. Athearn Trains, 800-338-4639, athearn.com

HO scale electrical towers. These laser-cut cardstock accessories are now available from Menards. The HO scale electrical towers, supplied to Model Railroader free of charge by Menards, are painted silver and have factory-applied insulators and pylon feet. The electrical towers measure 6” x 1-½” x 1-½” and are sold in a three-pack for $19.99. Menards, menards.com/trains

HO scale 6,000-gallon chlorine tank cars. These models from Broadway Limited Imports are in hobby shops now. The HO scale 6,000-gallon chlorine tank cars are sold in two-packs priced at $84.99. Road names include Ethyl Corp. (two schemes), Columbia Southern (two schemes), Dow Chemical Co. (Great Western Division), Hooker Chemicals (as-delivered and billboard schemes), Penn Salt, Stauffer Chemical Co., Union Tank Car Co., Virginia Chemicals & Smelting Co., and Wyandotte Chemicals Corp. The models shown, sent to Model Railroader free of charge by Broadway Limited Imports, have factory-applied handrails, ladders, and platforms; body-mounted metal couplers; and metal wheelsets. Broadway Limited Imports, 386-673-8900, broadway-limited.com

HO scale Electro-Motive Division MP15DC diesel locomotive. This Atlas end-cab model is decorated for Alaska RR; BNSF Ry. (no ditch lights); CSX; Larry’s Truck & Electric; Lehigh Valley Rail Management; Philadelphia, Bethlehem & New England (no ditch lights); Pittsburgh & Lake Erie (no ditch lights); and Union Pacific in one to three road numbers per scheme. The HO scale MP15DC shown, supplied to Model Railroader free of charge by Atlas Model Railroad Co., has prototype-specific details; factory-applied windshield wipers, wire grab irons, and uncoupling levers; painted crew figures; and body-mounted Accumate couplers. Direct-current models are priced at $184.95. Versions with an ESU LokSound V5 sound decoder retail for $299.95. Add $15 to models with ditch lights. Atlas Model Railroad Co., 908-687-0880, shop.atlasrr.com

Hobbyshop Window is a frequent feature on Trains.com for model railroad operators and builders to see the latest arrivals from the industry’s leading companies. If you’re a manufacturer and would like to have your items featured in Hobbyshop Window, please email Senior Editor Cody Grivno at cody.grivno@firecrown.com.