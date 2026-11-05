NJ Transit rail traffic restored after Newark drawbridge issue (updated)

NEWARK, N.J. — NJ Transit service on three commuter rail lines was restored Thursday evening after a suspension of more than seven hours because of a stuck drawbridge. Some ripple effects on service will remain today (Friday, Nov. 6).

Operations on the Morris & Essex Line, Gladstone Branch, and Montclair-Boonton Line were suspended between Newark Broad Street station and Hoboken Terminal when the Newark Drawbridge became stuck in the open position. The problem developed about noon ET; at 7:20 p.m. ET, NJ Transit informed passengers on social media that service had been restored, albeit with delays of about 30 minutes.

NJ Transit says all three lines are operating on weekday schedules today, and that as a result of Thursday’s problems, trains are not operating between Dover and Hackettstown on the Morris & Essex Lines, or between Montclair State University and Hackettstown on the Montclair-Boontown Line.

“When there are sustained impacts that prevent trains and crews from operating to and from their scheduled origins and destinations — in this case, while personnel were eventually able to get the drawbridge closed last night, service was unable to operate between Hoboken and Newark Broad Street yesterday for most of the day — this has a significant impact on hours of service for crews,” NJ Transit said in a customer advisory today. “It prevents train sets from getting to where they need to be for the start of service on the following day. This is the reason for the adjusted schedules on the Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines today.”

The problem with the Newark Drawbridge began when it was opened for marine traffic, according to the transit agency. The bridge across the Passaic River dates to 1903 and last underwent major repairs and maintenance in 2009-10. Plans to replace the two-track bridge with a new three-track structure remain unfunded.

— Revised and updated Nov. 6 at 7:20 a.m. CT with restoration of service. To report news or errors, contact trainsnewswire@firecrown.com.