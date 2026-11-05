Union Pacific releases video of CEO's rate remarks at shipper conference

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific today released its video of CEO Jim Vena’s March shipper association speech, which includes his controversial remarks about raising rates for customers who opposed the UP-Norfolk Southern merger.

Vena touted the benefits of the merger during the 52-minute, 42-second video. At the end of the recording of the keynote address at the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers meeting, Vena said: “So bottom line is we’re going to get this done. It’s good for the country, good for our employees, and it’s good for all of you if you actually sit back and take a look at what we’re going to be able to offer. We’re willing to make deals with customers. So come and see us. Talk about what you need to move ahead with us and how we put this thing forward. If we don’t do that, Union Pacific will still be there. And if I stick around, which I probably will, I’ll probably increase everybody’s rates that said they didn’t want a seamless railroad by three or four extra percent to teach you a lesson. Thank you very much.”

The CEO then waved and walked offscreen at the end of the question-and-answer session.

The remarks prompted Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) to write to the Surface Transportation Board in July to express concerns that UP was threatening to retaliate against shippers who didn’t back the merger. CPKC and a coalition of shipper groups subsequently sought to have the UP video made public as part of the merger review. And last week CPKC urged the STB to toss out the UP-NS merger application, arguing that Vena’s comments have made it impossible for regulators to develop a full evidentiary record because shippers are afraid to speak out.

The STB on Wednesday rejected UP’s appeal of an administrative law judge’s order to make the video public, ruling that the appeal was late and lacked merit. The board ordered UP to remove the video’s confidential designation and provide it to all parties by 5 p.m. Eastern today.

In a statement accompanying the video, UP sought to put the remarks into the context of the entire speech and encouraged shippers to participate in the merger review process.

“In March 2026, Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena addressed hundreds of shippers at the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers meeting to highlight the benefits of the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger,” UP said. “Vena talked about the unprecedented promise we made that every union employee with a job at the time of the merger will have a job for life. No other railroad has made that promise. He also repeatedly stated how important it is to talk with customers and include them every step of the way and he emphasized that our opposition is afraid to compete.

“Vena is known for being a dynamic speaker. Following his remarks at the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers, Trains described the meeting as the ‘Vena Comedy Club,’ while Progressive Railroading highlighted his ‘off-the-cuff comments’ at IANA,” the statement said, referring to the Intermodal Expo the Intermodal Association of North America held in September.

“Let us be clear: Union Pacific does not retaliate against customers,” the railroad said. “A customer’s position on the merger will not determine its rates or how we deliver service. Customers should participate freely and candidly in the Surface Transportation Board’s review. [Emphasis in original.] We also welcome direct dialogue with our customers. Their perspectives matter to us. In fact, Union Pacific’s Customer Advisory Board was recently in Omaha to discuss integration,” UP said.

UP addressed the issue in July as well. In a July 27 letter to the board, Vena wrote: “We’re confident in our plan and its great public benefit. When we talk to our customers, they see the benefits too. We are not threatening them. We want their feedback, so we can better understand their business and help them win in the marketplace.”

The Stop the Merger Coalition, in a post on X, was critical of Vena’s SWARS remarks. “Vena is not just threatening retaliation against customers who speak out against the merger. He’s making working families his bargaining chip. Jim Vena’s merger is a bad deal that must be rejected,” said the group, which includes BNSF, CPKC, Teamsters rail unions, and an alliance of shipper trade associations.

CPKC, in a statement today, noted that the STB rejected UP’s attempts to keep the video private. In CPKC’s view, the board has made it clear it will not tolerate threats and intimidation.

“As we have argued before the Surface Transportation Board, Union Pacific’s conduct at SWARS, now available for all stakeholders to see, is not an isolated event. Union Pacific’s conduct has raised grave concerns about the integrity of the entire proceeding, in particular whether rail customers large and small have been discouraged from participating out of fear of retaliation by UP,” the railway said. “To CPKC’s knowledge, never has there been such a blatant effort by an applicant before the Board to pervert and contaminate the formal Board proceedings in such a manner. It has irreparably undermined the integrity of this proceeding.”

“For as long as this proceeding goes on, CPKC will continue to argue for the integrity of this process and defend the public interest,” the railway added. “We encourage all stakeholders to fully participate in this proceeding, the most important in the history of U.S. railroading.”

The STB gave UP until Nov. 19 to respond to CPKC’s request to terminate the merger review and said it would make a decision on the matter at a later date. The board said Wednesday’s order is not a ruling on whether the proceeding will continue.

Regarding its concerns that Vena’s comments may have discouraged participation, the board said “evidence of actual or threatened retaliation bears heavily on the future course in this proceeding and how the Board will weigh the public interest in assessing the Proposed Transaction’s merits.” It invited any party to share “any alleged instances of perceived, threatened, or actual retaliation,” which will then be filed as confidential or highly confidential. And the board said it will accept comments filed by the existing Nov. 18 deadline from any interested party, regardless of whether it previously filed a notice of intent to participate.

The board also ordered UP to file documents and verified statements by Dec. 4 related to the retaliation allegations. The request covers July 28, 2025, through Nov. 4, 2026, and initially targets a set of employees that includes the CEO and people in marketing and sales, operations, and external relations.

The UP statement today also responded to comments that CPKC CEO Keith Creel made on the railway’s earnings call. Creel said Vena’s SWARS rate remark was akin to a passenger joking that he has a bomb while going through airport security.

“We are deeply disappointed that anyone in our industry would draw a connection between an offhand comment at an industry conference to a bomb threat in an airport,” UP said. “That comparison crosses a line and we strongly disagree. Personal emotions need to be put aside so we can focus on the facts.”

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