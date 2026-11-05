Security and Emergency Response Training Center sets 2027 calendar for federal training programs

PUEBLO, Colo. — MxV Rail’s Security and Emergency Response Training Center (SERTC) has released its 2027 calendar of courses offered under U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency funding. The release allows eligible first responders to review course offerings and begin the DHS/FEMA application process, although individual course registration has not yet opened.

Programs covered include:

PER-290 Tank Car Specialist (TCS)

PER-291 Highway Emergency Response Specialist (HERS)

PER-292 Leadership & Management of Surface Transportation Incidents (LMSTI)

PER-293 HazMat/WMD Technician for Surface Transportation (HWMDSTST)

PER-327 Alternative Fuels & Flammable Incident Response and Management (AFFIRM).

The full 2027 course calendar is available here.

Open-enrollment seats will be available for most scheduled 2027 courses; registration links for those seats are expected to launch in mid November. Organizations and individuals who do not qualify for DHS/FEMA funding are encouraged to begin planning and budgeting now.

Organizations may also begin reserving available dates in 2027 for customized contract training, which can take place at the SERTC facility in Pueblo or at customer locations. Courses can be tailored to specific hazards, regulatory requirements, and workforce development needs. Interested organizations should contact John Ireland at john_Ireland@aar.com.

SERTC has trained more than 80,000 responders since 1985. It is a division of MxV Learning Institute and MxV Rail, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads.

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